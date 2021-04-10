3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: April 10, 2021

We’ve got another packed week of webinars and virtual events for you, starting with Hannover Messe 2021 on Monday. What else is coming up this week: ASTM CoE’s personnel certificate course is coming to an end, TriMech will discuss various 3D file formats, Cellink is focusing on engineering ECM bioinks, and much more. Read on for all the details!

Virtual Hannover Messe 2021

Touted as the world’s largest industrial fair, Hannover Messe 2021 by Dassault Systèmes is a virtual event this year, starting on Monday, April 12th and running through the 16th. The major focus is supporting companies as they work to come back from whatever fallout they’ve suffered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, by discussing actionable solutions, such as Virtual Twins, to drive resilience, recovery, and sustainability, as well as adding necessary business transformations at scale. The event will focus on six different efficiency and value drivers for business, including circular innovation, connected systems, enterprise agility, equipment as a service, and more.

“Faced with the impact of major disruptions such as evolving client demands, new tech/digital revolutions as well as intensifying regulatory oversight, companies are having to rethink and reshape client relationships, product design, services, supply chains and go-to-markets. “Virtual Twins empowered by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform can help offset these major challenges impacting eco-systems and transform them into growth opportunities.”

To join the live stream sessions at the digital Hannover Messe, you can request a free ticket here.

ASTM AM CoE General Personnel Certificate Course

ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) completes its virtual training course this week. The comprehensive personnel certificate course, which began on March 23rd, covered the entire AM process chain from start to finish—including design and simulation, feedstock, AM safety, and more—over eight separate modules. Starting at 9 am on Tuesday, April 13th, the second to last module will focus on non-destructive inspection. The final module, Qualification and Certification, will be held in two parts, with the first beginning at 9 am on the 14th and the second at 9 am on the 15th.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course, as well as find the module schedule and list of presenters, here.

Materialise Discusses 3D Printing Automation

At 10 am EST on the 13th, Materialise is hosting a roundtable discussion, “Automating 3D Printing Production: Scale Up While Protecting Margins,” focused on why it’s so critical to have an effective automation process. The company’s Marketing Manager, Julie Kraemer, and Sales and Presales Enablement Manager, Lieve Boeykens, will be joined by FORECAST 3D‘s president Donovan Weber and Materialise Manufacturing Production Director Nico Roose to discuss how to prepare for growth in the AM industry, embrace efficiency to protect business margins, and benefit from the many advantages of automation.

“Recent studies from organizations, such as Jabil and Ernst & Young, found that the 3D printing industry will grow dramatically over the next 2-5 years and that the market will become more and more competitive. “As a 3D printing service provider, how do you prepare your organization for successful growth while protecting your margins? We believe the key is efficiency. Efficiency that can be brought about quickly, easily, and affordably through automation.”

You can register for the webinar here.

SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks Webinar Series

To offer accessible training and educational materials to CAM industry professionals working from home, CAMWorks, an HCL Technologies Product, is launching a free webinar series about its advanced CAM programming software. The first webinar, “SOLIDWORKS® CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started,” will take place at 11 am EST on Tuesday the 13th, and focus on how to use SOLIDWORKS CAM Standard. “SOLIDWORKS® CAM for Designers – A Path to Better Designs,” held at 2 pm the same day, will discuss how to use the Technology Database (TechDB) included in SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks. Speaking of the database, “SOLIDWORKS® CAM and CAMWorks – Getting Started with the TechDB,” will be held on Thursday the 15th at 11 am. The last webinar in the series, “Automation through Integrated Smart Manufacturing,” will be at 2 pm on the same day, and focus on automating part programming to save time and use CAM technologies.

“COVID-19 is affecting each one of us, and the situation continues to evolve. To serve and provide easily accessible training and educational material to the CAM industry professionals, we are launching FREE CAMWorks webinar series to help you utilize the extra time for gaining an advantage in the future. This webinar series will provide an opportunity to sharpen your CAM skills and possibly learn more advanced features and functionalities that might help you secure additional orders, helping maintain business operations.”

Additive Minds Academy Training Program

EOS offers a training program called the Additive Minds Academy, which is based on a blended learning concept that combines education with traditional classroom methods. At 11 am EST on the 13th, the company is holding a webinar, called “Grow Your Expertise with Online Trainings from Additive Minds Academy,” that’s meant to teach attendees how they can benefit from this online training program. During the webinar, EOS will present the series of digital education modules, and discuss the impact of both current and future learning trends, what it takes to become a certified AM Data Preparation or Application Specialist, how to optimize onboarding processes, and how to increase quality using Amphyon software from Additive Works. Additionally, attendees will receive a sample of the AM Application Specialist Metal course.

“The new Additive Minds Academy training program offers individual learning modules as well as more extensive learning paths to prepare engineers, designers, and aspiring creators to effectively serve in various additive manufacturing roles – ranging from machine operator to application specialist to production manager.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Live Panel Discussion on 3D Printing End-Use Parts

During an hour-long live discussion at 1 pm EST on April 13th, moderated by Additive Integrity Founder and former 3DPrint.com Editor-in-Chief Sarah Goehrke, four expert panelists will talk about their experiences in various areas such as early adoption of new technologies, how the path to volume production can be accelerated through collaborative development, and more. “Crossing the Chasm: What It Takes to Bring New AM Technologies to Market for End-Use Part Production” will see Fortify CEO and Co-Founder Josh Martin; Dan Healy, Sr., Director of Business Development for Fast Radius; Henkel‘s Head of Innovation for 3D Printing Ken Kisner; and David Woodlock, New Business Incubation, HP, discuss, and answer questions, related to the risks and payoffs of 3D printing adoption for end-use parts.

“For additive manufacturing to reach its potential as a mainstream production methodology, applications must be the primary driver. End-use part production means collaboration up and down the supply chain from hardware, software, and materials, as well as the companies putting them to use for customers. This panel discussion brings together some of the companies leading the way in application driven-success of additive manufacturing. Companies producing 3D printing hardware, software, and materials, as well as the companies putting them to use for customer use, join together in this conversation.”

You can register for the discussion here.

ASME’s VisualizeMED Virtual Event

Powered by ASME, the VisualizeMED two-day virtual event will take place on April 14th and 15th this week. Starting at 8 am EST each day, the focus of the conference will be on the use of modeling, simulation, and digital manufacturing in the medical field, and will include a digital marketplace experience, keynote presentations and panel discussions, innovation talks, and breakout sessions. There will be a wide range of topics covered, including digital dentistry, next-generation drug delivery systems, regulatory considerations, biomedical device development, and more.

“At VisualizeMED, ASME is enabling the transformation of modeling and simulation in medicine by bringing to you the trailblazers of technology and masters of technique who are effectively implementing it. The goal: increased application and adoption of modeling and simulation in medicine on a global scale.”

You can register for the event here. You’ll also be able to attend the pre-conference Cryopreservation & Supply Chain Workshop on the 13th and the post-conference Roadmapping Workshop on pharmaceutical and biotech modeling and simulation, and have on-demand access to the main conference sessions for 90 days after the event.

CELLINK on Creating ECM Bioinks

At 11 am EST on Wednesday the 14th, CELLINK will hold a webinar titled “Engineering ECM Bioinks to Biofabricate Microphysiological Systems for Disease Modeling and Precision Medicine,” hosted by Dr. Aleksander Skardal, member of and Assistant Professor of Biomedical Engineering in the Ohio State University’s Comprehensive Cancer Center. The bioconvergence company has created hydrogel bioinks, based on extracellular matrices (ECM), that are compatible with its BIO X and LUMEN X printers. CELLINK is deploying these materials in order to create several microphysiological systems, such as a blood barrier platform, metastasis-on-a-chip systems, patient-derived tumor organoid models, and more.

“Despite the prevalence of highly printable bioinks, many fail to present the necessary extracellular matrix (ECM) cues necessary to support heterogeneous cell populations in vitro to accurately model both healthy and diseased tissues. We have developed a series of well-defined ECM-based hydrogel bioinks that can be tuned both in terms of their biochemical and mechanical profiles to support a variety of tissue types.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech and the Various 3D File Formats

Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS reseller TriMech will present a brief but important webinar on Thursday, April 15th, at 10 am EST, called “Understanding Your 3D File Formats.” If you thought STL was the only one, guess again…TriMech’s Lead 3D Printing Applications Engineer, Ricky Shannon, will take “a .STEP by .STP approach” (ha ha!) and go over some of the most common exportable file extensions in 3D printing, including OBJs, CMBs, and more, and when you can use them. Shannon will discuss topics such as what file types carry color data and which ones impact part accuracy, why a SOLIDWORKS file might be the best 3D print format, and why you shouldn’t only be relying on STLs.

“While he won’t be able to explore every obscure format out there, we will take the time to cover the most common file extensions exportable on leading modeling programs. We might even cover a few you didn’t know you can 3D print from. We’ll take the mystery out of when-to-use-what and maybe even debunk a few misnomers on the way. If you do any 3D printing or even just setup files of others to print, this webinar should not be missed.”

You can register for the event here.

Flexible 3D Printed Parts for Robotics & Automation

This week’s final webinar, “8 Robotic & Automation Applications Using Flexible 3D Printed Parts,” will be held at 12 pm EST on the 15th. Attendees will learn how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology, coupled with Lubrizol‘s ESTANE 3D TPU M95A material, make it possible to 3D print complex parts for automation and robotic applications. Additionally, you’ll hear about how Forerunner 3D Printing uses rigid PA12 and flexible TPU materials together in order to develop creative solutions to some tricky manufacturing problems.

Key takeaways: – See 8 real-world applications that saved manufacturers time and money

– Hear how TPU in combination with PA12 are replacing more costly materials from conventional manufacturing processes

– Learn how the unique material attributes of TPU enable Forerunner 3D Printing to pursue new business opportunities

You can register for the webinar here.

