AI Design and Point-of-Care Integration Headline ADDITIV Medical 2026

Medical additive manufacturing is expanding rapidly inside major healthcare institutions. In 2026 alone, hospital systems including Indiana University Health and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals launched dedicated point-of-care 3D printing facilities to deliver patient-specific models straight to their surgical teams. Yet scaling these labs into standardized clinical practice requires overcoming hurdles around software automation, algorithmic liability, and insurance reimbursement pathways.

To address these operational challenges, ADDITIV Medical 2026, hosted by 3Dnatives, will convene hospital leaders, medical device developers, and additive manufacturing engineers on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:40 PM EDT (4:00 PM to 6:40 PM CEST).

Now entering its ninth edition, the free virtual summit brings together clinical directors and technical pioneers from institutions including the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, Children’s Nebraska, and Tampa General Hospital, alongside executive leadership from Stratasys, Axial3D, and Synergy3DMed.

The summit takes place on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:40 PM EDT (4:00 PM to 6:40 PM CEST) and is free to attend. The event consists of three expert panels and live audience Q&As.

“Every project we cover in medical AM traces back to a patient, a faster diagnosis, a smoother surgery, a better outcome. That’s what makes this community worth bringing together. ADDITIV Medical is our way of helping that work travel further,” noted Filippos Voulpiotis, Managing Director of 3Dnatives.

What the Panels Cover

Panel 1: Can We Trust AI to Design a Patient-Specific Model? (4:10 PM to 4:55 PM CEST)

When a software algorithm takes over the design of a custom implant or anatomical model, who is ultimately responsible for its accuracy? This session tackles the friction between rapid automation and patient safety, from verifying that an AI hasn’t misread a scan to where algorithmic efficiency ends and human liability begins. Speakers include Anish Ghodadra, Medical Director of the 3D Printing Program at UPMC, and Dan Crawford, Founder and CSO of Axial3D. The conversation will be moderated by David Adrover, President of Addliance.

Panel 2: Who Pays for Personalization? Navigating the Reality of 3D Printing ROI (5:00 PM to 5:45 PM CEST)

The clinical benefits of custom medical 3D printing are clear, but the financial pathways to sustain it are not. This panel digs into who absorbs the upfront capital costs, whether hospitals can secure insurance reimbursement for personalized guides, and how institutions build a repeatable return on investment. Speakers include Michael Librus, CEO and Founder of Synergy3DMed, and Gabe Linke, Manager of 3D at Children’s Nebraska. Clare Scott, Managing Editor of Today’s Medical Developments, will moderate the discussion.

Panel 3: How 3D Printed Guides and Models Prevent Surgical Surprises (5:50 PM to 6:35 PM CEST)

Even the most experienced surgical teams encounter unexpected variables once a patient is on the table. This discussion explores how physical, patient-specific models and guides are shifting pre-operative planning, from time saved in the OR to where the scan-to-print pipeline still bottlenecks. Speakers include Shafkat Anwar, Director of the Pediatric Heart Center 3D+ Program at UCSF; Erez Ben-Zvi, Vice President of Healthcare at Stratasys; Ferran Fillat Gomà, Orthopedic Surgeon and Digital 3D Surgery Expert at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona; and Devid Zille, Director of 3D Medical Visualization and Printing Lab at Tampa General Hospital. The conversation will be moderated by Naomi Nathan, Head of Healthcare Division at Mobility Goes Additive.

Sponsors and Partners: ADDITIV Medical 2026 is proudly supported by Protolabs, Stratasys Medical, and Carbon. Media partners include Today’s Medical Developments, Mobility Goes Additive, ASTM International, Additive Manufacturer Green Trade Association (AMGTA), Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE), 3D Alliances, Wevolver, Metal AM Magazine, Manufacturing in Focus, Tooling and Production, IAM3DHUB, Manufacturing.net, Manufacturing Engineering and Technology, and 3DPrint.com.

ADDITIV Medical 2026 Registration is free. Join ADDITIV Medical 2026 and secure your place at the virtual summit. REGISTER NOW →



About the Authors:

3Dnatives is the leading global media platform for additive manufacturing, delivering cutting-edge coverage of 3D printing technologies, applications, and market trends. With over 1.3 million monthly unique visitors, it serves as a critical resource for professionals across the industry. Published in English, French, Spanish, German, and Italian, 3Dnatives partners with major players in the ecosystem to provide high-value content, data-driven insights, and strategic visibility through multimedia, branded content, and virtual events.

ADDITIV is a series of global virtual events dedicated to additive manufacturing, offering panel discussions, workshops, and networking with AM experts from leading industrial companies & the most innovative firms in the field.

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