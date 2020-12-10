In-Person AMUG Conference to Take Place in Orlando, May 2021

While the COVID-19 pandemic saw just about every trade show cancelled or made virtual in 2020 (barely missing the in-person Additive Manufacturing Strategies event by 3DPrint.com), 2021 may be a different story. The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) has announced that, though its location may have changed, the AMUG Conference will still take place. From May 2 – 6, 2021, the event will occur at the Hilton Orlando in Florida.

AMUG president Carl Dekker had this to say about the news:

“Our goal is to provide an in-person event, in a safe manner, to facilitate the exchange of information in the way that differentiates the AMUG Conference from all others. The AMUG Board is committed to planning for an in-person event and will continue to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and related government restrictions at the federal and local levels. The board has been developing alternate plans that will allow us to adapt to changes as developments occur that relate to COVID-19 and in-person events.” He continued, “Considering the current and projected circumstances, it was necessary to change the dates of the conference from March to May 2021 and to move the event to Orlando for a larger meeting.”

Of course, it is hoped that the pandemic will less pervasive than it is today by next May, but the event will regardless ensure that the proper safety protocols are in place. AMUG is now working with an industry consultant to provide guidance and advice related to the safety precautions necessary for live events. It is also collaborating with the hotel, state agencies and local officials.

Tom Sorovetz, AMUG event manager, said, “The Hilton Orlando offers 249,000 sq. ft. of meeting space. Even with social distancing protocols in place, this property can accommodate a full-scale AMUG Conference, and it also affords AMUG the opportunity to host outdoor activities.”

Over 70 sponsors and 100 exhibitors are supporting the 2021 event by applying their 2020 commitments from this year’s canceled event. AMUG has said that, as it develops the plans for a socially distanced conference, it will be able to finalize the number of openings available. New sponsors and exhibitors will, therefore, be placed on a waiting list.

The organization states that “[s]upporting actions and supplementary programs are proceeding as usual.” This includes an open call for speakers, as its Agenda Committee chooses its lecturers. The scholarship program is still open for candidate submissions and AMUG is accepting nominations for its DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award.

For the time being, conference registration is paused until January 6, 2021. Information about the event can be found at the AMUG website. At that point, an FAQ about the live event and safety guidelines will be published on the site. In the meantime, you can learn about how Hilton, Orlando and Florida are handling safety guidelines by visiting the embedded links. Here is a link to Florida’s Task Force report on the COVID crisis.

