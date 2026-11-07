3D Printing News Briefs, November 7, 2026: Repair, Acquisition, 3D Models, AI, & More

We’re starting off this weekend’s 3D Printing News Briefs with military news, then on to business and compliance. We’ll end with a 3D model partnership. Read on for all the details!

Northrop Grumman is 5th US Navy Prime Contractor to Adopt AML3D Technology

AML3D has received a ~$2.2 million initial order for its large-scale ARCEMY X system from U.S. Navy prime contractor Northrop Grumman Marine Systems. It’s now the fifth Navy prime contractor to adopt AML3D’s technology, which shows that ARCEMY is getting more embedded in the US Navy supply chain. More than that, AML3D now has contracts in place for 17 ARCEMY systems across the U.S. Northrop Grumman provides critical components for missile launch systems, naval propulsion, and power generation to the Navy, and chose the ARCEMY X to support critical submarine industrial base manufacturing. The system will be supplied from AML3D’s US technology center in Stow, Ohio, and installed all the way across the country at Northrop Grumman’s Sunnyvale, California manufacturing facility. The order includes a two-year maintenance and services package, and a 50% payment upon completion of the first project milestone. There will be other milestone payments through the final installation, expected to take place in Q4 of 2027.

“Beginning work with Northrop Grumman is very exciting for AML3D and further validates ARCEMY® as a technology solution for critical US Navy supply-chain requirements,” said AML3D CEO Sean Ebert. “The Board and management have worked closely and diligently to develop and implement AML3D’s US Scale-up growth strategy and supplying our technology to another major US prime contractor strongly endorses that strategy and our ability to convert demand into commercial orders.”

Aussie Researchers Collaborating for Military Aircraft Component Repair

An industry-led research collaboration, supported by the Additive Manufacturing Cooperative Research Centre (AMCRC), could improve how Australia maintains critical defense aircraft. Over the next two years, Rosebank Engineering, RMIT Centre for Additive Manufacturing, and Swinburne University of Technology will develop a certifiable laser direct energy deposition (L-DED) repair process for high-value aerospace alloys used in modern military aircraft. Successfully qualifying L-DED repair could help the Australian Air Force enhance supply chain resilience and reduce lifecycle costs. The team will focus on precipitation-hardening materials, like Inconel, 15-5PH stainless steel, and titanium, that are used in defense aviation, and use a laser rescanning technique that controls microstructure during the repair process. They hope to achieve the necessary material property performance, without post-processing heat treatment, by tailoring heat input locally. The goal is to demonstrate the repair of a military aircraft component that’s in line with OEM and NASA-STD-6030 requirements. Rosebank Engineering will integrate its Adaptive Monitoring and Control of Laser Additive Deposition (AMCLAD) system for consistent, repeatable repairs.

“These types of high-value components are currently sourced – in the sustainment environment – from complex international supply chains with long lead-times. We know laser offers the opportunity to repair in-country with significant cost and lead-time reductions. This project tackles that challenge directly,” explained Jarrod Watts, Senior Manager Engineering and Projects, at Rosebank Engineering. “Through the use of our AMCLAD capability, and in-process refinement of the microstructure, we can deliver material performance that meets aerospace requirements without risking distortion or damage of the original component.”

Roboze Raises $10 Million to Accelerate U.S. Expansion & Scale Manufacturing

Advanced manufacturing technology company Roboze recently announced that it raised $10 million to speed up its U.S. expansion, as well as improve its ability to serve energy, aerospace, and defense customers. Investors include Rialto Ventures, which led Roboze’s Series A round, new investor Club degli Investitori, and other strategic investors from the U.S., Italy, and Singapore. They all support the company’s vision of enabling critical components to be printed closer to the point of need through an integrated ecosystem of materials, machines, and Physical AI-driven software. Roboze will use this latest financing to accelerate three specific priorities, the first of which is expanding its U.S. production capacity for qualified end-use parts. The second is talent, as the company plans to hire across its AI, engineering, manufacturing, materials science, defense, and commercial operations programs; again, with a specific focus on the U.S. Finally, the funds will help Roboze advance into new material classes and production architectures, like ceramic matrix composites (CMCs).

“Manufacturing is a strategic capability. Our mission is to give aerospace, defense and energy companies the ability to produce critical components with greater speed, control and resilience,” said Alessio Lorusso, Founder and CEO of Roboze. “This investment supports our commitment to building that capability at scale in the United States and across allied industrial ecosystems.”

saas.group Announces Acquisition of 3D AI Studio

saas.group, founded in 2017 by serial tech entrepreneurs, acquires software-as-a-service (SaaS) companies with bootstrapper mentalities and a founder-friendly process. There are over 400 team members spread across more than 25 countries, and through its acquisitions, saas.group offers products including development tools, online marketing, customer experience, and more. It recently announced its 27th acquisition: 3D AI Studio, an AI-powered 3D content creation platform. It was founded two years ago, and is already used by 1.9 million registered creators, enabling users to quickly create production-ready 3D models from an image or text prompt without knowing CAD. Alongside its node-based workflow builder Flow, the platform covers the entire asset pipeline, from model generation and AI retexturing to export for Blender, Unity, 3D printing, and more. To date, 3D AI Studio creators have generated over 4 million assets. 3D content creation is growing fast, and saas.group will help keep 3D AI Studio on the front lines, while establishing its own presence in the AI-native creative tools category.

“I built 3D AI Studio alone, from a small town in Germany, because I wanted a tool that gets you from an idea to a usable 3D asset in seconds. It grew faster than one person could keep up with. The process with saas.group was fast and open, and it felt like working with people who have been founders themselves,” said Jan Hammer, the Founder and CEO of 3D AI Studio. “Joining saas.group means I can finally build 3D AI Studio the way it deserves, with a team behind me and Tim Schumacher to learn from. For our users nothing changes today. What changes is what we can build next.”

StandardFlow Platform Offers AI-Powered Compliance Automation for Advanced Manufacturing

Often, a qualified 3D printed part isn’t blocked by the 3D printing itself, but by a lack of engineering evidence, like material certificates and inspection records. Mapping this evidence is a mostly manual task, and can result in discovering evidence gaps too late. StandardFlow, a spin-out of South Korean venture-building studio WeeklyVentures, aims to fix this with its AI-powered standards compliance automation platform for regulated manufacturing. Focused initially on AM, the platform takes on this qualification bottleneck by automatically analyzing a company’s documentation against technical standards and finding any compliance gaps, like missing documents and outdated revisions. StandardFlow flags any issues it finds, and turns the evidence into, as the press release stated, “actionable qualification roadmaps.” The platform offers a library of public standards, and lets users upload other standards and qualification documents, so the automated analysis will work for their specific project. StandardFlow completed a demonstration of its abilities using a fictional naval support bracket project; analyzing synthetic documentation against five U.S. military standards, it found several inconsistencies and conflicting specifications.

“Industrial AM cannot scale on manual evidence-to-standard mapping. We are building the missing qualification layer that sits between engineering evidence and standards authority. Our mission is to automate the most labor-intensive aspects of qualification, transforming complex engineering data into traceable compliance assessments and actionable roadmaps that allow production to move at the speed of innovation.,” said Michael Michael Molitch-Hou, Co-Founder and CEO of StandardFlow, and former Editor-in-Chief of 3DPrint.com.

This seems like a super useful tool that could fix a real gap in the workflow, and save engineers a lot of time.

Anycubic & Thingiverse Partner to Expand Access to 3D Models

Global consumer 3D printing brand Anycubic and Thingiverse, one of the largest online communities for sharing and discovering 3D printable designs, have announced an exclusive partnership in order to expand access to 3D models. Through this collaboration, Anycubic users will gain access to the Thingiverse library, which contains more than 2 million 3D models. Selected models from the community will be adapted for multicolor 3D printing, and Anycubic will convert them from an STL format to 3MF for compatible printers. This will make it much easier for users to take the next step from picking a model to getting it ready to print. The dedicated collaboration section on Makeronline will officially launch on November 17th, 2026, and over time, the two will continue to increase the number of supported models.

“Over the past decade, Anycubic has focused on making 3D printing more accessible through affordable printers and materials. As 3D printing reaches more mainstream users, people need more than hardware. They also need quality content and simpler ways to turn their ideas into successful prints,” said Anycubic Co-Founder James Ouyang. “Building a more integrated 3D printing experience is an important part of our long-term strategy, and working with Thingiverse helps us take another step toward that goal.”

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