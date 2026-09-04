The Final Countdown: More Value for G1X Series Backers

HeyGears G1X Series, the world’s first desktop full-color 3D & UV printer, has now surpassed $15 million on Kickstarter, backed by a growing global community of creators, makers, artists, and businesses. By bringing full-color 3D printing, UV printing and fabric printing together in one expandable desktop platform, the G1X Series is opening up more possibilities for turning creative ideas into finished products. To make the offer even more compelling, HeyGears is currently offering G1X backers $500+ cashback for a limited time.

One Platform, Multiple Creative Possibilities

To cater to diverse creative and production needs, the G1X Series is available in three distinct versions, each engineered for specific application scenarios:

UV Version ($2799 after cashback): Built for high-efficiency 2D UV printing and 3D-texture printing across rigid materials, offering a wider color gamut, up to 12x faster production speeds, and lower ink costs. It is also expandable to Fabric Print Version or Full-Color 3D version when needed.

Built for high-efficiency 2D UV printing and 3D-texture printing across rigid materials, offering a wider color gamut, up to 12x faster production speeds, and lower ink costs. It is also expandable to Fabric Print Version or Full-Color 3D version when needed. Fabric Print Version ($2849 after cashback): Optimized for apparel customization, utilizing specialized aqueous ink to support both Direct-to-Garment (DTG) and Direct-to-Film (DTF) workflows.

Optimized for apparel customization, utilizing specialized aqueous ink to support both Direct-to-Garment (DTG) and Direct-to-Film (DTF) workflows. Full-Color 3D Version ($3099 after cashback): Designed for advanced 3D creation, featuring water-soluble support materials and bringing industrial-grade full-color 3D printing capabilities down to an accessible desktop price point.

UV Version: Wide Gamut, High Speed, and Flexible Expandability

Engineered specifically for high-efficiency 2D UV and 3D-texture printing, the UV Version of G1X Series delivers industrial-grade performance:

Wider Color Gamut & Highest-level G7-Certified Precision: The self-developed ink set with Wide Gamut UV Ink renders over 10 million distinct colors at up to 1440 × 2400 DPI native resolution, achieving G7 Colorspace’s highest certification level. Specialized Light Cyan (Lc) and Light Magenta (Lm) inks enable smooth tonal transitions across 400+ compatible materials, including wood, acrylic, glass, metal, and leather.

The self-developed ink set with Wide Gamut UV Ink renders over 10 million distinct colors at up to 1440 × 2400 DPI native resolution, achieving G7 Colorspace’s highest certification level. Specialized Light Cyan (Lc) and Light Magenta (Lm) inks enable smooth tonal transitions across 400+ compatible materials, including wood, acrylic, glass, metal, and leather. Up to 12× Faster Speed: The G1X offers multiple UV printing modes to balance printing speed and color performance, allowing users to choose the configuration that best fits their needs. In Ultra-High-Speed Mode, it delivers up to 12×.

Lower Operational Costs: With highly competitively priced inks, the G1X helps keep consumable costs low, making it a more cost-effective choice for long-term UV printing.

With highly competitively priced inks, the G1X helps keep consumable costs low, making it a more cost-effective choice for long-term UV printing. Expandable Printing Capabilities: Users can easily expand the UV Version into Fabric Printing or upgrade to Full-Color 3D Printing as production demands grow, eliminating the need to replace core hardware.

Fabric Print Version: Versatile Apparel Customization

Dedicated to apparel and soft-goods customization, the Fabric Print Version leverages a specially developed water-based ink system to support both True DTF (Direct-to-Film) and DTG (Direct-to-Garment) workflows seamlessly within a single machine:

Unified Aqueous Ink System: Both True DTF and DTG use the same specially developed water-based aqueous inks, delivering vibrant, full-color printing across a wide range of textile applications.

Both True DTF and DTG use the same specially developed water-based aqueous inks, delivering vibrant, full-color printing across a wide range of textile applications. Dual Workflows Tailored for Your Needs: True DTF: Ideal for applications demanding richer details, higher color saturation, and ultra-vivid colors across diverse fabric types. DTG: Perfect for direct-to-garment printing, creating softer, more breathable prints that seamlessly blend into the fabric for a natural hand-feel.



Full-Color 3D Version: Industrial 3D Performance at a Desktop Price

By combining full-color 3D printing and UV printing in one machine, the Full-Color 3D Version brings professional-grade creative capabilities to the desktop. As a crowdfunding-exclusive bonus, the 3D version package includes the essential UV printing supplies, so backers can unlock the machine’s full creative potential right out of the box.

Water-Soluble Support: Features advanced water-soluble support materials that dissolve effortlessly, enabling complex geometries, internal channels, and delicate details without risking manual post-processing damage.

Features advanced water-soluble support materials that dissolve effortlessly, enabling complex geometries, internal channels, and delicate details without risking manual post-processing damage. Industrial Power brought to Desktop: Delivers 90% of full-scale industrial printing capabilities and surface finish at just 10% of the cost of traditional industrial equipment.

Delivers 90% of full-scale industrial printing capabilities and surface finish at just 10% of the cost of traditional industrial equipment. Vivid Full-Color 3D Models: Uses UV 3D Resin to produce detailed, durable models with smooth gradient transitions and transparent effects, eliminating post-print manual painting.

Shared Advantages Across All Versions

Every G1X Series printer incorporates HeyGears’ proven industrial engineering and comprehensive maintenance protections:

Industrial-Grade Epson I3200 Printhead: Powered by the Epson I3200-U1HD printhead with an 8-channel ink system, delivering faster printing speeds, superior print quality, and exceptional color accuracy across all production workflows.

Powered by the Epson I3200-U1HD printhead with an 8-channel ink system, delivering faster printing speeds, superior print quality, and exceptional color accuracy across all production workflows. Quad-Layer Anti-Clogging Framework: Active White Ink Agitation: Prevents pigment sedimentation in fluid channels. Thermal Viscosity Control: Maintains precise ink viscosity via active printhead heating. Automated Maintenance Cycles: Clears nozzles during active workflows to prevent drying. Sealed Capping Mechanics: Seals printheads during idle periods to mitigate drying risks.

Significantly Lower Total Cost of Ownership: Built to maximize ROI for creators and businesses, the G1X Series pairs durable hardware and anti-clogging protection to reduce printhead replacement costs, uses competitively priced consumables to keep cost-per-print low, and offers a multi-functional expandable design that eliminates the need for multiple standalone machines.

Built to maximize ROI for creators and businesses, the G1X Series pairs durable hardware and anti-clogging protection to reduce printhead replacement costs, uses competitively priced consumables to keep cost-per-print low, and offers a multi-functional expandable design that eliminates the need for multiple standalone machines. Comprehensive After-Sales & Warranty Support: Every G1X printer comes backed by a 1-year warranty for the main unit and a 180-day warranty for the printhead, supported by HeyGears’ official technical team, maintenance guidance, and seamless replacement services, giving creators and businesses complete peace of mind.

Final Countdown: Save More Before the Campaign Ends

The G1X Series Kickstarter is entering its final stretch, bringing together some of the best savings and backer benefits of the campaign.

Super Early Bird: Up to 44% OFF MSRP

Backers can still secure Super Early Bird pricing with savings of up to $1,700 off MSRP before the campaign ends.

Limited Time G1X Cashback

In addition to Super Early Bird pricing, every eligible backer can also enjoy an extra $500+ cashback for a limited time. Back the G1X Series now to unlock $4,000+ in total value and savings, including Kickstarter savings, exclusive gifts, and other campaign benefits.

More Rewards Unlocked Through Stretch Goals

HeyGears has also unlocked its $10M and $15M Stretch Goal rewards, giving every eligible backer additional benefits, including:

3 × Replacement Air Filters

25% OFF future purchases of White UV Ink & White/Support 3D Resin 3-Packs for every backer from official HeyGears website

About HeyGears

HeyGears specializes in 3D printing, especially resin 3D printing, and digital manufacturing, delivering precision production solutions across dental, rehabilitation, and consumer applications. From medical personalization to consumer innovation, we help restore, reshape, and reimagine what’s possible—making advanced manufacturing more accessible for everyone. To learn more about HeyGears products, visit store.heygears.com or contact contact@heygears.com.

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