GoEngineer Now Exclusive U.S. Distributor of VELO3D’s Metal 3D Printing Solutions

After a few years of working in secret, privately funded metal 3D printing startup VELO3D came on to the scene with a bang with the introduction of its innovative, patented SupportFree solution for metal additive manufacturing, which was a big first for the industry. The Silicon Valley company hasn’t stopped since, releasing its Sapphire printer in 2018 and the eight-laser Sapphire XC this fall. It has also qualified its laser powder bed fusion technology for use with materials like Hastelloy X, Titanium64, and Aluminum F357. VELO3D counts industry names like Knust-Godwin, Stratasys, Lam Research, Boom Supersonic, SpaceX, and more among its customers and partners, and by pairing the Sapphire metal printer with its Flow print preparation software and Assure quality assurance and control system, these companies can enjoy lower costs and faster product innovation, as well as become more responsive to the needs of the market.

In this vein, VELO3D just announced that it has entered into a distribution partnership across the United States with GoEngineer in order to meet the continuing demand for its advanced Sapphire metal 3D printing solutions.

“We are pleased to partner with VELO3D to help manufacturing companies across the U.S. produce mission-critical parts for industrial use. VELO3D delivers breakthrough SupportFree technology for the design and manufacturing of metal parts that are not hindered by geometric constraints nor compromised by part quality. Metal additive manufacturing is an important piece to GoEngineer’s portfolio and we are excited to help our customers differentiate themselves even more,” said Ken Clayton, the CEO of GoEngineer.

GoEngineer designs and develops computer design software solutions, including CAD, CAM, 3D printing, FEA, plastic simulation, PLM, reverse engineering, and more. Located across the Western and South Central United States, GoEngineer has over 35 years of experience helping customers in a variety of industries, such as energy, machine design, medical, and more. For many years, it’s been a premier sales partner for SOLIDWORKS and Stratasys polymer 3D printers, and will now be the only distributor of VELO3D solutions in the US.

Quote request Are you looking to buy a 3D printer or 3D scanner? We're here to help. Get free expert advice and quotes from trusted suppliers in your area. Powered by Aniwaa

“GoEngineer has gained the trust of thousands of customers with their rich expertise in additive design solutions. I see them as a strategic and invaluable partner in educating customers about the opportunity our technology brings to design and manufacturing,” said VELO3D’s Founder and CEO Benny Buller. “GoEngineer is the most compatible national partner for VELO3D. Together, we will help end-users build what they want without the constraints of yesterday’s standards. Design freedom, agile production, and quality assurance are requirements that VELO3D is uniquely positioned to meet.”

All of VELO3D’s Sapphire 3D printers are put together in, and shipped out from, one California facility. The original Sapphire 3D printer features a 315 x 400 mm build envelope, while the new eight-laser Sapphire XC has a build volume of 600 x 550 mm. The company’s SupportFree process means that support structures aren’t needed for features like low angles, complex passageways, and shallow overhangs. The technology, along with its non-contact recoater, makes it possible to print parts with intricate channels and passages.

With this new distribution partnership, GoEngineer has exclusive territory in the United States to represent VELO3D, and operate as an extension of the company, for both sales and servicing. It will apply its own resources in order to teach designers across the country just what VELO3D’s breakthrough SupportFree metal 3D printing is capable of for design processes, and will also support the full portfolio, which includes the Flow software, Sapphire printer, and Assure QA system.

(Source: VELO3D / Images courtesy of GoEngineer)

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.