How the World’s Most Advanced Tech Companies Are Using 3D Printing

3D printing has been around for decades. For most of that time, it was a prototyping tool. Engineers used it to check if a design looked right before spending money on tooling. That changed.

Today, 3D printing shows up in hospital operating rooms, on factory floors, inside rocket engines, and in consumer products that ship by the millions. The technology did not just get faster. Tolerances got tighter, materials got stronger, and the output became reliable enough to put into products that actually ship.

Most industries use 3D printing for the obvious things. Faster prototypes, cheaper tooling, replacement parts. That is useful. But the companies at the front of the field are doing something different. They are using the technology to create products and systems that would be difficult, or even impossible, to make using conventional methods.

Here is how some of the world’s most advanced companies are actually using it.

SpaceX and NASA: 3D Printing a Base on Mars

SpaceX builds rockets faster than any other company in history. 3D printing is a big part of why. The company has used additive manufacturing for rocket engine hardware, including 3D printed SuperDraco engine chambers, and other critical engine components for spacecraft. A rocket engine part printed as a single piece can have internal cooling channels that are impossible to machine from a solid block. Traditional manufacturing would require assembling dozens of separate components. Printing collapses that into one part, made faster and with less room for assembly errors.

In January 2026, SpaceX went further. The company’s Twilight rideshare mission carried a 3D printing experiment into orbit, designed to manufacture a structure directly in space rather than launch it from Earth. It was a small test, but the direction is clear. The bigger plan is Mars.

SpaceX cannot ship construction materials to another planet. The cost makes it impossible. So the plan is to print what is needed using whatever is already on the surface. In SpaceX’s Mars colony architecture, 3D printing technologies that use local Martian materials to produce spare parts, tools, and infrastructure are described as a core part of daily life on the surface. A Mars base that depends on Earth for replacement parts will not survive. Everything that breaks needs to be reprinted on site.

NASA has been testing this on the ground. In 2021, construction company ICON built a 1,700 square-foot simulated Martian habitat called Mars Dune Alpha at NASA’s Johnson Space Center, using large-scale robotic 3D printing with regolith-based materials. Four-person crews have been running yearlong simulated Mars missions inside it, with further missions scheduled through 2026.

Musk announced in February 2026 that the Mars timeline was being pushed back by 5 to 7 years, with lunar missions taking priority. While the timeline has shifted, development of the underlying technologies continues.

Boston Dynamics Atlas

Building a humanoid robot is harder than it looks. The challenge is not just making something that stands upright. It is making something that can lift, twist, reach, and recover from unexpected forces, thousands of times a day, without breaking.

Boston Dynamics has been working on this problem for over 30 years. Their Atlas robot, now fully electric, is one of the most capable humanoids in commercial deployment today. It stands 1.9 meters tall, has 50 degrees of freedom, and can rotate its joints 360 degrees, moving in ways a human physically cannot.

More than a decade ago, Boston Dynamics founder Marc Raibert explained in an interview with IEEE Spectrum how 3D printing allowed engineers to build Atlas’s legs with embedded actuators and hydraulic lines instead of assembling dozens of separate parts.

“We used 3D printing to create the legs, so the actuators and hydraulic lines are embedded in the structure, rather than made out of separate components,” he said.

While that comment referred to an earlier generation of Atlas, it illustrates a broader design philosophy. As humanoid robots have become more capable and mechanically complex, the need for lightweight, integrated structures has only increased. Additive manufacturing remains well suited to those kinds of engineering challenges.

One printed leg replaces what would otherwise require dozens of bolted-together components. The result is a lighter structure with fewer assembly steps and fewer potential failure points. The current Atlas uses a strategic mix of 3D printed titanium and aluminum components to maximize its strength-to-weight ratio.

Can 3D printing build a truly human-like robot? From a structural standpoint, yes. It enables complex internal geometries and lightweight forms that traditional machining cannot match. What it cannot replicate is soft skin, natural muscle, or biological tissue. The most human-looking robots today combine 3D printed frames with silicone surfaces. For the structural components underneath, precision CNC machining is often used to finish critical surfaces that 3D printing alone cannot achieve.

From the Metaverse to AR Hardware

Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse bet is well known. Less discussed is how much it has changed. In 2026, Meta discontinued the VR version of Horizon Worlds on Quest headsets, making it a mobile-only app, and moved resources toward AI and AR hardware. The virtual world vision is on hold. The hardware race is not.

Meta’s Orion AR glasses prototype features see-through displays, hand tracking, eye tracking, and a neural wristband input system, with a consumer version targeted for 2027. Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses have sold more than 2 million units, and EssilorLuxottica plans to significantly expand production capacity by the end of 2026 as demand continues to grow.

Developing AR hardware requires rapid design iteration. Engineers must repeatedly refine frames, sensor housings, optics, and internal components while balancing comfort, weight, and performance. In such development programs, additive manufacturing is commonly used to quickly produce prototype parts before designs move into high-volume manufacturing. While production versions of smart glasses rely on traditional manufacturing methods, additive manufacturing can accelerate development by enabling engineers to test and refine new designs much more quickly.

While production versions of smart glasses rely on conventional manufacturing, additive manufacturing plays an important role in product development by enabling engineers to iterate quickly and refine complex designs before they enter mass production.

SpaceX, Boston Dynamics, and Meta operate in very different industries. Yet they face a common challenge: developing increasingly complex products while reducing development time and manufacturing constraints.

The technology does not replace every conventional manufacturing process. Instead, it has become an essential tool wherever complexity, customization, and speed provide a competitive advantage. That is why it continues to play a growing role in some of the world’s most ambitious engineering projects.

About the Author

Gavin Leo is a seasoned manufacturing engineer with hands-on experience across 3D printing and precision part design. He works at Aria Manufacturing, a China-based precision manufacturer founded in 2010 that specializes in custom injection molding, mold making, CNC machining, 3D printing, and sheet metal services, producing over 1 million parts for more than 300 global customers.

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