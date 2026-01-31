3D Printing News Briefs, January 31, 2026: Project Calls, Sand Binder Jetting, Eyewear, & More

We’re starting with two new America Makes Project Calls in this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs, followed by a 3D printer purchase and a distribution agreement. We’ll finish with AM for medium-lift rockets and eyewear. Read on for all the details!

America Makes Announces Two Project Calls Worth $8 Million

Just a few days ago, America Makes and the National Center for Defense Manufacturing and Machining (NCDMM) announced two Project Calls, worth a total of $8 million in funding. The first, with a $6 million budget funded by the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Material and Manufacturing Directorate (AFRL RXN), is Powder Alloy Development for Additive Manufacturing (PADAM) 2.0. The goal is to advance manufacturability, performance, readiness, and supply chain resilience of of high-temperature refractory alloys for AM applications that are relevant to the Department of War (DoW). Outcomes should generate data, improve qualification readiness and process robustness, and deliver actionable insights to reduce both industrial and technical risk. The request for proposal (RFP) for PADAM 2.0 centers around three topic areas: Existing Refractory Alloy Systems (up to two awards anticipated, maximum $2 million per award); Novel or Emerging Refractory Alloy Systems (one award anticipated, maximum $1.7 million); and Refractory Alloy Supply Chain Assessment (Mine-to-Qualified Part). One award up to $300,000 is anticipated for this last topic area.

The second project call has two phases and offers a total of $2 million in funding, with one award, through the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense, Manufacturing Technology Office (OSD ManTech). The objective of Artificial Intelligence for Material Allowables in Additive Manufacturing (AIM-4AM) is to come up with an AI-driven framework that can identify and quantify risk in the existing material allowables approach for LPBF 3D printed 17-4PH stainless steel (H1025). The idea is to use machine learning to model process-structure-property relationships in order to safely decrease physical testing, and enable faster, more cost-effective AM material qualification and certification, as well as speed up adoption in both commercial and defense applications. The kickoff webinar for PADAM 2.0 is February 5th, while the kickoff webinar for AIM-4AM is February 5th. Questions about scope or approach are due February 10th, membership eligibility deadline is March 11th, and the deadline to submit proposals is 5 pm ET, March 25th. The project call award announcements will likely be on April 28th.

Protolabs Expands Partnership with Axtra3D with Purchase of Third LumiaX1

Axtra3D, which specializes in Hi-Speed SLA 3D printing, announced that it’s installed a third Lumia X1 3D printer at digital manufacturing leader Protolabs. In order to meet customer demand, the company is expanding its advanced photopolymer parts production, and this is the third Lumia X1 Protolabs has added to its SLA portfolio in 18 months. Protolabs now has four fully optimized Axtra Material Solutions, which not only strengthens its relationship with Axtra3D, but also enables broader application coverage and reliable SLA production at scale. The company mainly uses the Lumia X1 for end-use production, as well as flame-retardant applications which need efficient throughput and high precision, along with dimensional consistency and excellent surface finish. Each printer is optimized for different material solutions from Axtra3D’s materials ecosystem, including ceramics from Forward AM, flame-retardant solutions from Arkema, and ESD and tough engineering options from Loctite. Protolabs clearly has a lot of confidence in the Lumia X1 platform and the strategic advantage it brings.

Kenny Capps, Director of 3D Printing Operations at Protolabs, said, “From the very beginning, the Lumia X1 has delivered strong throughput, reliability, and overall performance, giving us a solid foundation to scale our photopolymer offerings. “Its consistent production of high-quality parts with minimal post-processing has enabled us to expand our capabilities and meet growing customer demand across a broader range of advanced applications.”

Multistation Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement with KANGSHUO

French AM specialist Multistation and KANGSHUO Group, a major industrial manufacturing group, have signed a distribution agreement. Chinese KANGSHUO Group, headquartered in Beijing with production centers in Shanxi, Chongqing, and Jiangxi, specializes in aluminum, iron, and steel foundries, working in the aerospace and aviation, marine, power and energy, railway, machinery, agriculture, and other sectors. But it’s also a leader in sand binder jet 3D printing. Its flagship product, the KSS1800B, is a second-generation sand binder jet system with a bidirectional sand recoating system, 1800 x 1000 x 700 mm build volume, and Siemens drive and control. The company also says it offers twice the productivity of similar systems, as well as a competitive investment cost. As an exclusive partner, Multistation will provide maintenance, distribution, and after-sales service for the company’s sand binder jetting 3D printers in both France and North Africa.

“This partnership with Multistation marks one of our major steps in our European expansion,” said Mr. Duan, President of Kangshuo Group, and Mr.Li, Head of Overseas Business of Kangshuo Group. “Multistation’s expertise and deep understanding of the European market will help us support foundries seeking greater productivity and energy efficiency.”

NordSpace Advancing Multimaterial AM Capabilities for Medium-Lift Rocket Engines

Canadian-owned aerospace defense company NordSpace Corp. announced that it’s receiving up to $335,000 in funding, as well as advisory services, from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) for an R&D project to advance its large-format, multi-material AM capabilities for producing medium-lift rocket engines. The space propulsion project will involve a collaboration between Canadian NordSpace and German SWMS (Systemtechnik Ingenieurgesellschaft mbH) and Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology (ILT). Leveraging methods like high-speed, high-resolution, multi-metal deposition to optimize design, production, and testing, these two partners will support NordSpace in its development of next-generation, large-scale, regeneratively cooled liquid rocket engines, which will be validated via hot-fire test campaigns and set up for flight qualification and commercial scale-up. This is a big step in NordSpace’s continuing R&D work to advance scalable orbital launch vehicles from light- to medium-lift payload capacities.

“Canada’s growing demand for responsive and cost-effective medium-lift space launch requires continuous investment in disruptive manufacturing technologies that shorten development cycles, boost reliability, and reduce production costs. This project represents a crucial step for NordSpace to work with world-leading technology partners in Germany to bring additive manufacturing breakthroughs that will directly benefit Canada’s industrial base, making our factories and labs more competitive and efficient while accelerating the time to market for our medium-lift Hadfield and Garneau engine lines,” said Rahul Goel, the Founder and CEO of NordSpace.

Model Clara Berry Launches 3D Printed Eyewear Collection

Clara Berry, a French model, fashion muse, and creative personality, recently unveiled her first 3D printed eyewear collection—named Sasha after her son—with eyewear label Visages. Instead of mass production, Visages uses 3D printing to make small-volume production runs of frames on-demand, enabling more individuality, improved material traceability, and less waste. Using its proprietary fabrication methods, Visages works with designers and new labels to come up with custom collections, like this one with Berry. Available exclusively on the Visages website, each pair of 3D printed glasses is designed and produced in France with durable, lightweight, bio-based materials. The Sasha collection was inspired by 1980s sportswear, with an oval, aerodynamic silhouette and practical, removable hairpins integrated into the temple of each pair. The collection is initially available in four color variations: black and gray, solid brown, green and translucent, and my favorite, gray and violet; I would wear those in a heartbeat, though €225 is a little out of my price range.

“These glasses are more than a fashion accessory; they embody a personal story and a vision of everyday usefulness,” Berry wrote in a letter accompanying the eyewear launch. “I’ve always been fascinated by objects that serve multiple purposes — that blend elegance and practicality. The Sasha design grew from that idea and bears the name of my son, my greatest creation.”

