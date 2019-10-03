¥¹©`¥Ñ©`¥³¥Ô©`•rÓ‹ ¥¹©`¥Ñ©`¥³¥Ô©`Ø”²¼ ¥¹©`¥Ñ©`¥³¥Ô©`¥Ð¥Ã¥° ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥³¥Ô©`•rÓ‹
¥¹©`¥Ñ©`¥³¥Ô©`¥ô¥£¥È¥ó ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥³¥Ô©` ¥³¥Ô©`¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É‚ÎÎï ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥¢¥¯¥»¥µ¥ê©`¥³¥Ô©` iphone¥±©`¥¹¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É¥³¥Ô©` ¥Ö¥é¥ó¥É•rÓ‹¥³¥Ô©` •rÓ‹¥³¥Ô©`
Main Challenges and Investments for 3D Printing of Medical Devices - 3DPrint.com | The Voice of 3D Printing / Additive Manufacturing

Main Challenges and Investments for 3D Printing of Medical Devices

1 hour by Team IQPC 3D Printing

Share this Article

Ahead of the Additive Manufacturing for Medical Devices Forum, we asked leading industry professionals about the biggest advantages and challenges in using additive manufacturing compared to traditional manufacturing processes. The results have been compiled into an infographic report to highlight opportunities and solutions to close the gap between research and commercialisation.

The survey results will provide insights on the following questions and more:

  1. Is your organisation looking to introduce additive manufacturing, or expand its use in the next 12 months?
  2. What do you feel are the biggest advantages and opportunities in using additive manufacturing for the medical device industry compared to traditional manufacturing processes?
  3. How much is your organisation planning to spend on additive manufacturing services and solutions in the next 12 months?
  4. What is the biggest challenge your organisation is facing in adopting, implementing and/or using additive manufacturing?Â 

View the infographic to receive:

  • A full analysis on the key benefits and challenges associated with adapting additive manufacturing in highly regulated industries
  • Solutions to close the gap between research and commercialisation
  • Top predictions to ensure additive manufacturing maintains a leading position globally

Tagged with: â€¢ â€¢ â€¢ â€¢ â€¢

Share this Article

Recent News

Custom Prototypes Creates a Unique Metal 3D Printed Faucet

PLA in FDM 3D Printing: Studying the Effects of Porosity & Crystallinity

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing

Improving the Strength & Accuracy of 3D Printed Gears

In the recently published â€˜Strength and geometry parameters accuracy improvement of 3D printed polymer gears,â€™ the authors focus on refining strength and precision in FDM 3D printing. Here, rotary motion...

October 2, 2019
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

University of California: 3D Printing with Magnetics & Hexaferrite Materials

Max Ho of the University of California recently published his dissertation, â€˜Magnetic 3D Printing of Hexaferrite Material,â€™ exploring the use of progressive technology and materials, and the potential in possible...

September 30, 2019
3D Printing3D Printing Materials

Project PLA Makes Recycling & Composting a Reality in the US for 3D Printing Users

As the ongoing need for and conversation about recycling and saving the environment from plastic trash continues, the concern has expanded to the 3D printing industryâ€”and especially since polymers are...

September 12, 2019
3D Printing

Reducing 3D Printing Collisions with Toolpath Optimization Methodology

While many industries are using 3D printing to manufacture products, the technology has not been largely adopted in large-scale production. According to researchers from the University of ArkansasÂ Department of Industrial...

September 10, 2019

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
3D Printed Footware
3D Printing Books

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

All3DP FacFox 3D Systems Upload via Treatstock jawstec

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Global Events Series: Click for Dates

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Boston, February 11-12, 2020
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

Join our mailing list to receive the latest news and updates from our 3DPrint.com.

You have Successfully Subscribed!

Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.