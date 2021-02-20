3D Printing News Briefs, February 20, 2021: Massivit, Romi, BCN3D, 1016 Industries, Elevons.Design

Business first in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, before we move on to other topics, like hybrid systems, new filaments, and interesting 3D printed products. Massivit is set to go public on the Israeli stock exchange. Romi introduced a line of hybrid manufacturing systems that feature both traditional machining operations and metallic 3D printing, and BCN3D is launching two new filaments. Finally, 1016 Industries has designed the first permanent 3D printed body kit for the Ferrari F8, and a designer is using 3D scans to create form-fitting N95 masks.

Massivit3D Set to Go Public on Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Large-format 3D printing manufacturer Massivit3D, based in Israel, will very soon be going public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) with an Initial Public Offering (IPO) valued at $200 million, based on its earnings and technological potential. Currently listed as a Candidate Company on the TASE site, this shows that Massivit is looking to speed up the commercialization of its technology and move into additional markets. The company isn’t publicly listed yet, so there isn’t a lot of readily available information about its finances, but it’s believed that the company is looking to raise $50 million in funding before the IPO moves forward, maybe with help from former investors Klil Industries and Stratasys. It has been confirmed, however, that equity firm Poalim IBI will underwrite the offering. Massivit holds 52 patents technology patents, and its massive 3D printers are often used for applications in the events, architecture, entertainment, retail, and engineering sectors. The Massivit3D 10000, which the company says is much faster than similar casting-based systems, is set to launch this fall, and will be marketed toward complex aerospace and automotive tooling.

“In future, one of the main barriers to adopting 3D printing will be speed. That’s why Massivit has developed our technology, in which we can print at least 30 times faster than related systems, and this will allow more and more companies to adopt 3D printing on the industrial side,” said Erez Zimerman, CEO of Massivit3D.

Romi Launches Line of Hybrid Manufacturing Machining Centers

Kentucky-based Romi Machine Tools Ltd (Romi USA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A., introduced a full range of hybrid manufacturing machine tools that can switch back and forth between traditional subtractive machining and metallic additive manufacturing technologies. Featuring large build volumes, roller guides on all axes, sensor-monitored thermal compensation, these hybrid systems are good for intricate work, part repair, and adding features to parts. The company says it’s easy to make the switch from subtractive to additive on the machines, which are based on its its Generation D Series vertical machining centers: using an automatic tool changer, the additive head is brought into position, and the laser deposition can then begin, adding materials in the right amount, location, and profile. Romi partnered with Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies to develop the D Series Hybrids.

“While we didn’t invent additive manufacturing, we have made it more accessible for smaller shops with our standard line of Hybrid CNCs,” said Romi USA General Manager Rafael Boldorini. “Previously, customers had to spend well over $1,000,000.00 to take advantage of these capabilities. By building our D Series specifically for hybrid manufacturing, we can offer an entry level machine starting at a much more affordable price point. That has opened the door for a lot of shops to take advantage of this powerful technology.”

BCN3D Adds Two New Standard 3D Printing Materials

As the result of continuing collaborations with Mitsubishi Chemical (MCPP) and BASF, Barcelona-based desktop 3D printer manufacturer BCN3D Technologies has made two additions to its portfolio of standard 3D printing filaments. The first is the stiff, impact-resistant Tough PLA, which features high strength, good surface quality, excellent layer adhesion, and is a good choice for tooling, end-use parts, and functional prototyping. It’s also easy to use and a good alternative to ABS for larger prints, and will be offered in black and white colors initially, with red and blue to come later. The second is BVOH (Butanediol vinyl alcohol copolymer), a thermoplastic optimized for FFF 3D printing and compatible with most of BCN3D’s other filaments. Thanks to its very fast dissolution, the water-soluble material is an excellent support material for sacrificial molds, partially enclosed cavities, and complex geometries, and is easy to remove from inside small parts, which also helps reduce clogging issues.

“We are very excited to have two of the major chemical companies in the world as close partners,” said Eric Pallarés García, CTO at BCN3D. “Their expertise in the industry and our combined capabilities in co-developing new solutions have proven to be essential.” Quote request Are you looking to buy a 3D printer or 3D scanner? We're here to help. Get free expert advice and quotes from trusted suppliers in your area. Powered by Aniwaa

These new materials are both compatible with the new Sigma D25, Epsilon W50, and Epsilon W27, in addition to the old portfolio with the Sigma and Sigmax printers. The material profiles for Tough PLA and BVOH have been added to BCN3D Cura, and a new firmware update will be pushed automatically to all Epsilon and Sigma D25 printers for the materials. You can purchase them through BCN3D’s distribution network.

First Permanent 3D Printed Body Kit for Ferrari F8

Aftermarket carbon fiber automotive design company 1016 Industries has announced its latest carbon fiber body kit for the sleek, high-performance Ferrari F8, and it’s reportedly the first 3D printed one for this particular vehicle. The kit, which plugs right in to the original body, subtly upgrades the design of the famous F8, and lets customers customize to their heart’s content, as all of the pieces are removable. The kit is first treated in house to test flexibility and durability of the material, before another treatment soaks into the material for no breaking or cracking when the kit is mounted; finally, each piece is painted. You can see the various aspects of this 3D printed body kit in the image above, and all have been upgraded for style and function. For instance, a suction inlet above the headlight duct helps promote airflow into the engine, and a blown spoiler on the back of the trunk optimizes downforce—without sacrificing drag—on the back end of the car. Additionally, the kit’s 3D printed exhaust X pipes and Downpipes are unique to the company, as mesh was laser cut into them to help reduce the weight.

“The Ferrari F8 is an iconic vehicle that celebrates automotive excellence and prestige, and we knew we needed to debut our brand-new permanent 3D printed carbon fiber kit for this special project. As we continuously look for innovative design ideas, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to explore the true capabilities of turning a 3D print into a permanent kit available to our customers,” said Peter Northrop, CEO of 1016 Industries. “The 1016 Industries F8 is made for automotive enthusiasts looking to put a completely unique spin on this elite supercar.”

The full 3D printed body kit, with a price of $46,640, will be ready for sale and same-day installation by the end of the month.

3D Scans Enable New Form-Fitting Face Mask

3D digital design firm Elevons.Design, founded by designer Jordan Elevons, specializes in combined digital and physical goods, distributed manufacturing, and 3D printing. Elevons reached out to let us know that he has launched a new 3D printed PPE product, called Mask^2, that uses a replaceable N95 filter, can be sterilized for reuse, and oh wait, is actually a respirator that uses a video-generated 3D scan to make it perfectly conform to your face! Pronounced Mask Squared, it creates a form-fitting seal between your face and the mask, which can help lower your risk of COVID-19 infection by keeping unfiltered air out of your lungs. Elevons says that beta testers report the Mask^2 is comfortable to wear for long periods of time, and it also features an anti-fogging design, adjustable elastic straps, a frame and filter that can be sterilized using household chemicals and oven heat, and behind-head or around-ear wear options.

To get a Mask^2 for yourself, you need to create an account, and then purchase the mask for $35, shipping included. Then, you’ll need to follow the instructions on the website to take a video with your smartphone, which then generates a 3D scan of your face. You’ll then upload the video and measurement to the Elevons.Design website, which will be used to design a custom, form-fitting mask. It will then be 3D printed out of flexible TPU material, and mailed to your doorstep within two weeks. Additionally, you’ll get a link to your 3D scan so you can share it on social media.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.