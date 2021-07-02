Mixed Dimensions Releases SDK for 3D Printed “Made with Unity” Game Figurines

Venture-backed startup Mixed Dimensions, a leader in integrated reality and digital to physical 3D printed gaming collectibles, just announced that it’s joined the popular Unity cross-platform game engine’s Verified Solutions Program, which means that content developers can now create their own lines of customizable, 3D printable character figurines from Made with Unity games, like Hollow Knight, Sonder, Baymax Dreams, and more. With the release of this new software development kit (SDK), game developers and publishers can capture their favorite gameplay moments, and bring them to 3D printed life.

“As more of our world is turning digital, the line separating the physical and digital world becomes thinner. Our partnership with Mixed dimension is a perfect example of utilizing Mixed Dimension’s technology that respects the high grade precision of characters and arts made with Unity to print their digital experiences and avatars back to the physical world,” Felix Thé, Vice President of Product Management, Operate Solutions, Unity, stated in a press release.

Mixed Dimensions, founded in Jordan but now headquartered in San Francisco, California, got its start as a web-based software, where 3D designers could upload their work and ensure that their designs would come out correctly. Eventually, it moved on to set up the leading GamePrint software platform and MakePrintable cloud-based 3D CAD file repair software, and the startup’s team of artist, engineers, gamers, and technicians work hard to use proprietary 3D software to create customized 3D printed collectibles, which are also in full color thanks to its partnership with Mimaki.

“Our technology makes it extremely simple for game developers and publishers to offer high quality personalized and unique collectibles to their fans, and brings a lot of opportunity to Unity developers. By making the process seamless, Unity game developers have access to a turnkey solution that increases player engagement and retention,” said Mixed Dimensions President John Vifian.

In order to make sure that it’s optimized for its latest editor versions, Unity has verified the new GamePrint SDK from Mixed Dimensions, and everything was obviously a go. By going through the Unity Asset Store, game developers and publishers can now use this new solution to gain on-demand access to full-color 3D printed figures of their favorite in-game characters and objects. But even better, they also have the ability to customize figurines as well.

Once you’ve implemented the Mixed Dimensions GamePrint SDK, which takes less than 24 hours and requires no monthly or upfront fees, you can add the capture button and then move on to accurately capturing and exporting your gameplay moments, choosing your 3D model in whichever game scenario or setting you want. The captured asset will be uploaded to the Mixed Dimensions website and then, using the startup’s patented technology, developers can fix and repair their 3D models to prepare them for 3D printing, and use pre-defined customization options as well, before completing the checkout process.

Then, you also have the option of generating a new stream of revenue with your 3D models by adding them to your own assets, as the Unity Asset Store explains:

“Mixed Dimensions/Gameprint SDK empowers developers and publishers to monetize their virtual assets and unlock massive new revenue streams by creating a line of fully customizable figures.”

Your gameplay figurine will be 3D printed on-demand and in full color by Mimaki’s advanced color printers, in a size ranging from 1 to 7 inches. Finally, once you’ve completed the order, Mixed Dimensions will take care of the fulfillment and any customer support issues, and ship your full-color, 3D printed gaming character collectible right to your doorstep.

(Source/Images: Mixed Dimensions)

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.