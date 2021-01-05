How 3D Scanning Helps the Fire Brigade: Customization of a Rosenbauer Firetruck with EinScan Pro HD

Rosenbauer is the world’s leading manufacturer of systems for firefighting and disaster protection. The company develops and produces vehicles, fire extinguishing systems, equipment and digital solutions for professional, industrial, plant and volunteer fire services, and systems for preventive firefighting. All of the main sets of standards are covered by products manufactured in Europe, the US and Asia. The Group has an active service and sales network in over 120 countries.

The listed family company is in its sixth generation and has served fire departments for more than 150 years. A strong customer focus, innovative strength and reliability are Rosenbauer’s key assets.

When the firetruck maneuvered into our office’s driveway, everyone wanted to take a look at this massive vehicle. The Team from Rosenbauer Group Karlsruhe coming to pay a visit to SHINING 3D on that day delivered an elaborate introduction to how firetrucks are tailored on demand, adapted to the specific requirements of the customers. The team came to the SHINING 3D EMEA headquarters to explore the capabilities of the EinScan Pro HD.

Goal: 3D scan vehicle parts and equipment to enhance the 3D design process

In the process of equipping a truck with the tools requested by the customer, Rosenbauer started to go fully digital to fit all of the equipment into the vehicle. The digital models of the requested products to be integrated in the truck are fitted into the virtual vehicle in Keyshot. This allows the Rosenbauer Team to react quickly to customer’s comments and change requirements in the customization journey. It also saved them a great deal of time to go fully digital. So far so good; there is just the issue that sometimes the original products drawings and model data are too complicated to obtain or simply not available. How can this issue be resolved in order to guarantee a smooth and seamless design of a custom firetruck?

Fast, reliable and authentic acquisition of object characteristics is handled at ease by the EinScan Pro HD Multifunctional Handheld 3D Scanner. With the assistance of the latest 3D scanning technology by SHINING 3D, Rosenbauer was able to fill the gap of missing product details. Let´s take a closer look at the workflow in detail:

Upon the arrival of the Rosenbauer Team, the EinScan Pro HD has been set up with a dedicated work station. Due to its versatile and flexible handling, creating a perfect setting for 3D scanning of different areas, tools and equipment of the firetruck only took a few minutes.

Setting up the EinScan Pro HD for scanning complex objects is fast, easy and convenient

Less limitations while scanning dark objects and surfaces

The light weight of the EinScan Pro HD and the capacity to capture dark objects enabled a fast and uncomplicated acquisition of the driver’s cabin data with great results.

Convenient and uncomplicated 3D data acquisition with EinScan Pro HD. No matter if from the top…

…or from the side. The light weight of the 3D scanner enables a flexible and comfortable handling.

Fast scan speed for high efficiency

Within short time the team has been able to scan the truck´s cabin…

…and check on the scanning data immediately.

Processing and evaluation of scan data on site

By using a high power flexible work station and the SHINING 3D battery, the sighting and…

…evaluating of the scanning data is fast, simple and efficient.

Rosenbauer uses scan data to tailor products on clients request

By using the EinScan Pro HD to scan various parts of the firetruck, it is possible to obtain authentic and precise 3D data of the objects, which are perfectly suitable for rendering in Keyshot and thus are the perfect match for the application requirements of the Rosenbauer Team.

This project provides evidence that the EinScan Pro HD is the ideal companion to capture highly accurate 3D data of a multitude of different objects, empowering users to take the next step on their digital technology journey.

