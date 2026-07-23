AMPulse Asia: China’s Consumer 3D Printing Boom Leads APAC Roundup

The first half of July brought continued investment into Asia’s additive manufacturing sector, with major funding rounds, manufacturing expansion, and new metal 3D printing systems leading the news. Elsewhere, companies advanced applications in defense, construction, medical devices, and hydrogen-powered motorsports, highlighting the breadth of activity across the region. Here are 11 developments worth watching.
China
Snapmaker raises RMB 1 billion in a Series C round led by Cathay Capital
Snapmaker closed RMB 1 billion (about US$140 million) in Series C financing led by Cathay Capital, with follow-on participation from existing investors including Meituan-linked funds, GL Ventures, and Shunwei Capital. The company plans to invest in products, its supply chain, and international distribution.
Bambu Lab secures Shenzhen land for a 3-million-unit manufacturing hub
Bambu Lab‘s subsidiary Zhuhe Technology acquired an 83,591-square-meter site in Shenzhen for RMB 141.2 million (about US$20.8 million). The planned complex will manufacture printers, components, and materials, with stated annual capacity of more than 3 million systems. Construction timing has not been disclosed.
Yuding Additive Manufacturing advances to the inquiry stage of its STAR Market IPO
Yuding Additive Manufacturing (煜鼎增材) moved to the Shanghai Stock Exchange inquiry stage on July 3 after its application was accepted on June 23. The Beihang University-linked metal AM company is seeking RMB 1.802 billion (about US$250 million) to expand equipment, materials, and production capacity for aerospace and other high-specification markets.
Jiangsu Runice 3D raises nearly RMB 100 million for printer components
Jiangsu Runice 3D Technology (锐力斯) raised nearly RMB 100 million (about US$14 million) in a Series A round led by Cowin Capital. The Phaetus-brand supplier plans to expand manufacturing and R&D for hot ends, extruders, and multi-material components used in desktop 3D printers.
Xikong Zhizao launches a 650mm-class metal AM system with in-situ strengthening lasers
Xikong Zhizao launched the i3D-AD650S-Z, a 660 x 660 x 740 mm machine combining four forming lasers with four in-situ strengthening lasers. The company says the secondary laser treatment can increase hardness in 7075 aluminum by up to 40%, targeting fatigue-critical aerospace parts.
Chenglian and West China Hospital launch a digital removable partial denture platform
Chenglian Technology (铖联科技) partnered with West China Hospital of Stomatology on a digital RPD platform. The workflow combines AI-assisted design, metal additive manufacturing, and titanium alloy materials for patient-specific removable dental frameworks.
Japan
Serendix tests 3D-printed concrete structures for protective shelter applications
Serendix conducted high-speed projectile impact tests on 3D-printed concrete structures to collect performance data for protective shelter designs. The company plans to present results and concepts at Farnborough International Airshow 2026 through Japan’s Acquisition, Technology & Logistics Agency booth.
Polyuse passes 300 construction 3D printing projects in Japan
Polyuse surpassed 300 cumulative construction printing projects with about 40 Polyuse One systems deployed. The company is targeting a fleet of 100 units by the end of fiscal 2026 across housing, civil infrastructure, and commercial building applications.
South Korea
Partners Lab and KITECH join the DMX field manufacturing exercise linked to RIMPAC 2026
Partners Lab and the Korea Institute of Industrial Technology participated in the U.S.-led DMX exercise as the first Korean company team. Using an EOS M290 with aluminum and titanium alloys, the team tested a secure workflow covering part requests, digital-file transmission, local manufacture, and inspection during the month-long exercise.
GENOSS shows its 3D printed spinal implant lineup at a Korean spine conference
GENOSS presented 3D-printed cervical cages, lumbar cages, and fixation plates at a Korean spine conference. The company is preparing additional regulatory submissions for its cervical product range.
Australia
Conflux and Dallara develop an AM liquid-hydrogen heat exchanger for endurance racing
Conflux Technology and Italian race-car manufacturer Dallara are co-developing an additively manufactured liquid-hydrogen heat exchanger for endurance racing. The project applies complex internal channels to cryogenic cooling and is positioned against the Automobile Club de l’Ouest’s hydrogen roadmap for Le Mans competition.
Prepared by AMPulse
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