What Digital G-O-D Reveals About the State of Art, AI, and 3D Printing Today

Digital G-O-D, an art exhibition held in Amsterdam, brought together technology, creativity, and a global mix of artists. Hosted by the collective METAMO and supported by printing innovator Mimaki, the exhibition took place from June 20 to 29, 2025, at Vrij Paleis, a former courthouse turned art space in the city center.

At the center of Digital G-O-D was the use of advanced printing technologies, not just used to make the art, but to help tell its story. The exhibition featured 30 intricate 3D printed sculptures and 27 2D works made using UV printing, sublimation, and digital plotting. Many of these pieces were created using Mimaki’s high-end equipment, including the full-color 3DUJ-553 3D printer and the JFX200 UV flatbed printer, highlighting how industrial tools can be used in bold, artistic ways. Artists printed on everything from acrylic to holographic film, creating surfaces that shimmered, bent light, and played with depth.

For example, 3D printed sculptures such as Iwan Sapa Eus Cironnup and Astro Nuts were created using Mimaki’s full‑color 3D printer. While 2D pieces, such as The Weight of the World by Didier “Jaba” Mathieu, were produced using Mimaki’s JFX200 UV flatbed printer.

The technology helped raise questions about authorship, labor, and what it means to “make” something. Many of the 3D works were collaborative; that is, urban artists designed the concept, and METAMO’s co-founder, Taketo Kobayashi, who works under the name humanoise, turned them into digital models. Mostly, the process showed how creativity operates today; it is a mix of people, machines, and collaboration.

One of the most interesting parts of the show was how openly it dealt with disagreement. It didn’t pretend everyone sees technology and art the same way.

In fact, Kobayashi said: “Art (at least) should be a space where we can unite in our differences. The world feels more divided than ever – right versus wrong, black versus white, artists who embrace AI and those who feel exploited by it. Yet throughout history, unification has been the core strategy of life’s evolution, while division has served the aims of conquerors.”

Digital G-O-D wasn’t just showing off technological tools; it also dealt with the worries that come with them. But overall, the message was optimistic: maybe working together and trying new things is the way forward. Not everyone will love AI art or 3D printed sculptures, but the questions they raise still matter.

The group of artists also showed the idea of connection through diversity. Artists like ANTZ from Singapore, Frankey and Mossy Giant from the Netherlands, Brad Downey from the U.S., and Zedz shared the space with collectives such as The London Police and cross-cultural creators like humanoise, based in both Japan and Singapore.

The artists came from different backgrounds and worked in all kinds of styles, from street art to digital design, but the common language was one, and that was experimentation. They sought to answer questions like: What happens when a sculpture is built on a computer before it’s made in real life? How does a printed image change when light and material become part of the message?

More than just a collection of unique 3D printed pieces, the show looked at how artists are responding to today’s creative challenges. With digital tools like AI and 3D printing becoming more common, some artists adopted these technologies to push boundaries, while others were more cautious, questioning what might be lost when machines begin to take a bigger role in the creative process. Throughout the show, there was a clear focus on how technology is shaping not just art, but also the ways people connect and collaborate.

The Amsterdam Digital G-O-D exhibit is the second edition, after debuting in Singapore’s UltraSuperNew Gallery in 2020. However, METAMO shows no signs of slowing down. The group, which includes veterans from the film, audio, and immersive media industries, sees itself as a global creative platform, not tied to one city or even one medium.

And maybe that’s the main point. Shows like this aren’t just about displaying finished art anymore. They are about creating space for artists, tech experts, and others to come together and think about what creativity means today. Even if you didn’t see it in person, the ideas it started are still powerful.

Images courtesy of METAMO.

