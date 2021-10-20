Exone end to end binder jetting service

3D Printing News Briefs, October 20, 2021: New Releases & More

39 mins by Sarah Saunders 3D Printing3D SoftwareAerospace 3D Printing
Metal Parts Produced
Commercial Space
Medical Devices

Share this Article

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, Launcher announced a successful hot fire test of its 3D printed rocket engine at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. BCN3D Technologies has released its new cloud software for 3D printing fleet management, and Dyndrite released a new advanced toolpathing API. Finally, there’s a new standard for industrial additive manufacturing sites from TÜV SÜD.

Launcher Reaching Milestones at Stennis Space Center

Commercial space company Launcher conducts a hot fire test for its 3D-printed Engine-2 rocket engine in the E Test Complex at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Credits: Launcher/John Kraus Photography

California startup Launcher, a small satellite launch company, is working to develop the most efficient rocket in the world to deliver small satellites to orbit around Earth, and knew that NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi would be the ideal testing location because of its highly secure facilities, expertise in testing full-scale rocket engines and components, and more. Thanks in part to a US Space Force Small Business Innovation Research (Phase II) award, the first testing campaigns of Launcher’s 3D printed E-2 liquid rocket engine at the premier rocket propulsion test facility were funded two years ago, and the startup has been reaching important milestones at Stennis ever since. The latest was a successful thrust chamber assembly hot fire test of the 22,000-pound-thrust engine in August, following successful testing of its E-2 liquid oxygen turbopump in April and the first full-scale test fire of the E-2 engine injector and combustion chamber last year.

“The opportunity to work with a world-class team and facility at Stennis has allowed us to achieve major milestones in the development of E-2. The Stennis team works hard to meet our testing needs, and the facility can provide us with large quantities of high-pressure gases and propellants, as well as a data acquisition system,” said Launcher Lead Engineer Andre Ivankovic. “These capabilities have been critical for us to achieve multiple test campaigns within the first year of becoming a commercial tenant.”

By the middle of 2022, Launcher hopes to conduct full-scale, full-duration testing of the 3D printed E-2 engine, with its integrated turbopump, at the Stennis Space Center.

BCN3D Releases New Cloud for 3D Printing Fleet Management

Barcelona-based 3D printing solutions manufacturer BCN3D has announced the release of its new web-based BCN3D Cloud platform, which will give companies the ability to manage their 3D printing fleets in real-time. The company spent the last few years focusing on its hardware offering, and decided to create software that would level up to their hardware solutions, which is how the new BCN3D Cloud came about. Built on IP by 3D cloud solutions developer Astroprint, which was acquired by BCN3D this year, this new on-demand, enterprise-grade solution centralizes all aspects of remote printer and resource management, which will make workflows more controlled and efficient and allow clients to scale up their AM operations through their choice of three different plans—Standard, Teams, and Private.

“For BCN3D’s current clients, the integration of AM processes in their business is becoming more critical as the applications are more demanding, an indicator of the tendency is that BCN3D machines are currently printing more than 12h a day on average,” said Daniel Arroyo, Chief Software Officer of BCN3D. “With such increasing printed part volumes, more people, and more machines interacting, the workflow needs to be robust and seamless. To support those customer needs, the vision of BCN3D is to provide software layers that add effective value on top of hardware, closing the circle of an enterprise-level solution.”

Dyndrite Releases New Advanced Toolpathing API

Speaking of releases, Dyndrite, a solutions provider for next generation AM hardware and software with its Accelerated Computation Engine (ACE), announced that its enhanced Raster and Vector Toolpathing API is now available. The API allows machine OEMs and advanced end-users to create and share print recipes for raster- (DLP, binder jetting, LCD) and vector-based AM processes ( SLM, SLS, DMLS) that were either difficult or impossible before now, without having to hire advanced software development teams or reveal their IP. In addition to the 3D Volumetric Part Segmentation capability, which uses the GPU-based voxel engine to enable true 3D geometric queries into any part, the new Dyndrite Toolpathing API enables quick qualification of new materials, machines, and geometries and allows for much more detailed assignment of parameters through the AM workflow, including offsetting outer contours and zones, machine tiling, merging, sorting, and filtering, and more.

“Generating toolpaths, or instructing a machine on exactly how to build your part, is critical to that part’s ultimate success, especially as the types of parts, materials, and machine capabilities advance,” explained Dyndrite’s CEO Harshil Goel. “Machine makers and their customers require more sophisticated tools to be able to consistently deliver quality parts, especially, for example, heat exchangers, turbines, and other difficult-to-print geometries, at faster speed. The innovations being delivered by Dyndrite far surpass the capabilities of even the most advanced OEM-developed software offered today, and is only the beginning of a much requested and long overdue industry shake up.”

TÜV SÜD’s New Standard for Industrial AM Sites

Finally, the Product Service of TÜV SÜD, which supports users, customers and manufacturers in AM quality assurance, has announced a new certification for industrial additive manufacturing sites in accordance with the new ISO/ASTM 52920 standard. Component stability can be poorly affected by even small deviations in machine calibration or feedstock, and as such, ISO/ASTM 52920 defines quality-related factors in the process chain, as well as processes at manufacturing sites. The standard is divided into three aspects: “Qualification of the additive system operations,” “Verification of the part requirements,” and “Quality assurance,” and TÜV SÜD’s new certification describes quality-assurance requirements. It adopts an integrated approach, rather than a product-specific one, which works for regulated sectors like aerospace and automotive and applies to all the methods included in the scope of the ISO/ASTM 52900 standard.

“Using the new standard, component manufacturers can streamline supplier audits to an enormous extent. This facilitates the auditing process and ensures the quality of industrial-scale additive manufacturing throughout the supply chain,” said Simon Schlagintweit, Lead Auditor Additive Manufacturing at TÜV SÜD.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Oxia Palus Uses AI and 3D Printing to Recreate Hidden Picasso Masterpiece

2021 Formnext Start-Up Challenge & AM Ventures Impact Award Winners Announced

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsSpace 3D PrintingSustainability

NASA Funds Antimicrobial 3D Printing Materials for Space Applications

NASA has awarded $1.13 million to researchers from the University of Nebraska Omaha (UNO) and Chilean nanotechnology company Copper3D to develop and test two new recyclable and antimicrobial materials for...

October 12, 2021
3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

In-Space Metal 3D Printing from Incus to Be Tested by ESA

Crewed moon missions may still be years away, but space agencies are getting ready for the day when humans will once again explore the lunar surface, driving discovery, innovation, and...

October 8, 2021
3D PrintingExclusive InterviewsSpace 3D Printing

Space 3D Printing and Nanostructures: How Goodman Technologies Pioneers New Space Tech

In the last few years, the private space industry has created a cost-competitive ecosystem as the boundaries of space exploration expand. While a growing number of private firms are heavily...

October 6, 2021
3D PrintingSports

Azul 3D & Wilson Rethink Pickleball Paddles with 3D Printed Lattice Cores

While attending RAPID + TCT 2021 in Chicago recently, I happened to meet Cody Petersen, the CEO of 3D printing company Azul 3D, at a happy hour event for Women...

October 6, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Sigma Labs
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
A New Twist on a Boring Bit
ExOne
CRP Windform
Desktop Metal logo
Tronhoo3D
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
3D.RU
NAMIC
FitMyFoot
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides