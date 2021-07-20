BCN3D Technologies Launches Stratos 3D Print Slicing Software Solution

Barcelona-based 3D printing solutions provider BCN3D Technologies has long been a leader in desktop systems, but also works to provide optimized 3D printing materials as well. Now the international company has announced a change in its focus with the launch of its new 3D printing slicing software, BCN3D Stratos. The company says its powerful slicing tool, with strong and reliable features, can be used to accurately design clean, detailed models that can be quickly and efficiently printed on any of the 3D printers in its series.

“The goal of our software development was to advance it to the same level as our high-performance hardware,” explained BCN3D’s CEO Xavier Martínez Faneca in a press release. “BCN3D Stratos simplifies the printing process immensely, without compromising the quality and precision of prints. We are proud to be continuously widening the variety of configurations and settings for all levels of users, with more to come in the near future.”

The company had been doing well, with resellers in more than 60 countries around the world and a total of €5.5 million in funding raised since 2019. But, just like the rest of the AM industry, BCN3D had to spend some time readjusting its priorities during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and decided to take on improving its 3D printing software as a “passion project.”

“BCN3D Stratos is a straighforward slicing software, designed for speed and efficiency while still ensuring top-quality prints for a powerful 3D printing process. The user-friendly interface is free and compatible with all BCN3D Sigma and Epsilon printers,” the BCN3D website states.

As SmarTech Analysis stated in its “Opportunities in Additive Manufacturing Software Markets 2020” report, most AM software solutions three years ago had more to do with data preparation, compared to the more current design optimization, simulation, and manufacturing execution software we often see these days. The report goes on to say that while the global pandemic caused shockwaves in manufacturing due to government restrictions and supply chain interruptions, the AM industry “has risen to the challenge of manufacturing in the midst of the crisis, putting additive technologies as a whole back once again into the spotlight of the technology world.”

“Additive manufacturing software solutions will play a pivotal role in realizing and expanding the vision for AM. While this has always been true, even before 2020, over the past three years the software market for additive manufacturing has evolved to the point that it is now actively improving the outcomes for many users by achieving connectivity and cohesion of solution in both design for additive manufacturing and execution.”

BCN3D’s ultimate goal was to develop a software that had the same level of quality as its hardware, while also offering a new, easy-to-use interface and additional functionalities, such as:

mirror and duplication modes

integrated printing profiles

format file flexibility

features like gyroid infill and improved adhesion

Additionally, BCN3D Stratos, which is built upon the open source slicer software Cura, incorporates the benefits of the IDEX system, so users can easily merge multimaterial models, generate support structures, and even reduce print times by combining hotends with various nozzle sizes.

BCN3D says its user-friendly Stratos software features “seamless communication” with its award-winning desktop Epsilon and Sigma D25 product family, which can help professionals and companies across multiple industries increase productivity and accelerate their work by bundling these printers with the new software solution.

You can download the new BCN3D Stratos slicing software solution here.

(Source/Images: BCN3D Technologies)

