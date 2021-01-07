HP & Dyndrite’s Digital Manufacturing Investor Day Returns for a Second Year

Entrepreneurial success in digital manufacturing is dependent on engineering solutions for automating processes that reduce overall cost and time-to-market. The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on existing supply chains and on the ability of digital manufacturing startups to effectively raise capital to produce solutions to address existing problems and inefficiencies. The pandemic illustrated how global manufacturing was radically inflexible when responding to sudden changes causes by the worldwide health crisis.

Investors in the digital manufacturing space are focusing on how startups can provide more flexibility through combining emerging technologies to create products and services that provide better efficiency through automation. One example could be a startup building a product or service that automates manufacturing through efficient real-time data collection and analysis along various segments of production.

Last year, HP Tech Ventures and Dyndrite launched an event called Digital Manufacturing Investor Day (DMID) to promote investment in these types of startup companies. Following the success of DMID 2020, the two companies announced that a second annual event, DMID 2021, will be taking place on January 19th.

Metal additive manufacturing software. (Image courtesy of Dyndrite.)

Friedrich von Gottberg, President and CEO of 3D printing company Voxel8 had the following to say of last year’s event:

“Dyndrite’s Digital Manufacturing Investor Day was very beneficial for Voxel8, as we were preparing for a Series B+ fund raise. In addition to connecting with potential investors, we expanded our network of other additive companies with whom we explored collaboration opportunities and even ended up with a new board advisor! I’d highly recommend the event to any startup.”

This year’s event features a panel of industry investors and successful entrepreneurs from Threshold Ventures and HP Tech Ventures, along with CEOs from innovative digital manufacturing startups like Arrival and Bright Machines. Arrival, which recently went public and is valued at $5.4 billion, is spending investor and stockholder capital to produce a revolutionary approach to the design and manufacture of zero emissions mobility solutions. Bright Machines also recently went public, and they are spending investor and stockholder capital on combining robotics, computer vision and machine learning into their Microfactory.

Tech Soft 3D, a provider of solutions for application delivery by software teams is also known for creating the 3D format that is part of the PDF standard, will also be attended DMID 2021. They recently made headlines for acquiring Visual Kinematics and Ceetron to promote company-wide growth.

DMID 2021’s industry panel will provide feedback to startups pitching at the event. They will probe the entrepreneurs with mission-critical questions that must be satisfactorily answered. Attending investors will be privy to information profiles about each startup in attendance to prepare for potentially developing new relationships with digital manufacturing entrepreneurs.

For pitching startups to succeed, their novel services and products must seamlessly integrate into digital manufacturing processes by supplementing an existing process or replace a process altogether without any disruption to overall production. If you are an industry expert or member of the press who would like to attend DMID 2021, you can register here.

