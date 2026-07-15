3D Printing Markets Totaled $4.35 Billion in Q1 2026, AM Research Report Shows

According to the latest data from Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research or AMR), the 3D printing markets totaled $4.35 billion in the first quarter of 2026. The leading industry analyst firm, which has been providing market reports for the 3D printing/AM sector since 2013, just recently published its “Q1 2026 3DP/AM Market Data and Forecast” reports for the polymer AM and metal AM markets.

Additionally, AM Research also published its “3DP/AM Market Insights: Q1 2026” report, which distills and analyzes the data found in the Q1 2026 market data and forecast reports, and features exclusive AM Research insight, data cuts, and commentary. The firm’s quarterly product about the 3D printing/AM market data tracks the markets by geography, machine class, print technology, vendor, and application.

“Q1 2026 mostly continued the growth trend for AM, continuing to ride the train of global supply chain reorganization and government-backed defense and national security initiatives where the traditional means of production may not be able to provide fast enough solutions,” said Scott Dunham, AM Research Executive Vice President. “Growth is not even across the industry, but it certainly is a growth period, and the first quarter of the year continued on the momentum from the second half of last year.”

Speaking of additive in defense initiatives, AM Research and 3DPrint.com recently hosted the UAS Additive Strategies online event, which focused on manufacturing drones at scale with 3D printing. According to another recent AM Research report, the market for additive manufacturing in drones reached approximately $140 million in 2025, and could approach $900 million by 2034. So it’s no surprise that defense is driving growth in the industry.

The markets continue to move in an upwards trajectory, as you can see in the chart below, which shows the AM primary market in various segments from Q1 2025 through Q1 2026.

The data, which covers ceramic, metal, and polymer 3D printers, as well as materials and services, shows year over year total market growth of 13.1%. The sequential total market size increased from $4.29 billion in the fourth quarter of 2025 to $4.35 billion in Q1 2026.

During this same quarter last year, the metal AM market was $1.52 billion, and the polymer AM market was $2.33 billion. Now, metal AM has reached $1.76 billion, and polymer AM is $2.59 billion. In Q1 of 2025, the combined AM Services market totaled $2.07 billion, and it’s up to $2.42 billion now.

AM Research looked at many AM industry companies in its “Core Metals” and “Core Polymers” tracking data, as well as its “3DP/AM Market Insights” report. These include 3D Systems, Stratasys, Velo3D, ATLIX, EOS, Nikon SLM Solutions, HP, Nano Dimension (Markforged and Desktop Metal), Formlabs, Carbon, Creality, Bambu Lab, Prodways, Renishaw, Optomec, Colibrium Additive, Farsoon Technologies, Eplus3D, BeAM, Bright Laser Technologies (BLT), and more.

Both the “Core Metals” and “Core Polymers” market data offerings are built on, and include, almost ten years of historical quarterly data. In addition, they also provide ten-year forward forecasts. If you’re interested in our quarterly reports on the metal and polymer AM markets, visit the AM Research website. These Excel-based products are available as a one-time purchase, or as a subscription (quarterly updates, one-year term). You can also request a sample report if you’re not quite sure yet. AM Research also offers custom data projects, so just contact us if you’re interested.

The companion to these reports, the quarterly “3DP/AM Market Insights,” is also available to purchase as either a standalone product or as a subscription. Pairing proprietary charting and graphs with a written analysis, this offers the “Core Metals” and “Core Polymers” with context, insight, direction, and a little color.

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