We’ll start with space news in this Thanksgiving 3D Printing News Briefs, as 65% of Blue Origin’s newest booster engine was made with 3D printing. Then it’s on to materials, with JawsTec introducing HP MJF Dual Tone for PA12 white parts, and 3DXTECH donating 185 kg of filament to MakeGood. We’ll end with a little business: an investment for Rem3dy Health, and funding for Opdo.

Blue Origin’s Northstar Engine Features Over 65% 3D Printed Parts

Commercial space company Blue Origin recently announced Northstar, its new liquid oxygen/liquefied natural gas (LOX/LNG) booster engine. In comparison to the company’s BE-4 booster engine, the reusable Northstar, with single-shaft turbopump architecture, is reported to have increased thrust from 640,000 to 715,000 pounds-force, with 50% part count reduction and 30% less mass. Some of that is likely due to the fact that Blue Origin used its in-house large-scale additive manufacturing (AM) capabilities to make Northstar; more than 65% of the rocket engine was produced with AM. Production timelines were also majorly reduced thanks to manufacturing advancements: the company claims Northstar moved from program approval to development testing in just 11 months, and that the engine can be assembled in less than a day. After its orbital New Glenn rocket exploded during a hot-fire test in Cape Canaveral this summer, Blue Origin could use a win.

“Blue Origin’s engines are powering the next generation of reusable launch and space vehicles for commercial, civil, national security, and human spaceflight. Our propulsion systems are made in America for a full range of applications,” Blue Origin writes on its website.

JawsTec Offering HP Dual Tone for MJF PA12 White Parts

3D printing service provider JawsTec, an HP Recognized Provider of Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing, will be offering HP Multi Jet Fusion Dual Tone as an option for parts 3D printed in MJF PA12 White. Dual Tone, announced by HP at RAPID 2026, creates contrast by applying agents inside the printer during the fusing process. White and dark grey tones are formed in the fused part, and not painted, dyed, or labeled post-printing. So it’s a great option for adding markings and visual features like logos, lot codes, serial numbers, QR codes, and assembly marks, as well as customizing products like orthotics and prosthetics. This option addresses a major gap in AM: identifying parts. The most common way to add color to MJF nylon parts is dyeing, which colors the whole part, but can’t place a contrasting mark on a single region of a part. By offering Dual Tone for MJF PA12 White parts, JawsTec believes that customers requiring durable branding, readable assembly marks, and part-level traceability will find this option extremely helpful.

“Our customers count on us for parts that are right when they arrive and stay right in use. Dual Tone lets us print a serial number, a QR code or a logo as part of the part, instead of adding it later,” said Oscar Klassen, owner of JawsTec. “We’re looking forward to putting HP’s technology to work on our customers’ projects.”

JawsTec customers can request Dual Tone PA12 White parts through the company’s instant quote tool.

3DXTECH Makes Big Filament Donation to MakeGood’s Accessibility Mission

High-performance 3D printing materials manufacturer 3DXTECH recently donated 185 kg of filament to heartwarming nonprofit MakeGood Inc. in support of its mission to improve accessibility. MakeGood uses 3D printing to fabricate free, customized assistive devices for people around the world with disabilities. Its focus is on designing and creating daily living essentials for all people; examples include a toddler mobility trainer, walker handle, swivel spoon, playing card holder, accessory clamp, power wheelchair cupholders and accessory adapters, and more…even an adaptive toilet seat! That’s one of the really great things about 3D printing: the technology can be used to create personalized devices. Then, organizations like MakeGood can make practical solutions more accessible to the people who need them, without the typical barriers of conventional production for assistive devices. The 185 kg filament donation from 3DXTECH will support MakeGood’s continuing work to make these solutions, and provide them to disabled individuals for free.

“We’re incredibly impressed by the work MakeGood is doing and the impact they’re making in people’s lives through 3D printing. We’ve always believed in the potential of additive manufacturing to solve real-world challenges, and we’re proud to support an organization that is using this technology to make a meaningful difference,” said 3DXTECH President Luke Edington. “We hope this donation helps MakeGood continue expanding their reach and improving lives around the world.”

Rem3dy Health Receives Strategic Investment from Hikma Ventures

British health-tech company Rem3dy Health, creator of the Nourished® brand, announced that it’s secured a strategic investment from Hikma Ventures, the corporate VC arm of multinational Hikma Pharmaceuticals. Rem3dy Health already had a year of strong growth, and has been working to increase its presence by working with top retailers like Boots and Costco, and other international commercial partners. This Hikma investment is a major milestone for Rem3dy, on top of the fact that the two companies also recently announced an exclusive commercial partnership. Per the agreement, Hikma will introduce Rem3dy’s UK-manufactured, 3D printed nutritional supplements to seven markets in the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region, starting with the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Jordan in Q1 2027. By pairing its expertise and patented manufacturing platform, which combines 3D printing, material science, and AI to produce personalized nutritional supplements, with Hikma’s commercial capabilities, established pharma infrastructure, and large regional distribution network, Rem3dy takes a big step in its international growth strategy. Hikma, in turn, will use Rem3dy’s Nourished products to form the foundation of its vitamins, minerals, and supplements portfolio.

“Having Hikma invest in Rem3dy as well as partner with us commercially is particularly meaningful because it connects capital investment with a genuine route to market,” said Melissa Snover, Founder and CEO of Rem3dy Health. “We have spent the past seven years developing our technology, building our intellectual property and scaling our manufacturing capabilities here in Birmingham. This partnership gives us the opportunity to take products developed and manufactured in the UK into new international markets, supported by the expertise and reach of one of the world’s most established pharmaceutical businesses. “It is a significant milestone for our team and a great example of how British innovation and advanced manufacturing can create opportunities for international growth.”

Opdo Raises $2.3M in Pre-Seed Funding to Bring AI into Optical Engineering

AI-native optical engineering startup Opdo, based in Los Angeles, recently raised $2.3 million in pre-seed funding to help automate optical engineering with AI. The round was led by Angular Ventures, with participation from Inflection and Tiny.vc. Opdo is working to develop a self-improving system that connects AI-driven optical design and simulation with manufacturing data, and will use the funds to further develop its AI tooling, expand its engineering capabilities, and take more customer projects. As Angular Ventures Partner Jerry Dischler pointed out, “Optics is one of the last deep engineering disciplines that AI has barely touched, yet it underpins some of the most important technologies being developed today,” such as advanced sensing, quantum computing, aerospace and defense, and AR/VR. It’s a long, labor-intensive process to manufacture optical components, and Opdo is focused on speeding things up. The startup says it’s already helped reduce end-to-end development and manufacturing cycles from months to weeks for customers by connecting digital design with physical production.

“Every hardware team we talk to has an optics problem waiting in line. The engineers who can solve it are scarce, and the tools were built for a different era. With AI doing the heavy lifting, our engineers have dramatically cut our customers’ time to market,” said Opdo Co-Founder and CEO Stephan Kuehr.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.