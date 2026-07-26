Bambu Lab and Insta360 Invite Makers to Build Custom Camera Gear

Bambu Lab is expanding the role of MakerWorld, its community platform for 3D printable models. The company has partnered with camera maker Insta360 to launch the Luna Ultra Design Challenge, making Insta360 the first camera brand to establish an official presence on the platform.

Running through August 9, the collaboration gives makers access to official 3MF and STEP files for the Luna Ultra, Insta360’s new flagship dual-lens handheld gimbal camera co-engineered with Leica. By releasing the camera’s CAD files, Insta360 is making it easier for users to design and 3D print accessories that fit the device precisely, without having to measure or model it themselves.

Makers can use the files to create everything from camera mounts, grips, and filming rigs to protective cases, decorative covers, and other custom accessories, then share their designs with the MakerWorld community.

At the heart of the partnership is the release of official 3MF and STEP files for the Luna Ultra. With access to those files, makers can design and 3D print custom accessories that fit the camera, from filming rigs and mounts to decorative shells and themed covers.

The move points to MakerWorld’s growing role as more than a model-sharing website. By bringing an established consumer electronics brand onto the platform, Bambu Lab is testing a model in which manufacturers actively collaborate with the maker community instead of leaving third-party accessory development fully to independent designers.

It also reflects how much the desktop 3D printing market has changed in recent years. As consumer printers have become faster, easier to use, and more reliable, companies like Bambu Lab have attracted a much broader audience beyond traditional makers. That larger user base is making the desktop 3D printing community a more attractive partner for consumer brands looking to engage users long after they purchase a product.

“We see a shift where creativity doesn’t stop at capturing images—it extends into building and shaping the tools themselves,” said Max Richter, co-founder and vice president of marketing at Insta360. “This collaboration between Insta360 and Bambu Lab brings together imaging and the maker community for the first time in this way, bringing creators the freedom to push the boundaries of what’s possible.”

The contest has two categories. One is for makers who design and upload 3D printable accessories using the hashtag #PrintForLuna. The other is a social media competition, where users can share photos, videos, sketches, or ideas for custom Luna Ultra accessories.

Bambu Lab and Insta360 are offering 40 prizes worth a combined $11,160, including Luna Ultra cameras and Bambu Lab’s latest desktop 3D printers. Winners will be announced on August 20.

Perhaps more significant than the prizes is the possibility that community creations could move beyond the contest itself. According to the companies, selected designs from either competition track may be developed further and potentially become official products, with creators receiving additional collaboration opportunities.

The partnership also shows that more consumer brands are looking to work with the maker community. By releasing official CAD files instead of leaving users to model products themselves, companies can make it easier for makers to design accessories that fit their devices. For Bambu Lab, the collaboration is another step in expanding MakerWorld beyond a site for sharing printable models. In addition to community designs, the platform now hosts official brand partnerships and design challenges that connect manufacturers directly with makers.

The partnership adds to a growing number of collaborations between consumer brands and desktop 3D printing companies. Whether through co-branded products or community design projects, companies are finding new ways to connect with makers and tap into their creativity.

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