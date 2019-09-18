Blueprint Launches Technology Enablement Program—Brings Greater Knowledge to 3D Printing Users

Knowledge is power, and within the 3D printing industry, users as a whole feel like they need more of it. As Blueprint, a Stratasys consulting firm, launches their technology enablement program to assist companies in transitioning to additive manufacturing processes, they are emphasizing the point that according to one of their recent studies, 85 percent of businesses described lack of knowledge as the biggest reason they have not engaged further in the innovative technology.

With Think Additively, a unique technology enablement program, the Blueprint team aims to engage companies as a whole in advancing beyond technical Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM) and ‘achieving larger transformation goals,’ striving to:

Create innovation engines

Accelerate the go-to market

Improve manufacturing efficiency

“Transforming manufacturing is more than buying a 3D printer and thinking additively is more than Design for Additive Manufacturing,” said Kunal Mehta, head of consulting at Blueprint. “Achieving strategic benefits like streamlined global supply chains or an improved new product development process requires communication across the organization, and communication requires a shared language. Whether an organization is early in additive adoption or mature, it is our aim to provide the knowledge and the language to achieve these transformational benefits.”

The new technology program is comprehensive. Think Additively is comprised of courses attended by students on-site, along with the opportunity to participate in additive accelerator workshops. The programs are offered at company facilities or at Stratasys. Individualized coaching is also offered, along with the following four main elements of the program:

Foundations – three-day additive technologies set, including benefits and design principles for ‘establishing a common language.’

Additive Coaching – a three- to twelve-month coaching engagement targeting users interested in putting the knowledge gained from Foundations into place.

Growth Engagements – workshops are offered centered around custom AM technology, aimed at helping users understand the ‘business value of 3D printing.’

Advanced Courses – ‘deep dives’ into technical design.

Course content is also available online, through the program’s adaptive learning program, which is ‘mobile friendly.’ The team at Blueprint offers over 15 cumulative years of knowledge in the 3D printing industry. With headquarters in both Eden Prairie, MN, and Milford, UK, the firm is focused on ‘all things additive.’ Find out more here.

As accessibility and affordability continue to be a main focus in 3D printing around the world, we see the technology infiltrating so many aspects of industry, from automotive to medical. The educational system in the US is home to many 3D printing programs, spread around many schools today. Knowledge continues to be key, however, to the progress of 3D design and 3D printing. Let us know your thoughts; join the discussion of this and other 3D printing topics at 3DPrintBoard.com.

[Source / Images: Blueprint]