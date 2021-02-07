3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: February 7, 2021

While this week is quiet in terms of webinars, there are a couple of big virtual events coming up, including Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2021, hosted by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis. Read on for the details on this summit and the other webinars and events this week!

Materialise Mimics Hands-On TMVR Planner

Materialise has now held two webinars about medical 3D planning for TMVR (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement), and its last one will take place this Tuesday, February 9th, at 11 am EST. Designed for clinicians and medical device or hospital engineers who are involved with patient CT-planning for TMVR, the online hands-on workshop will teach attendees how to use the Materialise Mimics Enlight software interface and image segmentation system to plan for the surgery. After the workshop, attendees will receive a three-week evaluation license so they can keep learning about 3D planning.

“Get firsthand experience with 3D planning for TMVR during this workshop and learn tips and tricks on the Mimics Enlight planner from our technical experts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2021

From February 9th-10th this week, Additive Manufacturing Strategies 2021, hosted by 3DPrint.com and SmarTech Analysis, will be held in a virtual format. Each day of the summit is dedicated to two separate verticals: on Tuesday, it’s Metals and Materials in the morning, sponsored by Materialise, and Automation, Rapid Manufacturing, and Software in the afternoon, sponsored by PostProcess Technologies. Wednesday morning will be focused on Medical-Dental and is sponsored by Carpenter Technology, and the final vertical is Bioprinting, sponsored by NOVUM. AMS 2021 will have nearly 60 expert speakers from various sectors in the industry, as well as an online exhibition hall and industry forecasts by SmarTech on each of the four verticals.

“AMS 2021, the most focused conference on business intelligence for the additive manufacturing industry, is back for its fourth year. It is an online event and we will be adding times of discussion on software and automation for additive manufacturing and time of discussion on bioprinting to our usual coverage: metals/new materials and medical/dental. As always, our objective for the AMS is that participants will come away highly knowledgeable on the very latest trends in additive manufacturing and full of innovative ideas that they can take back to their organizations.”

You can register for the virtual AMS 2021 here.

3DEXPERIENCE World 2021: The Freedom to Create

This year’s 3DEXPERIENCE World event will also be held online, from February 9th-11th. In addition to plenary presentations, free training exams, technical sessions, and other presentations, you can also check out the 3DEXPERIENCE Playground, which is a virtual hub where you can virtually interact with Dassault Systèmes partners, take a tour of three design and manufacturing customers, check out the open innovation laboratory, and more. There will also be more than 40 MeetUp sessions, where you’ll have the opportunity to network with other attendees and ask questions of SOLIDWORKS experts and thought leaders.

“At 3DEXPERIENCE World, SOLIDWORKS users, product designers, engineers, manufacturers and students explore the technologies and trends that will transform their work and provide the freedom to create. Whether it’s creating new products, new lines of business or new opportunities, you will be inspired to innovate in new ways.”

You can register for the event here.

GE Additive on Concept Laser Aluminum Alloy 3D Printing

The latest in GE Additive’s webinar series is this Wednesday, February 10th, at 10 am EST. During “Aluminum A205: A New High-Strength Alloy for GE Additive’s Concept Laser M2 Series 5 Machine,” GE Additive Advanced Lead Process Engineer Martin Pröbstle, who’s leading the company’s A205 parameter development program on the M2 Series 5, will discuss this lightweight aluminum alloy, which has a refined microstructure that leads to very high strength, thanks to a unique solidification mechanism. Aluminum A205 also has stress corrosion resistance, excellent thermal stability, and better fatigue properties than other AlSi-based 3D printed alloys.

“Join this webinar to learn about the fundamental steps undertaken to develop the A205 parameters and find out about the capability and robustness of this new parameter set for GE Additive’s Concept Laser M2 Series 5 DMLM machine.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DEO On-Demand Webinar: Metal 3D Printing

This week’s last webinar, by 3DEO, was already recorded live, so you can watch the recording on-demand whenever you want once you register. The webinar, titled “3D Printing with Metal: Everything You Ever Wanted to Know,” sounds pretty self-explanatory, and 3DEO discussed how you can bring products to market faster, and for less investment, when you use 3D printing. Other topics in the webinar include long-term goals and current uses for metal AM.

To watch the recorded webinar, you just need to register here with your name, contact information, optional job and company information, and the top takeaway or lesson you’re hoping the webinar will provide.

