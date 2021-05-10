HP Vet Joins Redefine Meat to Scale 3D Printed Meat Technology

Israeli startup Redefine Meat Ltd, formerly known as Jet Eat, is on a mission to create delicious meat using industrial 3D printers—the catch is that it’s animal-free meat. Founded in 2018, the company developed a patent-pending digital technology that uses plant-based ingredients to replicate the flavor, texture, and singular eating experience of beef and other meat products in its Alt-Meat line. Redefine Meat says that its products are 95% more sustainable, much healthier, and more inexpensive than the real thing, in addition to being more ethical as well. Now, the company has announced that digital printing leader Alon Bar-Shany, the former VP and General Manager of HP Indigo, was joining the company immediately as Executive Chairman.

Bar-Shany has more than 25 years of experience in scaling global technology companies and helping to revolutionize conventional industries, with 16 of those years spent as the General Manager of HP Indigo. During his tenure there, Bar-Shany was known as one of the more important figures in the digital transformation of the print industry, and was pivotal in scaling the company into a multi-billion-dollar global market leader.

Alon Bar-Shany, Executive Chairman at Redefine Meat

“At HP Indigo, I had the privilege of leading an industry shift away from a century-long traditional method with a technological breakthrough. Sustainability has always been a big passion of mine, so being part of Redefine Meat allows me to help solve one of the world’s biggest problems by replacing the role of the cow with technology. It has become clear that if we are not accountable for the consequences of our actions today, future generations may not be able to consume meat at all,” Bar-Shany said in a press release.

“In order to provide a meaningful solution, there is no doubt that the current gaps between alternative meat and animal meat – product quality, variety, and cost – need to be bridged dramatically. But this challenge excites me, and I have no doubt that Redefine Meat has all the attributes to lead this transformation; high-quality meat products, scalable technology, strong strategic partners, and the right management team.”

Bar-Shany mentioned above that, while at HP, he led an industry shift away from a longstanding traditional method to a new one with technology, and that’s what happening right now in the cultured meat world, of which Redefine Meat is a major player.

Early in 2021, a huge milestone was reached when the startup proved that its Alt-Meat products were commercially viable after achieving a more than 90% acceptance rate from meat eaters in what it calls ” the world’s largest blind-tasting of alternative meat,” and not long after the startup raised $29 million in funding to continue growing its portfolio.

With over 90% acceptance rate amongst meat eaters, Redefine Meat’s Alt-Meat products will be launched globally in 2021.

In his new role as Executive Chairman, Bar-Shany will be instrumental in Redefine Meat’s ongoing commercialization, calling on his expertise to support and assist the startup as it works to continue expanding around the word, and bring about the type of industry revolution that will be required to make 3D printed Alt-Meat eaters out of the world’s meat eaters.

“Adam Lahav, my co-founder, and I both started our careers at HP Indigo over a decade ago, and Alon has been a role model for us ever since. We are honored to have him join us and the timing is impeccable, as we prepare our global commercial launch and distribution plan,” stated Eshchar Ben-Shitrit, the CEO and Co-Founder of Redefine Meat. “Long term, I am confident that his innovation, trust, and risk-taking spirit will help shape Redefine Meat’s culture, goals, and achievements, and enable us to become the world’s largest meat company.”

(Source/Images: Redefine Meat)

3D Printing Guides