Design Your Own 3D Model for Printing in CAD Software — All Online!

by Caitlin McKinney

It’s the last week to sign up for 3DPrint.com’s online crash-course Design Essentials for 3D Printing starting October 23. Over one week, you’ll catch two live presentations from industry leaders followed by an interactive workshop. You’ll get step-by-step guidance to create your own 3D print model and learn design principles as well as the technical aspects that make a 3D design work. Whether you’re an artist or an engineer, this course will get you started on your 3D project.

Learn from these presenters:

Jordan Pelovitz, Senior 3D Artist, Wayfair

Session 1: Intro to 3D Printing Design

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

11:00-11:45am ET

No experience required. Learn to think like a designer in this session, which includes an in-depth overview of ways to approach designing basic shapes for 3D printing, followed by a demonstration of Tinkercad, an easy-to-use 3D modeling program that allows you to turn your idea into a design for a 3D printer.

Aaron Breuer, founder and CTO of SelfCAD

Session 2: Developing Real Modeling Skills in 3D Print Design

Date: Wednesday, October 23, 2019

11:45am-12:30pm ET

Take the next step in 3D print design from basic shapes to real modeling. During this interactive, real-time demo, we’ll dive into the newest features of SelfCAD, a browser-based fully-featured 3D modeling and slicing software, that make designing shapes fast, easy, and fun. You’ll learn best practices on how to create an object from scratch with

  • 3D sketching
  • basic shapes
  • shape generator
  • and more!

We will guide you through a whole design-to-print flow within the lesson with SelfCAD.

Two Live Guest-Speaker Sessions + Online Workshop: What You Get

  • 90 minutes of key principles, case studies, and lessons, presented in two livestream sessions with Q&A. All live sessions  will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access. 
  • A hands-on assignment to apply what you learn, shared in a small group workshop with one-on-one feedback from an industry expert. 
  • All live content will be recorded and posted in the online classroom for on-demand access.

Thank you to our Design Essentials for 3D Printing sponsor, SelfCAD, for the support.

 

 

