DyeMansion Releases Three New Post-Processing Systems for 3D Printing

The world of post-processing for 3D printed parts is a small and relatively non-cohesive one. That is changing, however, as a growing number of startups seek to improve the post-processing ecosystem and introduce new levels of automation that make additive manufacturing (AM) truly suitable for industrial production. One of the pioneers in this field is DyeMansion, which announced the release of the new Powershot Performance series of machines.

At a virtual event hosted from its headquarters in Munich, DyeMansion unveiled three new machines: new generation versions of their Powershot C & S systems, dubbed the Powershot C Performance and the Powershot S Performance, for depowdering and surface treatment respectively, as well as the Powershot DUAL Performance, which performs both cleaning and surfacing in a single machine.

The Performance series includes the first equipment to incorporate the startup’s wide-trough Multi Belt, meant for automating the loading and unloading of parts. According to the company, this can increase the load capacity by 150 percent. This means that 500 eyeglasses could be processed in a single job.

With the DUAL combining both cleaning and surfacing in a single machine, workspace is reduced by 60 percent, while efficiency is increased by 20 percent. Once a build is put into the system, the polymer powder is removed before surface treatment is performed automatically. The parts can then be poured onto a tray from the belt for subsequent steps. In turn, other automation steps can be incorporated, such as the use of conveyor belts or robots.

The new line extends DyeMansion’s partnership with Siemens, who not only provided the automation technology for the Powerfuse S vapor polishing system, but the new Performance series, as well. The startup also claims that traceability, quality control, connectivity and other automation features are built into the machines, allowing them to be linked to MES and ERP systems and automated production setups.

In addition to the Performance series, DyeMansion announced the development of a new cleaning process that features plastic blasting media, in contrast to the industry standard glass beads. The medium is described by the company has having “the right shape, the right size and the right weight to gently remove powder without damaging parts or leaving mineral dust on the surface.” PolyShot Cleaning can be used with all DyeMansion systems, classic and Performance. It is said not to leave any residue and to be compatible with even challenging materials, such as TPU.

“A machine itself does not solve customer problems, which is why we have put such a big focus on the development of the right processes. By combining the right machines with the right processes, we have created a solution. The new PolyShot Cleaning process is enabled by a blasting media that was developed from ground up to perfectly match the requirements of depowdering 3D-printed parts”, says Philipp Kramer, CTO & Co-founder of DyeMansion.

The Performance series of the Powershot C & S machines are already available, while orders for the DUAL version will be accepted starting Q4 2021. In the meantime, potential customers can book “Powershot Live Experience Tours” at DyeMansion locations in Planegg-Munich, Germany, starting mid-April, and in Austin, Texas, starting in June 2021.

Now that companies like DyeMansion and PostProcess Technologies are tackling this crucial step in the finishing of 3D printed products, we’ll see the technology even better suited for industrial environments. Further automation from the likes of AM-Flow will only drive adoption more. That, of course, is only the beginning of the path toward true industrialization.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.