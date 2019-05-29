Tessenderlo Group Releases First Gelatin Bioink in Claro Series

An inclusive team of scientists at Tessenderlo Group, headquartered in Belgium, has announced a recent breakthrough in bioprinting with the creation of new gelatin materials for tissue engineering. Today, they announce the release of their first bio-ink to take its place in the Claro™ series of tissue-engineering products.

ClaroBGI600 has been created by Tessenderlo to combine gelatin and flow, at previously unheard-of levels. As a progressive new bioink, ClaroBGI600 offers the following features:

Much greater affordability for companies engaged in bioprinting

Proven printing time of up to two hours

Eliminates issues with clogging

Maintains positive qualities of gelatin during printing, and is highly biocompatible

No printability enhancers

“The propriety Claro technology enables printing with lower pressure and excellent shape fidelity, without affecting the biocompatibility and final gel strength of the construct. This makes it the perfect material for 3D printing tissue engineering applications,” states the Tessenderlo Group in their most recent press release.

With headquarters around the globe, Tessenderlo Group employs around 4,600 people, with revenues of $1.6 billion last year. Tessenderlo is a leading industrial company known for their emphasis on progressive agricultural processes and solutions:

“Tessenderlo Group continually strives to find more sustainable solutions. We thereby aim to minimize our ecological footprint and to maximize the contribution of our products in the evolution towards achieving a green economy. We offer various products and environmentally friendly solutions, in which we typically reclaim and transform by-products from other industries,” states Tessenderlo on their website. “Whether it is in the products and solutions we supply or the way in which we produce them, the care we show towards our planet and its resources is at the very heart of all our businesses. This is because we believe that every molecule counts.”

Meet with Tessenderlo Group scientists to find out more about Claro when they are exhibiting at the Biofabrication & Biomanufacturing Europe 2019 event in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, from June 20-21. Contact the company at flow@claro.science if you would like to set up an appointment to meet with their team. Are you interested in ordering a sample of ClaroBGI600? Find out more here.

There is so much to get excited about in the world of 3D printing as we learn about innovations rocking industry and changing the world. And while much of the thriving 3D printing marketplace revolves around countless choices in shiny new hardware, the realm of materials is vast too—whether you are a user exploring polymers like ABS or PLA, an industrialist branching out with materials like concrete or metal, or a scientist customizing your own tools and composite materials in the lab. Bioprinting has taken off though, evidenced by the massive progress in tissue engineering and the ongoing supply of new bioinks allowing researchers to fabricate implants and more with cell-laden materials.

[Source / Images: Tessenderlo Group]