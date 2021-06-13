3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 13, 2021

In this week’s events and webinars roundup, we’re covering topics like software, metal binder jetting, 3D printing for the luxury sector, and more. So let’s dive right in!

What’s New in Mimics Innovation Suite 24?

On Tuesday, June 15th, at 10 am EST, Materialise will host a webinar called “Discover What’s New in MIS 24,” with a live Q&A session, all about the newest features in Materialise Mimics Suite 24. Sebastian De Boodt, and other Materialise experts, will discuss some of the software’s main improvements, such as assigning realistic colors to 3D printed or VR models to highlight anatomical structures, the new ‘thin bone segmentation’ plug for faster segmentation, advanced design tools for splitting anatomical models into parts, and more.

“Innovation doesn’t stand still; it keeps pushing boundaries in an ever-changing world. That’s why the Mimics Innovation Suite evolves alongside you so you can unlock challenges and find innovative, sustainable solutions to advance patient care. “Join this webinar to discover first-hand how upgrading to Mimics Innovation Suite 24 will help you do your best work ever.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Arburg at Virtual Engineering Days

The Virtual Engineering Days event, sponsored by Informa PLC, goes from June 15-17, and brings together professionals and suppliers from the Pack, Plastec, ATX, and Design & Manufacturing events, along with a bonus track on packaging education by the Cannabis Packaging Summit. There will be over 30 free design, engineering, and manufacturing content sessions, including one by Arburg from 11:45 am to 12:30 pm on Wednesday the 16th regarding its Freeformer 3D printer.

The presentation is titled “Medical Applications with Pellet-Based 3D Printing – Highlighting Implantable Materials and Pharmaceuticals,” and will start off with the company’s National Sales Manager – Additive, Gerry Berberian, discussing the Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) 3D printing process. Then Balaji Prabhu, Evonik‘s Director of Strategic Marketing, Medical Device Solutions, will talk about resorbable biomaterials that can be printed on the Freeformer for implants. Finally, Dr. Sheng Qi from the University of East Anglia’s School of Pharmacy will conclude with how the Freeformer can be used to manufacture new personalized healthcare products. You can register for the virtual event here.

GE Additive: Design for Metal Binder Jetting

At 10 am EST on the 16th, GE Additive is holding the latest in its webinar series, called “Design for Metal Binder Jet: A Way to Create a Winning Business Case.” Staff Engineer Jinjie Shi, Lead Designer Chris Bryant, and Binder Jet Modality Leader Jacob Brunsberg will discuss the advantages of designing for metal binder jet printing, and how it can be an effective method for producing parts for serial production. Topics will include material properties, the binder jet design process, total part cost, its advantages over casting, part examples, and more.

“Additive manufacturing has long been recognized as a disruptive approach to maximizing design freedom and improving part performance. Metal additive has been evolving to become an alternative to traditional manufacturing methods. Meanwhile, metal binder jetting has increased the build rate by orders of magnitude, making it a viable replacement now for traditional manufacturing, in particular castings. The combination of Binder Jet’s technology advancements and innovative designs is helping to facilitate the leap to large-scale production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Shapeways & ExOne on Metal Binder Jetting

If you’re interested in another perspective on metal binder jet 3D printing, tune in at 10 am EST on Wednesday the 16th for “Metal 3D Printing: Fast, Affordable and Flexible with Binder Jetting” by Shapeways and ExOne. Shapeways’ Director of Customer Success Steve Weart and ExOne’s Technical Sales Manager Brandon Cary will discuss how the partnering companies complement each other in 3D printing high-performance metal parts, as well as the benefits of binder jet printing, how to design parts for ExOne’s metal 3D printing, why you can combine materials like steel and bronze for customized industrial products, and more.

“Learn how Shapeways and ExOne manufacture industrial components with a metal matrix material of steel and bronze for consumer products on the small or large scale, and 316L stainless, a single alloy industrial metal for applications like mechanical machinery and surgical tooling.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing for the Luxury Sector

The last webinar happening at 10 am EST on the 16th is “The Potential of Additive Manufacturing for the Luxury Sector: From Unique Packaging Designs to Highly Customized Fashion and Jewelry,” given by Sculpteo and BASF Forward AM. Experts from these two companies will discuss the advantages of AM for the luxury sector, such as short lead times, design freedom, textures, and small series production. They will also discuss some real-life use cases.

“3D Printing is transforming the manufacturing processes of companies across industries and around the globe – and at incredibly high speed. For the fashion industry, jewelry and packaging designs in the luxury sector, Additive Manufacturing holds huge potential to be identified and realized.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Desktop Metal & nTopology on DfAM

On Wednesday the 16th from 11 am to 2 pm EST, Desktop Metal and nTopology are holding a joint webinar on “Design for Additive Manufacturing.” Attendees will learn what to consider when designing parts for additive manufacturing, also known as DfAM, and the differences between Desktop Metal and EnvisionTEC’s 3D printing capabilities. Additionally, the webinar will provide some customer examples of optimized additive parts and how nTopology enables designers and engineers to use AM to its best potential.

“Over the next decade, additive manufacturing will enable new products to feature unprecedented levels of complexity, be 30-50% lighter, and be mass-customized to each local market. “Join this event to learn about how you can start realizing some of these benefits today, from tips and tricks when designing parts for 3D printing in CAD, to next-generation technologies like topology optimization software to unlock the full potential of 3D printing in metals, polymers and elastomers.”

You can register for the webinar here.

CAD/CAM to Automate Mill-Turn Programming

The Modern Machine Shop is hosting a webinar at 2 pm EST on the 16th called “Automate Mill-Turn Programming Using Integrated CAD/CAM,” presented by CAMWorks. HCL America’s Senior Applications Specialist Marc Bissell will discuss how the latest integrated CAD/CAM technology automates CNC programming for Mill-Turn Machines and makes the process faster. Topics will include synchronizing simultaneous milling and turning operations, probing tools and operations, and more.

“Multi-tasking machines are a great investment to improve accuracy and reduce the number of setups but they can often be time-consuming to program. Integrated CAD/CAM helps you get up and running quickly to achieve the required ROI. “For companies with complex mill-turn, multi-tasking machines, this is the webinar to attend.”

You can register for the webinar.

ASME’s Virtual AM Tech Forum

Powered by ASME, the virtual, interactive AM Tech Forum goes all day on Thursday, June 17th and is focused on product discovery, showcasing award-winning technology innovations, and cross-industry AM adoption. Attendees can learn about the latest AM products, technologies, and services, virtually reunite with colleagues, check out the marketplace to find solutions to challenges, and more.

“Find and compare solutions side-by-side through product demonstrations and launches. Connect with solution providers for in-depth discussions. Add your voice and choose the “best in class” through live competition. “All industries will be featured. You will find ideas you can use now for all AM application areas including aerospace & defense, medical, automotive, energy, sporting & other consumer goods, and more.”

You can register for the AM Tech Forum here.

TriMech on Being Invited to 3DEXPERIENCE Project

The latest TriMech webinar is called “What to Do When You’ve Been Invited to a 3DEXPERIENCE Project,” and will be held at 10 am EST on the 17th. Application Engineer Eric Lanoue will explain the initial setup experience for a new 3DEXPERIENCE user who’s been invited to a project, including how to create your own custom interface, how to access content, how to navigate the platform, and more.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE platform allows businesses to reach operational excellence by bringing everyone together- from the lab to the factory to the customer. What if you have never used the 3DEXPERIENCE platform and you just don’t know where to start? TriMech is here to help!”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise Mimics Enlight LAAO Planner

The last webinar of the week, “Explore the Mimics Enlight LAAO Planner,” will be held at 11 am EST on Thursday the 17th. With a live Q&A session, technical experts Michael Forbes and Winthe Vandoren, Cardiovascular Technical Consultants for Materialise Mimics Enlight, along with Dr. Abdel Hakim Moustafa, will demonstrate the benefits of left atrial appendage occlusion (LAAO) case planning with 3D-CT using Mimics Enlight, and how to use Materialise’s new LAAO planner.

“~20% of LAAO cases can become challenging during delivery due to complex anatomies. 3D-CT planning has proven 100% procedural success (compared to 92% with 2D-TEE) and a 25% reduction is procedural time (versus 2D-TEE)*. Pre-procedural 3D-CT planning can help reduce issues during challenging procedures by improving the accuracy, efficacy and safety of LAAO.”

You can register for the webinar here.

