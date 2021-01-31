3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: January 31, 2021

This week is a little less busy in terms of 3D printing-related webinars and virtual events: just two on Tuesday, three on Thursday, and one available to watch on-demand. Read on for all of the pertinent details!

Hands-On Virtual Mimics Enlight Mitral Workshop

If you missed last month’s Materialise webinar about medical 3D planning for TMVR (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement), fear not—the online workshop, “Mimics Enlight Mitral Workshop,” returns this Tuesday, February 2nd, at 11 am EST. During the hands-on webinar, four trainers will discuss how to plan for TMVR using the software interface and image segmentation system, and attendees will learn the value of 3D planning for TMVR, how to create an accurate virtual 3D model, how to plan efficiently and assess risk by leveraging automation and consistent measurements, and more. After the workshop, attendees will receive a three-week evaluation license so they can keep learning about 3D planning.

Learning goals: How to plan more thoroughly in less time with AI assistance

How to use accurate 3D modeling to achieve a deeper understanding of the patient’s heart

How to obtain reliable measurements through automation

You can register for the workshop here.

AM Coalition: Congressional Policy Panel

Last week, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition, a national membership organization that works to connect members with the federal government and help them navigate legislative and public funding challenges, held a live Zoom forum about what the AM industry can expect from the 117th Congress. Congresswoman Haley Stevens (MI-11) discussed the upcoming session of Congress, and this week the AM Coalition is holding a second live Zoom forum about the subject at 3 pm EST on the 2nd.

“A View From Washington: Congressional Policy and Budget” will consist of a panel discussion regarding the 117th Congress and the Biden administration. The panelists include North Carolina State University’s Director of Federal Affairs Matt Peterson; the Senior Advisor for The Roosevelt Group, Matthew Hermann; and Ryan Keating, the Deputy Chief of Staff for Congressman Tim Ryan (OH-13). You can RSVP for the event here, and if you have questions you’d like to be included in the Zoom forum, you can email them to the AM Coalition.

TriMech Discusses DELMIAWORKS

Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS reseller TriMech is getting its slate of webinars started this month with one on Thursday, February 4th, at 10 am EST called “Get to Know DELMIAWORKS.” TriMech Elite Application Engineer Stephen Petrock will explain how the software can connect all of your business systems into one, show real-time production monitoring and scheduling, demonstrate quality management of your manufacturing process, show how you can link your business operations, and more.

“Enterprise Resource Planning or “ERP” is a process to help companies manage and integrate important parts of their business. There are many options on the market right now, so which is the right choice for you? DELMIAWORKS has been around for 30 years and is the best choice for manufacturing companies.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP Hosts Virtual Tour

At 1 pm EST on the 4th, HP will be hosting a virtual tour of its 3D Printing Demo Center. Attendees will get to see HP’s entire end-to-end 3D printing process, all the way from file preparation to post-processing the completed parts during the virtual tour, which means they’ll have a chance the see HP Jet Fusion 5200 3D printer live and in action.

“Join us on this session to learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works, from file preparation to post processing.”

You can register for the virtual tour here.

Transitioning from AutoCAD to DraftSight?

The last webinar on Thursday, February 4th will be hosted by AutoCAD expert and Technology Evangelist Lynn Allen, titled “Can DraftSight REALLY replace AutoCAD?” and beginning at 2 pm EST. From the perspective of an AutoCAD user, Allen and the DraftSight team will explore the 2D and 3D CAD solution, and discuss APIs, constraints, file compatibility, product and licensing options, and more.

“From installation and exploring the familiar user interface to using key commands and features, Lynn will demonstrate how easy the transition to DraftSight can be. Join the webinar and see how you can maintain the same level of productivity for a fraction of the price with DraftSight!”

You can register for the webinar here.

GE Healthcare Using Simulation for Product Optimization

The final webinar in this week’s roundup is an on-demand option about GE Healthcare‘s use of simulation during the pandemic, hosted by Dassault Systèmes and titled “Learn How GE Healthcare Uses FEA/CFD to Optimize Products During COVID-19.” We all know by now that COVID-19 has brought about a lot of challenging situations for engineers, including the team at the GE Healthcare Anesthesia and Respiratory Care (ARC) Group; perhaps even more so, as the Group’s duties are directly tied to the frontlines of healthcare. For product development during the pandemic, the engineering team relies a lot on integrated simulation tools.

“Watch this discussion with GE engineers to learn how simulation solutions were critical to optimizing products and increasing production to meet growing customer demands during the pandemic. GE engineers will also discuss how virtual prototyping with FEA/CFD, including 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS Simulation and SOLIDWORKS Flow Simulation, fits into their design process and eliminates the need for multiple physical prototypes; speeding product development and cutting costs.”

You can check out this on-demand webinar for yourself here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual events? Please let us know!

