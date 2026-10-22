Formlabs Enters the $699 Resin 3D Printer Market, Taking on Chinese Competitors

Formlabs is moving into a very different part of the 3D printing market. The Massachusetts-based company, best known for professional resin printers used by engineers, manufacturers, and dental laboratories, has introduced the Form Studio 1, a new desktop system starting at just $699. The printer is designed to bring Formlabs’ technology to hobbyists, small businesses, educators, and first-time users. It is already available to order worldwide, with shipments expected to begin November 16, 2026.

The launch puts Formlabs in more direct competition with Chinese manufacturers that have helped make resin 3D printing affordable. Companies such as Elegoo, Anycubic, and Creality already sell desktop resin printers at prices well below those of traditional professional systems. Rather than trying to beat Chinese competitors on price, Formlabs is focusing on making resin printing easier and more reliable, hoping customers will pay a little more for a printer that’s simpler to use.

This is a big move for Formlabs, which has traditionally focused on more expensive printers for professional users. Now it’s stepping into a market dominated by Chinese brands.

A New Kind of Formlabs Printer

The Form Studio 1 uses masked stereolithography (MSLA), a resin printing process that uses an LCD screen and ultraviolet light to cure liquid resin into solid parts. It is based on Formlabs’ Low Force Display technology, with a new optical system featuring 28 LEDs and a custom lens array designed to deliver even exposure across the print area.

The printer has a build volume of 200 × 125 × 235 mm and a pixel size of 35 microns. Formlabs says that most print jobs can be completed in under two hours, while its internal testing produced a 98% print success rate.

But the bigger selling point may be how easy the printer is to use. Formlabs has introduced resin cartridges that automatically feed and heat the resin, so users don’t have to pour it in themselves. A flexible build platform makes it easier to remove finished parts, while the new Form Mobile app lets users check on their prints from their phones and receive updates.

The company is also introducing six Alpha Resins, including materials for detailed models, functional parts, and faster prototyping. Prices start at $29 per liter, compared with $99 per liter for Formlabs’ existing General Purpose Resins used with its Form 4 printers. The printer also supports third-party resins through Open Material Mode, although an optional Resin Tank Pro is intended to support a wider range of materials.

“We started Formlabs to build the Form 1 and make professional resin printing accessible to more people,” said Maxim Lobovsky, co-founder and CEO of Formlabs. “Form Studio 1 takes that ambition to the next level. Affordability matters, but so does getting great parts without hours of tuning. We want anyone—from an engineer to someone exploring a new hobby—to spend more time making things and less time figuring out their printer.”

Competing With Elegoo, Anycubic, and Creality

The Form Studio 1 enters a market that has changed a lot. Chinese manufacturers have made high-resolution resin printing available at low prices, while adding features that were once associated with more expensive machines.

A look at prices on the manufacturers’ U.S. websites shows just how competitive this market has become. Elegoo’s Saturn 4 Ultra 16K, regularly priced at $649.99, is currently on sale for $399. It offers automatic leveling, resin heating, a monitoring camera, and a 16K LCD screen. Creality’s HALOT-X1 starts at $469 and also features a 16K screen and a system designed to eliminate manual leveling. Meanwhile, Anycubic’s Photon Mono M7 Pro, regularly priced at $669, is currently listed at $489 and has automatic resin refilling and temperature control.

While these printers already offer many automated features, Formlabs is taking a slightly different approach, drawing on its experience in professional resin printing. With the Form Studio 1, the company is bringing together its hardware, software, and materials in a more affordable package, focusing on making printing easier and more reliable. It also offers UL GREENGUARD Gold certification for low chemical emissions when used with its Alpha Resins and optional VOC Extractor, something that could appeal to schools, small businesses, and home users.

Many of these competing printers already offer automated features and high-resolution printing. Some competing printers also have smaller pixel sizes than the Form Studio 1, although that doesn’t necessarily mean better print quality

For Formlabs, the goal is to make the whole printing process easier. The company has spent years developing printers, software, and materials that work together for professional users. This could be a good option for small engineering teams, designers, and businesses that need detailed resin prints but don’t want to spend thousands of dollars on a professional printer. It could also appeal to beginners who want to start resin printing without having to figure everything out on their own.

Still, Formlabs will have to demonstrate that its approach is worth the premium. Chinese manufacturers have been improving their software, automation, and ease of use, leaving less room for competitors to differentiate themselves on convenience alone.

Safety Becomes Part of the Competition

Formlabs is also paying attention to how people use resin printers indoors. Resin printing involves liquid materials that need to be handled carefully, and users also have to wash and cure their finished parts. Ventilation is another concern, especially in homes, classrooms, and small offices that may not have a separate space for 3D printing. This makes safety an important concern as Formlabs tries to reach more home users, schools, and small businesses.

Still, the certification doesn’t mean resin printing is completely risk-free. Users need to handle materials carefully and follow safety instructions, and the certification only applies when the printer is used with the specified resins and extraction equipment.

The Form Studio 1 starts at $699, which includes the printer, resin tank, and standard build platform. Formlabs also offers a $948 package with a flexible build platform and equipment for washing and curing finished prints, as well as a $1,647 professional package with separate washing and curing units.

Chinese manufacturers have helped make desktop resin printing cheaper and easier to use. Formlabs is now looking to reach some of those same customers, bringing its professional 3D printing experience to a more affordable market.

Formlabs introduced the Form Studio 1 at TCT Shenzhen in China, where many of its new competitors are based. The company also has a research and development team in China, which has helped it develop products for this market.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.