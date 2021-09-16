Exone end to end binder jetting service

NASA’s Lunar Rover: Lockheed 3D Prints Prototype Parts With MakerBot

7 hours by Vanesa Listek 3D Printers3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing
INTAMSYS industrial 3d printing

Share this Article

Engineers at aerospace giant Lockheed Martin will use MakerBot’s industrial desktop METHOD X printers to create prototypes and proof of concept parts for its upcoming artificial intelligence (AI)-assisted lunar rover. The space vehicle will transport astronauts around the lunar surface, particularly the South Pole, later this decade as part of NASA‘s Artemis program. The announcement comes on the second day of the RAPID + TCT 2021 event in Chicago, where the business showcases its METHOD 3D printing platform up-close.

A Stratasys subsidiary, MakerBot has successfully supported many Lockheed space projects for years. For example, back in 2013, the company used the Replicator 2 and 2X to prototype parts and tooling for the James Webb Space Telescope and later on created prototypes of revolutionary optical designs for a new, futuristic space telescope using MakerBot’s desktop 3D printers. All of this work was done at the company’s state-of-the-art R&D facility known as the Advanced Technology Center (ATC), where several elements of the rover’s autonomy system’s early design and development are being designed, developed, and tested.

The Palo Alto, California site is well-equipped with various cutting-edge technology, including a lab full of 3D printers. ATC’s latest addition to the 3D printing lab is the MakerBot METHOD X 3D printing platform, which the team uses to print parts in nylon carbon fiber and ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene)  materials, giving them what MakerBot describes as “the performance they need for accurate testing.”

MakerBot's Method X 3D printer. The MakerBot METHOD X is the printer of choice at Lockheed’s ATC for projects that require quick and easy prototyping in more robust materials like ABS. Image courtesy of MakerBot.

Senior Mechanical Engineer at Lockheed Martin Space Aaron Christian said ATC has multiple MakerBot printers that help with quick turnaround times. Moreover, Christian described some of the most significant advantages of the technology and one of the reasons why 3D printing could become a vital asset to organizations in a post-pandemic world.

“I will design a part, print it, and have it in my hand hours later. This allows me to quickly test the 3D printed part, identify weak points, adjust the model, send it back to print overnight, and then have the next iteration in the morning. 3D printing lets me do fast and iterative design, reducing wait times for a part from weeks to hours.”

Aaron Christian compares his 3D printed LIDAR sensor mount with his digital CAD model. Lockheed engineer Aaron Christian compares his 3D printed LIDAR sensor mount with his digital CAD model. Image courtesy of MakerBot.

Like Lockheed, many aerospace and space manufacturers have increased their investment in 3D printing processes for aircraft, spacecraft, replacement parts, prototyping, tooling, and more. This, however, should come as no surprise, considering that the aerospace and defense industry was one of the earliest adopters of additive technologies and today represents a big chunk of the billion-dollar additive manufacturing sector.

At the ATC, Lockheed engineers are testing a multitude of applications designed for the lunar rover. The leading aerospace company said Christian and his teammates use METHOD X to print several parts for prototyping and proof of concept for the rover project, including embedded systems housing, sensor mounts, and other custom components.

Christian explained that METHOD X can produce “dimensionally tolerant parts right out of the box – and for all sorts of projects, you can print multiple parts that can mate together.” In addition, due to the printer’s heated chamber (100°C), the parts are dimensionally accurate without the variable warping or cracking when printing modified ABS on desktop platforms without heated chambers. Designed as a manufacturing workstation engineered to challenge traditional processes, MakerBot describes the platform as “capable of printing real ABS that can withstand up to 15°C higher temperatures, is up to 26% more rigid, and up to 12% stronger than modified ABS formulations used on desktop 3D printer competitors.”

Powered by Aniwaa

Lockheed is developing the new fully autonomous lunar rover for NASA’s Artemis program in alliance with General Motors. But driving on the Moon needs an entirely new lunar vehicle concept that can be expertly outfitted to drive over rugged terrain in the dark and cold. Unlike Earth and even Mars, days and nights on the Moon are just under 14 days long, so the Lockheed Martin-GM rovers would be designed to survive and even operate in the two-week-long night that sees temperatures of down to -280 degrees Fahrenheit and daytime temperatures of 260 Fahrenheit. Adding to the extreme temperature swings, the team also needs to account for radiation in space – which is known to be a challenge in terms of systems design – and operate in a vacuum and design systems to withstand the shock of the actual launch.

With so many factors that need to be considered, the team began 3D printing to test parts affordably, iteratively, and modularly. Christian said the group is still at the very early stages of development: “The rover we have at ATC is a testbed that we designed and developed in-house. This affordable modular testbed allows us to make quick changes using 3D printing to alter the design for other applications, whether it be military, search and rescue, nuclear applications, and just extreme environment autonomy needs.”

Prototype for lunar rover printed with MakerBot Method X Lockheed Martin engineering team prints prototype for the lunar rover with MakerBot Method X. Image courtesy of MakerBot.

Many parts are printed in MakerBot ABS and designed to withstand desert heat, UV exposure, moisture, and other environmental conditions. In combination with Stratasys SR-30 soluble supports, parts printed with ABS provide a smoother surface finish than breakaway supports. In addition, MakerBot suggests that printing with dissolvable supports also enables more organic shapes that would have been otherwise impossible to produce through traditional machining.

One of the parts printed for the rover was a mount for a LIDAR, which stands for Light Detection and Ranging and is basically a remote sensor that can help determine the proximity of objects around it. Broadly used in self-driving vehicles, Lockheed employs LIDAR in a lot of its autonomy projects. According to the company, the mount was designed to sit on the rover, so it was printed in ABS, which allows it to handle more extreme conditions than typical PLA. The mount lets engineers swap out the LIDAR with different sensors, such as a stereo camera, directional antenna, or a rangefinder. Besides, it has a complex organic shape, which can be difficult to achieve via traditional machining. The mount also has a lot of access to ensure proper airflow to keep the part cool and temperature-regulated on the robots.

Prototype for lunar rover printed with MakerBot Method X Alyssa Ruiz inspects an electronics housing 3D printed on METHOD X in the ATC’s 3D printing lab. Image courtesy of MakerBot.

In addition to printing prototypes, Lockheed uses additive manufacturing for production parts that will go into various space-going platforms. While commenting on the space projects, Christian even went a bit further, envisioning a future where 3D printing will be used for in-situ assembly in space. Eventually, that would be a huge opportunity for the 3D printing industry and the space economy, especially once Artemis crewed missions get to orbit if they are ready by 2024 (although the date will probably be delayed).

Manufacturing in space is expensive but appealing for future applications and missions, reducing costs by cutting out the need for storage and multiple trips, making it expensive to fly. For now, however, this announcement reinforces the MakerBot system’s core attributes and the idea that 3D printing is a great ally for spacecraft developments.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printed Rockets in the Works EOS and India’s Agnikul Cosmos

3D Printed Simpsons and Futurama Mini TVs Made for Mini-Bingeing

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

3D Printing a Teleprompter at Home, Powered by Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pis are brilliant, an opinion with which I’m sure most of readers would agree. The number of things you can do with them is limitless, from running one as...

September 6, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing Research3D ScanningScience & Technology

Ancient Cephalopods Swam Vertically, 3D Printed Replicas Reveal

There are multiple examples of 3D printing, 3D scanning, and other related technologies being used to help shed light on, and answer questions about, creatures that walked this planet long...

August 5, 2021
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessMedical 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D Printing

3D Printing News Briefs, July 22, 2021: XJet, TPM & Duncan Parnell, Seurat, FedDev Ontario & University of Waterloo, Tata Technologies & Stratasys, US Marine Corps, Nexa3D, INTAMSYS, Shell, ORNL & Local Motors

We’re sharing plenty of business news with you today in this edition of 3D Printing News Briefs, starting with two new executive appointments at XJet and TPM’s acquisition of Duncan...

July 22, 2021
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Research3D Software

Ulendo Receives $250K NSF Grant for 3D Printing Calibration Software

One of the common challenges with fused filament 3D printers is vibration. Running printers at high speeds often leads to excessive vibrations, which can generate low-quality prints with surface defects,...

February 9, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
online 3d printed service
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
fac fox 3d printing service
XYZ Printing
ExOne
Desktop Metal logo
ICAM2021
Velo 3D Achievable Innovation
EOS Modern Metal 3D Printer
Sigma Labs
CRP Windform
3d systems
Smartech Analysis metal powders analysis
3d printed footwhere Smartech Analysis
Metal Am services Smartech Analysis
opportunities and marketing Smartech Analysis
Manufacturing software Smartech Analysis
Smartech analysis AM in dentistry
additive manufacturing industry
the barnes global advisors
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

AM Investment Strategies 2021

September 9, 2021

Am investment Strategies Summit

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

3d print expo and conference

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, March 1-3, 2022

Industry intelligence summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides