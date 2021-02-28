3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: February 28, 2021

We’ve got an interesting week of webinars ahead: three of the ones we’re telling you about in today’s roundup are on-demand, so you can watch them whenever you want! Additionally, 3D Systems is holding three webinars this week, and the virtual AM Industry Summit is coming up as well. Read on for the details!

3D Systems Webinars: Geomagic & Figure 4

3D Systems will be busy this week, as it’s hosting three separate webinars. The first, “Discover What’s New in Geomagic® for SOLIDWORKS® 2021,” will take place on Tuesday, March 2nd, at 10:30 am EST. 3D Systems’ software specialist will be on hand to demonstrate the latest capabilities of Geomagic for SOLIDWORKS, such as designing and creating sketches, extracting geometries and features, and creating 3D Splines directly from point cloud data.

“3D Systems is proud to announce a new release of Geomagic® for SOLIDWORKS! With the new capabilities available in this release, you can benefit from enhanced scan-to-CAD workflows inside of SOLIDWORKS by enabling reverse engineering directly from point clouds. Additionally, new workflow improvements speed up the overall reverse-engineering process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

The second 3D Systems webinar this week, “Empower your reverse engineering workflow with Creaform 3D scanners & Geomagic Design X,” will be on Wednesday, March 3rd, at 8 am EST. Attendees will learn the entire workflow for the handheld Creaform HandySCAN BLACK scanner, which the company calls a “plug-and-play device.” Additionally, the webinar will discuss how to follow the post-scan steps using the powerful Geomagic Design X software, and how these two tools can be combined to make reverse engineering easy.

“If your day-to-day challenge is about acquiring complex shapes in a short time, we have the perfect solution for you! Join our webinar to discover how combining the handheld scanner HandySCAN BLACK with the software Geomagic Design X can empower your reverse engineering workflow!”

You can register for this webinar here.

Finally, the last of this week’s 3D Systems webinars will also on the 3rd, at 12:30 pm EST. Featuring Barbara Miller-Webb and Kevin Marchant of MasterGraphics, along with 3D Systems application engineer Kevin Hsu, “Get More Out of 3D Printing with Figure 4 – Speed, Precision, Flexibility” will provide an introduction to 3D Systems’ Figure 4 technology. Attendees will get to hear about use cases in which the technology has been used, along with its nine major benefits and the important features and functionalities of 3D Sprint software.

“3D Systems’ Figure 4 helps you get more out of 3D printing. More speed, more precision, more flexibility, and more innovation. Figure 4 is an ultra-fast additive manufacturing technology that enables direct digital production as a tool-less alternative to traditional injection molding and urethane casting. With systems that offer expandable capacity to meet your present and future needs and access to a range of innovative materials, Figure 4 enables same-day production and prototype parts to help you do more.”

You can register for this webinar here.

ASME’s AM Industry Summit

From March 3rd-4th, the AM Industry Summit, powered by ASME, will be held online to connect like-minded 3D printing professionals and solution providers from the aerospace and energy industries. Attendees will be able to connect with experts, share knowledge, and find new ideas on how to accelerate their use of additive manufacturing. Additionally, the event will feature two virtual tours, a Lunch & Learn, online sponsor booths, interactive gameshows and trivia, video discussions, over 50 AM industry experts, and more. All of the sessions will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing until June 4th, 2021.

“AM Industry Summit connects engineering, manufacturing, product design and technology professionals across multiple industries resulting in meaningful connections, inspirational learning opportunities, and access to the latest developments in technology and innovation.”

A standard pass costs $199.

AM Medical Webinar Series: Material Performance Optimization

As part of its ASME-powered AM Medical webinar series, “AM Material Performance Optimization – Improving Properties of Ti-6Al-4V Parts by AM Specific HIP Treatments” is available to watch on-demand. Hot isostatic pressing, or HIP, is often used for demanding applications, and common temperature-pressure-cycles for AM are often derived from HIP casting processes. However, these casting cycles don’t consider the specific characteristics of AM materials, which the HIP process should either amplify or get rid of in order to optimize material performance. AMPOWER’s Dr. Eric Wycisk discusses AM-specific material properties, possible HIP cycles, and part performance, and is later joined by Caitlin Oswald from Carpenter Additive and Gene Kulesha from Onkos Surgical.

“Aviation and medical are first movers in using Additive Manufacturing technologies to create parts especially from Ti-6Al-4V. To increase part performance hot isostatic pressing (HIP) is commonly used for highly demanding applications and has become a common post-process. However, the typically used temperature-pressure-cycles for AM are derived from HIP processes originally used for casting parts. These casting cycles do not consider specific characteristics of AM materials which should be amplified or annihilated by the HIP process to optimize the resulting material performance.”

You can register to watch the on-demand webinar here.

Formlabs Discusses Fuse 1 and Fuse Sift

The next on-demand webinar we’re telling you about is Formlabs’ “Introducing the Fuse 1: Learn How it Works.” The company’s SLS Engineering Director, Ian Ferguson, and an SLS Services Engineer, Andrew Balboni, introduce viewers to the Fuse 1 3D printer and its Fuse Sift powder recovery system, and explain the benefits of in-house SLS 3D printing, in addition to what and how you’re able to print on the Fuse 1 and how to recycle Formlabs’ Nylon 12 powder.

“Until now, SLS has been unavailable to most businesses, due to high costs and difficult workflows. At Formlabs, we’re changing the industry. “We’ve designed the most approachable selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printer, the Fuse 1. Accompanying it is the Fuse Sift, an all-in-one powder recovery station for the Fuse 1.”

Formlabs will also have versions of the webinar available in French, German, Italian, and Spanish soon.

EOS Increasing Part Performance with Metal 3D Printing

EOS has the week’s final on-demand webinar, “Boost Part Performance with Metal 3D Printing.” Experts Thomas Gradl, Business Development Manager Medical for EOS, and Jan Philippe Grage, Product & Business Development Manager 3D Printing for Dunlee, which provides tungsten 3D printed parts, explain how to use metal 3D printing to increase the performance of your applications for mass production.

“Watch our on-demand webinar featuring experts from EOS and Dunlee to learn:

How metal 3D printing and DMLS ® technology enable serial production of applications in medical, aerospace, turbomachinery, and other industries

How challenges along the way can be resolved easily through a strong solution-oriented partnership

Dunlee’s successful journey from traditional to AM of the highly demanding pure tungsten anti-scatter grids for CT equipment in mass production

You can register to watch the on-demand webinar here.

