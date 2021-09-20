Exone end to end binder jetting service

SmarTech Analysis: 3D Printing to Reach Historic Growth Levels, Following Strong H1 2021

10 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou
In its latest quarterly report, SmarTech Analysis anticipates tremendous growth for the 3D printing industry after an already a successful first half of the year. In an analysis that was sent to advisory services clients last week, the sector’s leading market analysis firm suggests that all sectors of additive manufacturing (AM) are going to experience historic growth in the near future.

SmarTech’s quarterly reports are released in the form of a regular subscription, as well as a one-time purchase to non-subscribers. They build on continuous data input from the industry, interpreted by the firm’s expert analysts. By tracking critical market metrics since 2017, SmarTech has developed a database for subscribers to follow trends and segment performance. In this case, the report covers both the metal and polymer segments of the industry, providing even greater insight into the state of the industry.

The market research firm previously predicted over a year ago that the AM industry would bounce back once the COVID-19 was more contained, further suggesting that attention given to the sector would quickly accelerate growth. Now, 3D printing businesses have rebounded from the pandemic. The new report discusses the implications, the state of recovery, as well as what is driving growth.

According to SmarTech, quarterly revenues have exceeded pre-pandemic levels and are set to increase growth at a faster rate throughout the second half of the year. Already, the second quarter has “smashed year-over-year performance,” the firm noted. You can sense this when reading the quarterly financial reports from firms like 3D Systems, ExOne, Stratasys, and SLM Solutions, which have all performed well, particularly in this last quarter. For a complete list of 3D printing stocks, visit the 3DPrint.com Stocks Zone.

Total Additive Manufacturing Market Revenue Comparison - Prepandemic vs. 2021, by Value Chain Segment. SmarTech Analysis

The market research firm noted that, as expected, hardware sales did rebound in the first half of the year, as did material and service sales, suggesting that this is not a mere bounce-back that the global economic market experienced but a more-than-healthy recovery. The total additive market, including printers, materials, and third part 3D printing services, generated about $4.7 billion in revenues during the first half of 2021, about the same as was seen in the first half of 2019. SmarTech anticipates even greater growth across the industry, from firms like Desktop Metal to 3D Systems and more, in the second half of the year.

As of June 2021, contract manufacturers were introducing additive technology at rates so far unseen. Companies such as Poral, Hyde Aero Products, Marotta Controls, and Matsuura introduced AM services for the first time in the second quarter, indicating that adoption and growth are promising.

The Calibur3 electron beam metal 3D printer from Wayland Additive. Image courtesy of Wayland Additive.

The report also notes that multiple new providers of electron beam powder bed fusion (E-PBF) “made significant first commercialization steps. This includes the sale of the first Calibur3 machine from Wayland Additive in the U.K. More E-PBF machines means more growth in the metal AM hardware market in 2022, complementing the laser wars that began last year, in which numerous firms announced high-capability laser PBF systems with up to 12 lasers.

The full report can be found on the SmarTech website here, where customers can choose to enroll in the quarterly Data Services subscription or purchase it as a one-time product.

