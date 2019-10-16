Design Your Own 3D Model for Printing in CAD Software — All Online!

It’s the last week to sign up for 3DPrint.com’s online crash-course Design Essentials for 3D Printing starting October 23. Over one week, you’ll catch two live presentations from industry leaders followed by an interactive workshop. You’ll get step-by-step guidance to create your own 3D print model and learn design principles as well as the technical aspects that make a 3D design work. Whether you’re an artist or an engineer, this course will get you started on your 3D project.

Learn from these presenters:

Jordan Pelovitz, Senior 3D Artist, Wayfair

Session 1: Intro to 3D Printing Design

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

11:00-11:45am ET

No experience required. Learn to think like a designer in this session, which includes an in-depth overview of ways to approach designing basic shapes for 3D printing, followed by a demonstration of Tinkercad, an easy-to-use 3D modeling program that allows you to turn your idea into a design for a 3D printer.

Aaron Breuer, founder and CTO of SelfCAD

Session 2: Developing Real Modeling Skills in 3D Print Design

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

11:45am-12:30pm ET

Take the next step in 3D print design from basic shapes to real modeling. During this interactive, real-time demo, we’ll dive into the newest features of SelfCAD, a browser-based fully-featured 3D modeling and slicing software, that make designing shapes fast, easy, and fun. You’ll learn best practices on how to create an object from scratch with

3D sketching

basic shapes

shape generator

and more!

We will guide you through a whole design-to-print flow within the lesson with SelfCAD.

Two Live Guest-Speaker Sessions + Online Workshop: What You Get

90 minutes of key principles, case studies, and lessons, presented in two livestream sessions with Q&A. All live sessions will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

A hands-on assignment to apply what you learn, shared in a small group workshop with one-on-one feedback from an industry expert.

All live content will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

Thank you to our Design Essentials for 3D Printing sponsor, SelfCAD, for the support.

