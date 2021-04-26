Hiperbaric and Aenium allied to revolutionize AM and HIP R&D

The joint use of Additive Manufacturing and HIP technology makes it possible to develop improved metal components, thanks to the optimization of their designs, the implementation of more efficient processes and the use of complex materials with interesting properties.

Based on this evidence, Hiperbaric and Aenium collaborate to strategically promote the global market for additive manufacturing of metallic components, by offering innovative solutions and services around the technology of Hot Isostatic Pressing.

Leadership in high-pressure and research excellence

Hiperbaric’s world leadership in high pressure and Aenium’s research excellence in new materials engineering and additive manufacturing will contribute to move forward these technologies in the most demanding and strategic sectors, promoting R&D of faster and efficient post-processing cycle times and advanced super alloys and new components.

Also these sectors with high quality and safety standards, such as aerospace, energy, automotive, oil and gas, industry or medical implants, will be able to certify thanks to HIP technology both the properties of their high added value metal components,

For Andrés Hernando, CEO of Hiperbaric, “the agreement with Aenium supports how hot isostatic pressing post-processing technology is combined with additive manufacturing techniques to obtain parts that require excellent mechanical properties”.

Challenges of Additive Manufacturing and Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP)

The combined use of Additive Manufacturing and HIP has proven to be a manufacturing method that enables more efficient designs. Aenium focuses on the qualification of the component, “therefore we have to ensure not only its mechanical properties, but also its microstructure and its metallographic components to guarantee that the material will be able to have an adequate life cycle for the required application,” explains Miguel Ampudia.

HIP complements Additive Manufacturing and allows eliminating some of the existing challenges in this manufacturing method, such as large-scale volume production, among others. HIP technology improves the properties of the metal parts obtained by different Additive Manufacturing processes, giving them greater added value and making them suitable for a greater number of applications.

Both companies, present in international markets and customers all over the world, are ready to jointly respond to the challenges and needs in Additive Manufacturing and HIP of the different industrial sectors to achieve faster and more economical post-processing cycles. Their collaboration is a strategic boost to the global market for additive manufacturing of metal components, offering innovative solutions and services around Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) technology. “The way to overcome these challenges is to build strong partnerships between different solution providers, as we are Aenium and Hiperbaric,” stresses Andrés Hernando.

HIP Innovation Center, Hiperbaric’s commitment to the future of cutting-edge materials

HIP Innovation Center is the place where the most demanding industries worldwide will be able to receive advice, test and validate their metallic and ceramic components, as well as their hot isostatic pressing processes.

The Center currently has a 38 HIP. This press with its 2000 bar and 1400°C (30.000 psi and 1675 °K) uses Argon gas to process components in its Ø380mm x 1200mm (Ø14.5inch. x 47inch.) molybdenum furnace. Thanks to the vessel’s wire-wound construction, this state of the art press uses Fast Cooling technology, enabling development of HIP in combination with other Heat Treatments.

A large team of industrial engineers, experts in materials and in the mechanical characterization of complex structural parts and assemblies will answer your questions quickly and efficiently, seeking the optimal solution to your technical challenge.

Visit Hiperbaric’s HIP Innovation Center and discover how this process can help you in your business.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.