3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: January 17, 2021

Dyndrite & HP’s 2nd Digital Manufacturing Investor Day

Last year’s first Digital Manufacturing Investor Day (DMID) event by Dyndrite and HP Tech Ventures went so well, they decided to hold a second one! This week on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, DMID 2021 will be a virtual forum for startups to pitch their solutions to investment and venture capital firms. At last year’s DMID, 12 emerging companies in the digital manufacturing landscape were connected to over 80 VC firms and more than 150 industry experts from around the world, and I expect this year’s even to be no different. DMID 2021 will kick off at 11 am EST with a welcome message from Dyndrite founder and CEO Harshil Goel, and then an industry panel will speak for 20 minutes before company presentations begin at 11:30 am.

“Startups are the lifeblood of the dynamic digital manufacturing industry,” said James Taylor, Venture Partner for HP Tech Ventures, a DMID 2021 sponsor. “HP Tech Ventures is excited to be working with Dyndrite to deliver the second Digital Manufacturing Investor Day event.”

TriMech Webinars on SOLIDWORKS

Stratasys and SOLIDWORKS reseller TriMech is hosting two webinars this week, with the first one, “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks,” coming up on Tuesday the 19th at 10 am EST. The company’s Application Engineer Paul Ludwick will teach attendees how SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks are fully integrated with SOLIDWORKS, which can help prevent unexpected costs and project delays. Several features of the knowledge-based machining software, such as a quick way to bring new programmers up to speed during on-boarding processes, can help support companies, and Ludwick will also explain other topics, such as VoluMill, tolerance-based machining, and CAMWorks bundles.

TriMech’s second webinar, “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS PCB,” will be held on Thursday, January 21st, again at 10 am EST. TriMech Application Engineer Levon Habosian will offer a close look at the SOLIDWORKS PCB user interface, which allows for easy data sharing between mechanical and electrical workflows when you’re designing and printing circuit boards. Attendees will learn about, amongst other topics, bi-directional integration for SOLIDWORKS PCB/PDM and how to manage your design data while easily transitioning between the ECAD and MCAD design environments.

RIZE 3D Printing Solutions for Medical Applications

On Wednesday, January 20th at 2 pm EST, RIZE will hold a webinar about how its unique AM technology can inspire innovations in the medical field. The webinar will cover a variety of topics, including how you can use color to personalize and enhance your 3D printed parts, and how having a 3D printer on-site, with certified safe hardware and materials, can help decrease costs, complexity, and project time. Additionally, attendees will learn how customer PrymeTech uses the XRIZE 3D printer for important traceability purposes in a medical device manufacturer’s quality lab.

“In this Webinar you will learn why people in the medical field choose RIZE 3D Printing solutions. RIZE technology is used for a wide range of applications ranging from prototypes to full-color anatomical models based on patient scan data.”

3D Systems on 3D Printing Fluid Dynamics Systems

At 11 am EST on Thursday the 21st, 3D Systems is having a webinar, hosted by Machine Design, titled “Advancing Fluid Dynamics Systems with AM featuring CERN.” 3D printing is making it possible to optimize complex fluid dynamics systems where other manufacturing methods have failed, and the technology is even impacting things at the particle-level. During the webinar, topics discussed will include which fluid dynamics applications can be enhanced by AM, what benefits the technology has in this sector, and how CERN was able to use AM to achieve -40˚C cooling in a limited volume.

“Join our live web event featuring Antonio Pellegrino, project leader of the LHCb Experiment at CERN, and Thomas Verelst, 3D Systems applications engineer, to discover how AM is enabling unprecedented advancements in manufacturing and beyond.”

Materialise Hands-On Virtual Enlight Mitral Workshop

Materialise is also holding a webinar on the 21st. From 10 am to noon EST, attendees can get firsthand experience with medical 3D planning for TMVR (Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement) in an online workshop for Materialise Mimics Enlight, a software interface and image segmentation system. The workshop was designed for clinicians and medical device or hospital engineers who are involved with patient CT-planning for TMVR, and attendees will learn how to better understand a patient’s heart through accurate 3D modeling, how automation can be used to get reliable measurements, and how to more quickly and thoroughly plan for TMVR with help from artificial intelligence.

“The complexity of procedures is increasing along with the need for enhanced planning and training. A growing number of clinicians are using 3D planning to prepare for structural heart interventions with more confidence. Unprecedented insights are revealed when using 3D planning to create pre-procedural plans. “Join us to gain firsthand experience 3D planning for TMVR during this online hands-on workshop. You’ll have the opportunity to use the Mimics Enlight TMVR planner and discover the benefits of 3D planning for structural heart interventions. After the workshop, you will receive a three week evaluation license so you can become a 3D planning expert yourself.”

Xometry’s Important 3D Design Tips

Also on Thursday the 21st, Xometry‘s Director of Application Engineering Greg Paulsen (@XometryGreg on Twitter), Senior Additive Application Engineer Tommy Lynch, and Head Additive Shop Engineer Colton Bamford will be discussing some 3D design tips that are important for additive engineers to know in a webinar titled “How to Design for 3D Printing.” The webinar, at 1 pm EST, is Xometry’s first of 2021, and will explain how you can design great 3D printable parts.

“This includes 6 of the most important feature-based design tips, an overview of the differences between manufacturing technologies, money-saving considerations like material choice, and how to get file types like STEP and STL straight. If you’re looking to diversify your traditional manufacturing stack or build upon your current 3D printing knowledge, this is the webinar for you.”

3DEXPERIENCE WORKS Live On-Demand Webinar

We’re sharing two on-demand webinars with you this week, and the first one is by Dassault Systèmes’ SOLIDWORKS. The 30-minute webinar is all about how strong, cloud-based simulation tools can help change the way you work. You’ll also get to learn a little more about 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS.

“In this episode of “Exploring 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS Live,” Michael Steeves and Omar Zohni join John and Gian to discuss simulation solutions on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform. Check out this webinar to learn about Structural Mechanics Engineer and Structural Performance Engineer, and discover how you can reduce data duplication and have limitless simulation power without costly hardware and IT burdens.”

EOS On-Demand Webinar

The other on-demand webinar, from EOS, is called “From Challenge to Challenger,” and is all about how you can develop a low-risk strategy for entering the AM industry. Fabian Alefeld, the Additive Minds Manager – Consulting for EOS North America, discusses how to explore AM’s full potential, how to get past challenges and roadblocks by using the technology, and how it can help you become a true industry innovator. Topics include how to start your AM journey with minimal investment and risk, how modest 3D printed projects can turn into important business opportunities, and real examples of where the technology can take you.

“How can your organization approach additive manufacturing (AM) in the best way possible? The simplest answer is to embrace industrial 3D printing as a massive opportunity for growth instead of a challenge that needs to be addressed. After all, the goal of any additive manufacturing initiative shouldn’t be to “catch up” to competitors that may already be using industrial 3D printing. The goal is to become an innovator in your space – the leader that your competitors are scrambling after.”

