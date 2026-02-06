Formnext 2026: A More Mature AM Landscape Takes Shape in Frankfurt

Formnext 2025 offered a clear view of where Additive Manufacturing currently stands: an industry that has moved well beyond its hype phase and is progressing at different speeds across technologies, regions, and user sectors. The show highlighted both the uneven dynamics shaping the field and the ongoing need for a place where users can assess the full range of AM solutions and determine which technologies are genuinely ready for industrial deployment.

With this backdrop, preparations for Formnext 2026 in Frankfurt (17–20 November 2026) come at a moment when companies are refining their expectations and looking for practical, scalable paths forward – making the event an important checkpoint for evaluating the next steps in AM’s development.

A Sector Redefining Its Priorities

After years marked by promises of disruptive transformation, the AM industry is now characterized by a more measured, product and application-driven mindset with a strong focus on process stability and viable business cases. Consolidation, shifting regional market dynamics, and questions about longterm stability have shaped the industry’s environment. Yet despite these challenges, Formnext 2025 demonstrated strong engagement: the event reached 38,282 visitors – a record figure.

The high level of activity on the show floor indicates an industry that is still innovating, though with a more selective approach to where it invests. AM continues to attract strong interest, now paired with sharper expectations for reliability, consistency, and demonstrable value.

A Fight for Relevance Across Technologies and Regions

As the AM sector matures, it is increasingly shaped by diverse and differentiated development trajectories. Adoption, technologies, regions, and user industries are advancing at different rates, making it more important than ever for engineering teams and decision-makers to gain a complete overview. Formnext’s role as a platform that encompasses nearly every AM process, places it in a unique position to reflect this diversity.

Large-Format AM Emerges as a Visual and Technical Highlight

One of the most striking developments heading into 2026 comes from large-format Additive Manufacturing (LFAM). Components several meters in size were among the standout attractions at Formnext 2025. Numerous companies showcased extensive polymer builds, including structures large enough to serve as meeting spaces. Meanwhile, also the metal domain expands its industrial relevance.

Hardware Innovation With Clear Performance Improvements

Despite the sector’s shift toward more grounded business perspectives, innovation remains strong. A notable example is EOS’s M4 Onyx, the successor to the M4004, which promises significant gains in productivity, reliability, and cost efficiency. Similarly, Bambu Lab’s H2C multimaterial printer generated attention as part of a broader wave of new systems, materials, software, and postprocessing solutions introduced in 2025. Many innovations focus on defined applications with real added value, supported by further efficiency gains across full workflows.

Growing Adoption in Key User Industries

AM is seeing increased uptake in sectors where performance and reliability are essential. Aerospace showcased a broad spectrum of printed engine parts and drone components, while healthcare applications ranged from dental solutions to orthoses and prosthetics. At the same time, defense has emerged as a fast-growing market, with strong interest in drones, silencers, and field-ready spare part concepts – underlining how AM is gaining traction where specialized materials and robust workflows are critical.

Outlook Toward 2026

As Formnext 2026 approaches, the AM market stands at an inflection point. The enthusiasm of earlier years has not disappeared – it has simply shifted toward more pragmatic goals. Productivity, repeatability, cost efficiency, and relevance to end-use applications increasingly shape the industry’s milestones. The combination of technological depth, cross-industry insight, and real-world use cases positions Formnext once again as the main platform for understanding where Additive Manufacturing is heading.

Companies interested in exhibiting can now secure their booth for 2026, with the earlybird rate available until 2 March.

