3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 30, 2021

After an extremely busy two weeks that were jam-packed with webinars and events, both live and online, this week things will be a little bit calmer. To learn when you can attend a webinar about polypropylene, an event on 3D printing in hospitals, and more, read on for all the details!

SPEE3D Exhibiting at Land Forces 2021

3D printing has often been used for defense applications, and one Australian company in particular has seen its large-format metal AM technology used by the military many times. That company is SPEE3D, and it will be exhibiting at this week’s Land Forces Australia Indo Asia Pacific International Land Defence Exposition, held in-person at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Center from June 1st through 3rd. Organized by the Australian not-for-profit corporation AMDA Foundation Limited, with support from the Australian Army, the Australian Department of Defence, and the Defence Science and Technology Group, the event will be a showcase for manufacturers, systems integrators and maintenance and logistics specialists that operate across the full spectrum of land warfare, and highlight the many different platforms, equipment, technologies, and services in demand by the armies of the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

“The biennial LAND FORCES Exposition is a powerful forum for key decision-makers from throughout the region, enabling government representatives, defence officials, military procurement managers and senior army officers to network with defence materiel manufacturers, equipment suppliers and service providers. LAND FORCES will be a showcase for manufacturers, systems integrators and maintenance and logistics specialists operating across the full spectrum of land warfare for over 3 days.”

You can register for the event here. SPEE3D will be located in the Static Display Area, right next to the Media Box and Café Seating area.

GE Additive Discusses M Line Production Solution

The latest in GE Additive’s Webinar Wednesday series is taking place at 10 am EST this Wednesday, June 2nd, regarding “M Line – The Evolution of an Additive Production System.” Wolfgang Lauer, GE Additive Product Manager, and Johannes Strößner, GE Additive Sub Section Manager, will discuss the development and capabilities of the new Concept Laser M Line Additive Production System, including what procedures and processes were used to ensure material property considerations for part quality, consistency, and reliability.

“As metal additive manufacturing continues to mature, companies and industries are recognizing the benefit of industrializing the technology and making the leap from prototyping to production. For several years, GE Additive has been developing the Concept Laser M Line production solution. More than just a single machine, M Line is a system created specifically for metal additive production, developed around the ideas of safety, reliability, repeatability, and efficiency.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Polypropylene for Sinterit’s SLS 3D Printer

Later on June 2nd, specifically at 2 pm EST, Sinterit is having a webinar entitled “Polypropylene (PP) in the Sinterit SLS Solution,” about PP, which the company calls the “8th material for our compact SLS 3D printing system.” Sinterit’s Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Konrad Głowacki, and its US Head of Sales and Marketing, Tim Sheehan, will be hosting the webinar together.

The webinar will begin with an introduction by the two co-hosts, and then continue on to the first PP material dedicated for compact SLS 3D printers, and an explanation as to why Sinterit is introducing the material. Then they’ll move on to specifications, functions, potential applications, safety and maintenance, and cost comparison, before looking at the “widest material possibilities in compact SLS segment,” the variety of Sinterit powders, and finally discuss open parameters and how to test out new materials like PP, before opening it up to a question and answer session. You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise: 3D Printing in Hospitals Globally

The latest virtual event by Materialise will take place all day on Thursday, June 3rd, called “3D Printing In Hospitals Around the World.” Starting at 2:30 am EST and going through 2:30 pm EST, the event includes sessions on topics like point-of-care (POC) manufacturing, advanced trends for 3D printing, understanding the quality and legal aspects of an in-hospital 3D printing lab, 3D printing in orthopaedics and craniomaxillofacial, and more. There will also be virtual lab tours, time for networking at round table sessions, and more.

“3D technology has been transforming healthcare for over 20 years. It’s been used in applications from designing and producing personalized devices, to planning complex clinical procedures, and training future medical professionals more effectively. And that’s just the start. “We are creating the first virtual event of its kind — a gathering of the most inspirational minds working with 3D printing in hospitals around the world. Join our 12-hour virtual event at any time and have free access to a dynamic mix of live presentations, lab tours, interactive networking opportunities, and much more!”

You can register for the virtual event here; registrations will close at 11 am EST on Wednesday the 2nd.

TriMech Presents Top 3 New SOLIDWORKS 2021 Features

At 10 am EST on the 3rd, TriMech Application Engineer David Cano-Meija will discuss his “Top 3 New Features for SOLIDWORKS 2021” in a brief webinar. In 30 minutes, he’ll cover equations in custom properties, lightweight assemblies, detailing mode, the benefits of SOLIDWORKS Subscription Services, TriMech Technical Support, and more in the new SOLIDWORKS update.

“With every new year comes a new SOLIDWORKS update. This year’s update includes new tools and features that can be used by most SOLIDWORKS users. Are you ready to discover the improvements across all aspects of CAD modeling? “David will walk through the changes to the capabilities of custom properties. He will show how they have been extended to include equations, how lightweight assemblies became easier to work with, and how Detailing Mode now supports the creation of more views. David will also highlight TriMech’s live technical support services and the benefits of SOLIDWORKS Subscription Services.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DHEALS on 3D Printed Orthotics and Prosthetics

The mission of the global 3DHEALS community is to educate, connect, and discover new things in the healthcare 3D printing, regenerative medicine, and bioprinting spaces. So, on June 3rd, 3DHEALS is holding its latest webinar, focused on “3D Printed Orthotics and Prosthetics,” from 1-2 pm EST and moderated by the company’s founder and CEO Jenny Chen. You can register for the webinar here.

This webinar will welcome four speakers with plenty of expertise in their related fields. Brent Wright is an ABC-Certified Prosthetist and BOC-Certified Orthotist with Eastpoint Prosthetics and Orthotics, as well as the Clinical Director of non-profit LifeNabled, which specializes in 3D printing new low-cost, high-quality prostheses. Jordi Tura is the CEO and founder of machine learning software company Xkelet, which creates personalized, 3D printed immobilizations (casts) for patients. Tim Fair is an FL-Licensed and ABC-Certified Prosthetist Orthotist, as well as the academic chair for the A.S. O&P Technology program at St. Petersburg College. Finally, Dr. Jorge Zuniga is the co-director of the Center for Biomechanical Rehabilitation and Manufacturing at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Tangible Solutions COO Records Webinar for Virtual Education Series

Our last webinar this week is a pre-recorded one by Chris Collins, the COO of Ohio-based contract manufacturer Tangible Solutions, which makes 3D printed titanium orthopedic implants. The webinar, “Model-Based Definition for Additive Manufacturing,” is for the Education Series by OMTEC, which is recognized internationally as an essential event for the orthopedic manufacturing community. The webinar includes a review of the current state of orthopedic implant manufacturing, and discusses the exciting developments happening in the design of model-based orthopedic implants.

“Traditional designs for orthopedic medical devices manufactured currently have been trabecular or organized lattices that have been limited either by engineering skills or the tools/software they are using. What I present in the OMTEC webinar is the next generation in orthopedic implant designs, utilizing highly advanced software programs and are mathematically driven. These tools make it possible to manufacture medical devices that match the model design,” Collins said.

You can view the webinar here, though the whole OMTEC Virtual Education Series, including the Tangible webinar, is available upon registration at the OMTEC Expo website.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.