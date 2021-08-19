Solid State Battery Plant to Be Built by 3D Printing Startup Sakuú

Sakuú Corporation is making rapid progress in its goal of scaling up its additive manufacturing (AM) technology to enable mass production of solid-state batteries (SSBs). After showing off its first lithium SSB at the end of July, the Silicon Valley startup has announced that it has begun construction on a pilot line and learning center for SSBs.
Sakuú’s multi-material multi-method (4M) process relies on binder jetting of metals and ceramics to create lithium batteries that will be 50 percent smaller and 30 percent lighter than existing lithium batteries. In the future, other processes like inkjet deposition may be combined to 4M to expand its capabilities and material set.
According to the company, the pilot line will be able to manufacture 2.5 MWh per year of solid-state batteries. In the future, the facility will act as a customer learning center for Sakuú’s 4M 3D printing technology. The pilot line will demonstrate the startup’s ability to produce SSBs and deliver samples to its Early Access partners.
To design and develop the plant, Sakuú is working with Relevant Industrial and Honeywell Process Solutions. The latter needs little introduction, as Honeywell a roughly $32-billion multinational known for its military and aerospace tech. The Process Solutions division is dedicated to industrial automation and control. Relevant Industrial was established in 1996, beginning with IT solutions for business and eventually evolving to provide all manner of industrial equipment and automation products and services.
Relevant and Honeywell will work to scale up Sakuú’s lab process into a functioning pilot manufacturing plant. The next phase, anticipated to begin in 2022, will consist of an array of Sakuú’s AM technology to mass produce SSBs with up to 1 gWh of capacity annually. Relevant and Honeywell will develop the engineering, process design, systems integration, and and expertise for process production to build the factory.
“Relevant is excited to be part of this groundbreaking project. Combining Sakuú’s advanced technology with our experience in engineering, design and systems integration using Honeywell’s leading automation technologies, provides a unique opportunity to shape the future of manufacturing. We appreciate Sakuú’s confidence in Relevant and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial partnership,” said John Carte, CEO – Relevant Industrial.
“This is an important milestone for Sakuú. Our SSB technology development has progressed to the level where we have decided to move ahead with our plan to construct and operate a pilot facility. With the assistance of our key development partners, Relevant Industrial and Honeywell Process Solutions, the facility will be operational by end of 2021. This facility will enable us to provide our strategic customers and early access partners with solid-state batteries for their own development and testing,” said Robert Bagheri CEO and Founder.
We’ve reached out to learn if AM will be the primary process for creating SSBs when the pilot plant begins operating or if the non-additive techniques they’ve used to make SSBs so far will be the first to run the factory, with 3D printing scheduled for later on. The company does say that it will be releasing a 3D printer for SSBs by the end of the year, so it would make sense for the plant to rely on AM from the get-go.
Update 8/19/21: Sakuú has responded to our inquiry about whether or not the factory will run on 4M technology. The company tells us that “the Gen 1 SSB will use a proprietary hybrid manufacturing technique and the facility will transition to our platforms once they become available.”
You May Also Like
The Brittle Spear, a Manifesto: We Will 3D Print All of the Things that Matter
Recently, I was rather shocked to discover that some people outside our market still think of 3D printing as a toy technology for making Yoda heads. One individual reminded me...
3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: January 10, 2021
Slowly but surely, we’re back in the new year with our weekly roundup of 3D printing webinars and virtual events! This week, we’ve got a webinar about Nexa3D and its...
3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup, July 19, 2020
A variety of topics will be covered in this week’s webinar and virtual event roundup, including additive manufacturing in aerospace, CAMWorks, product management, post-processing, and more. Read on to learn...
The Sustainability of 3D Printing: Myth or Reality?
Historically, quality, cost and delivery have been the primary drivers for decision making within manufacturing. Today, another word is on the minds of executives: Sustainability. Sustainability is increasingly important in...
Shop
View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.
Services & DataPrinter & Scanner Price Quotes
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.