3D Printing News Briefs, December 26, 2020: BCN3D & Distrinova, Desktop Metal, Dassault Systèmes, CALLUM & XJet

We’ve got a little business news to share with you in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, and then moving on to a webinar and some Christmas cheer. BCN3D has a new distribution partner to help boost its growth in the Benelux 3D printer market, and Desktop Metal has appointed two executives to its board of directors. Stratasys has posted an on-demand webinar for your viewing pleasure. Finally, CALLUM used XJet’s AM technology to make a 3D printed bauble for Christmas!

BCN3D Partners with Distrinova for Benelux Distribution

BCN3D Technologies has announced a distribution partnership with Belgium-based Distrinova, part of the Unitum Group BV, to help expand its growth in the additive manufacturing market of the Benelux region (Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg). Distrinova offers fast deliveries, high-quality products, and great service, and has a strong relationship with the region’s manufacturers and end users. As part of this new agreement, Distrinova will become the exclusive distributor of BCN3D’s AM solutions in Benelux…especially fortuitous, as BCN3D recently introduced the next generation 3D printers in both its Epsilon Series and Sigma Series.

“We are very proud to introduce BCN3D and their high-end solutions into our product range. With this addition, we can provide our partner network not only reliable, state-of-the-art 3D printers, but also the opportunity to offer their customers high value-added solutions for a broad range of new application areas,” said Guy Van der Celen, the CEO of Unitum Group BV. “In addition, the introduction of BCN3D corresponds perfectly with Distrinovas’ strategy to develop strong partnerships with the leading innovative global manufacturers of 3D printers.”

Desktop Metal Appoints New Members to Board of Directors

This week, Desktop Metal announced the latest two members appointed to its Board of Directors. Effective December 18th, 2020, veteran CFO Scott Dussault, who has been EVP, COO, and CFO at cloud storage provider Nasuni Corporation since January 2015, will serve on the company’s Board of Directors, and was also appointed to the Board’s Audit Committee as its Chairman. On December 9th, 2020, Desktop Metal also elected Stephen Nigro, the President of 3D Printing at HP, Inc. from 2015-2019, to the Board of Directors, effective at the closing of its business combination with Trine Acquisition Corp. Dussault, who also serves as an advisory board member at BigCommerce and MotiveMetrics, has over 20 years of financial and operational leadership experience with both public and private technologies companies, and led Demandware through its initial public offering, which resulted in a market capitalization of over $3 billion. Nigro, who is also on the Board of Directors at Kornit Digital Ltd., has nearly 40 years worth of experience in starting new businesses and running large, international at-scale ones. Prior to his role as HP’s President of 3D Printing, he led the global $21 billion business as Senior Vice President of HP’s Imaging & Printing.

“I have had the pleasure of working with Scott previously as an early stage investor in Dyn and Demandware. Scott brings to our Board a wealth of experience leading finance and operational functions at a number of high growth companies, and we are fortunate to have him assume the chair of our Audit Committee. I am confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy to enhance value for all Desktop Metal shareholders,” said Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal’s CEO, co-founder, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. “Stephen is a highly respected and proven leader in the additive manufacturing industry. He brings deep technical knowledge and an unmatched understanding of the additive manufacturing landscape to our Board. We are excited to have him join us, and we will call on his broad experience launching and scaling HP’s 3D printing business as we advance Desktop Metal’s Additive Manufacturing 2.0 solutions for end-use applications across an array of industries.”

Dassault Posts On-Demand 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS Webinar

While our webinar and virtual event roundups are on a brief holiday hiatus, we wanted to make sure you knew about the latest recorded SOLIDWORKS webinar, “Introducing 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS – Your next Generation Design Solution.” It’s available on-demand, and only 22 minutes long, so you can watch it whenever you have a little bit of time to spare. The SOLIDWORKS design tool is part of the 3DEXPERIENCE WORKS portfolio by Dassault Systèmes, and is now connected to the whole 3DEXPERIENCE platform. The webinar will show you how easy it is to design and collaborate about new products by using the cloud-based tools offered by 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS.

“In just 22 minutes, learn how you can: >> Create new designs using 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS while staying connected to your data >> Design a model that uses both parametric (3D Creator) and Sub-D modeling (3D Sculptor) tools using complementary workflows >> Explore the new tools that are available to you once you connect to the 3DEXPERIENCE platform

Check out the recorded webinar on-demand here.

CALLUM’s XJet 3D Printed Christmas Bauble

Design and engineering business CALLUM, launched in 2019 to create bespoke and limited-edition products, wanted to bring a little holiday cheer to the world, and collaborated with Israeli 3D printing firm XJet to 3D print a decoration for the Christmas tree out of zirconia ceramic. It’s the first time that XJet has used its zirconia 3D printing to make a Christmas decoration; usually it’s reserved for medical device, end-use, and automotive parts. But, it makes sense, since the 3D printed bauble was a tiny replica of the Aston Martin CALLUM Vanquish 25 by R-Reforged. XJet’s two-material technology, which offers true design freedom, uses several inkjet print heads to jet millions of ultrafine drops out of thousands of nozzles to create ultrathin layers of both build and support materials.

“Creating this Vanquish taught us a lot about the design opportunities that 3D printed ceramics bring to future projects, both in automotive but also other design commissions we are developing. It’s the advent of a new generation of materials,” said CALLUM’s David Fairbairn.

