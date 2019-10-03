Main Challenges and Investments for 3D Printing of Medical Devices

Ahead of the Additive Manufacturing for Medical Devices Forum, we asked leading industry professionals about the biggest advantages and challenges in using additive manufacturing compared to traditional manufacturing processes. The results have been compiled into an infographic report to highlight opportunities and solutions to close the gap between research and commercialisation.

The survey results will provide insights on the following questions and more:

Is your organisation looking to introduce additive manufacturing, or expand its use in the next 12 months? What do you feel are the biggest advantages and opportunities in using additive manufacturing for the medical device industry compared to traditional manufacturing processes? How much is your organisation planning to spend on additive manufacturing services and solutions in the next 12 months? What is the biggest challenge your organisation is facing in adopting, implementing and/or using additive manufacturing?Â

View the infographic to receive:

A full analysis on the key benefits and challenges associated with adapting additive manufacturing in highly regulated industries

Solutions to close the gap between research and commercialisation

Top predictions to ensure additive manufacturing maintains a leading position globally

