Redefine Meat Snaps Up Former Nestlé and Unilever Executives

Israel-based 3D printed animal-free meat developer Redefine Meat has appointed former Nestlé and Unilever executives ahead of the European commercial launch of its series of five “New-Meat” products in November 2021. The startup selected former Nestlé Europe Managing Director Edwin Bark as Senior Vice President, alongside Adrian Sagman, who has previously worked at Unilever Europe, as Director of Global Sales and Business Development.

As part of the startup’s aggressive global expansion plans, Bark will lead Redefine’s Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) business, while Sagman will drive its global sales development. In addition, the executives will ensure that the company’s product is fit for a European rollout later this year, leading a team eager to revolutionize the alternative meats (alt-meat) industry with a wide range of products.

All Redefine’s meat alternatives have already been released in Israel, where they have proven suitable for any cuisine and cooking style. In addition, the company’s proprietary 3D printing technologies can create a new category of high-quality meat products made from plant-based ingredients that guarantee the flagship plant-based “New Meat” has the same flavor, texture, and versatility as animal meat. Having made considerable strides in developing technology to replace the cuts in the entire cow, in July 2021, the company launched its first range of five products to Israel’s demanding and vanguard alt-meat market.

Relying on its expertise in agriculture, tissue engineering, and stem-cell research, the country has emerged as a hub for alternative proteins, cultivated meat startups, and proprietary food 3D printing technologies. Leading the world in 3D printed cruelty-free meats, it’s difficult to bypass the country’s spearheading force in this segment. At least five of the leading 3D printed “fake meat” startups are headquartered in Israel, where the total sales of substitutes for meat, milk, and dairy products recorded higher growth than animal-based protein products by as much as 13-fold, according to data reported by alternative protein nonprofit Good Food Institute Israel.

It seems Israeli consumers have been buying significantly more plant-based products throughout 2020 than anywhere else. In particular, alternative meat sales grew by 24% year-over-year, primarily driven by purchases of ground or minced meat alternatives and burgers, as well as meat-free schnitzel and sausages. Thereby, the ideal convergence of social, economic, and sustainable conditions makes Israel a perfect playground for startups to launch their 3D printed meat substitutes.

Following comprehensive testing and validation with leading chefs and consumers, Redefine’s premium hamburger, sausage, lamb kabab, meaty puff pastry, and ground beef are already available in 23 of the country’s select establishments, including hotels, restaurants, and food trucks. Aside from its upcoming 2021 European commercial launch, Redefine will extend its first product offering to the US and Asia in 2022 and launch its first whole cut range later this year, following pilot-testing success.

With so much going on, it’s no wonder that Redefine decided to expand its team by hiring two seasoned executives to senior positions. Bark and Sagman have decades of international experience in the traditional, organic, and plant-based food markets to bolster Redefine Meat’s plans to become a market leader. As part of Redefine’s ongoing development, Bark will manage the company’s commercial expansion of “New Meat” in Europe. This also includes building the organizational infrastructure of the EMEA business, establishing a best-in-class manufacturing and supply chain, and driving the multi-channel go-to-market strategy.

“I am very passionate about health and sustainability and fully committed to helping repair the world’s broken food system by disrupting the meat industry with New-Meat,” commented Bark. “Over the years, I have worked on many of the plant-based products available today, and I can genuinely say that what Redefine Meat has achieved so far is nothing short of revolutionary. I’m already hard at work to ensure the European business is set up for success and have no doubt that New-Meat will disrupt the disrupters.”

Bark knows the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market well. His past roles include several years as Managing Director of Nestle’s European Plant-Based Food Division, where he was credited for re-igniting the brand, fueling innovation, and expanding the brand’s portfolio of plant-based meat products across six new European markets. Through his non-executive positions at alternative food companies, like cultured meat brand Future Meat Technologies, Bark is also highly connected to the sustainable foods ecosystem and most recently led the establishment of the largest plant-based meat manufacturing facility in Europe as CEO of high-quality UK plant-based meat brand Plant&Bean.

As for Sagman, his decades-long experience in senior business and marketing roles at Unilever Food Solutions Europe will play a pivotal role in establishing Redefine as a top global meat business. With a focus on worldwide sales and market introduction of new product categories, the executive’s primary objectives will be to optimize the company’s worldwide go-to-market strategy, build global partnerships, and drive sales across food services and retail.

Sagman said Redefine perfectly aligns with his experience expanding businesses into new territories and creating market demand. In fact, during his time as export director with the largest food manufacturer in Israel, Strauss Group, Sagman focused on growing the organic segment of the company. Additionally, during his almost ten years at Unilever, the executive was responsible for creating business strategies for high-value food products at an international and local level.

It’s an exciting time for the Redefine Meat brand, as it aligns with the demand for alt-meat products that are growing at unprecedented levels, particularly following the Covid-19 pandemic and related supply chain disruptions that put a spotlight on the way the meat industry operates. In addition, rising interest in 3D printed meat substitutes due to human health and environmental benefits have piqued the interest of many investors, restaurants, and chefs worldwide, today more than ever. At this rate, we will continue to witness the technology drive a fake meat revolution as more startups begin commercializing their products.

