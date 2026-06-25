EOS, HP, Prusa, and Stratasys Sponsor UAS Additive Strategies Webcast on June 30

3DPrint.com and AM Research will present a live webcast, UAS Additive Strategies, on June 30, from 11 AM to 2:30 PM Eastern, and you can register here. The event is sponsored by some real powerhouses in the 3D printed drone market: Diamond Sponsor EOS, and Platinum Sponsors HP, Prusa Research, and Stratasys.

That’s important because representatives from all those companies will be among those featured in the talks and panels throughout the event. This is a truly unique opportunity for attendees to learn how industrial-grade metal 3D printers, industrial-grade polymer 3D printers, and high-tier desktop machines are all directly contributing to the early stages of a revolution in both manufacturing and defense doctrine.

While we’ve all become numb to hearing the word ‘revolution’ in a 3D printing context, this is one time when there’s no other word for it. As I noted in an earlier post about UAS Additive Strategies, Ukraine evolved from a starting point of producing about 3,000 drones domestically in 2022, the first year of the Russian invasion, to producing about 4 million domestically last year, a number that equates to more drone production capacity than all of the NATO countries combined.

That couldn’t have happened without AM, and you will learn about that firsthand at the webcast from Jake Volnov, CEO of DrukArmy, an organization which facilitates an international network supplying drones to Ukraine’s frontlines. In addition to hearing from people like Volnov with expertise in manufacturing drones at the edge, you can also hear from manufacturers of strategic drones, like Steve Fournier from General Atomics Aeronautical, and the CTO of Firestorm Labs Ian Muceus. There’s also a panel on tactical drones, featuring Conrad Smith, Global Director of Aerospace & Defense at Stratasys, preceded by a featured talk on the subject from Emily Levin, Unmanned Systems Application Engineer at HP.

The event will kick off with EOS’s David Krzeminski, the company’s Business Development Manger for Polymer, and the one and only Josef Prusa, CEO and Founder of Prusa Research, will be giving a featured talk at 12:40 PM Eastern. There will also be speakers from 3DPrint.com and AM Research, sharing market data and forecasts, trends and innovations, dual-use insights, and more.

You won’t be able to hear such a diverse range of voices on the critical topic of 3D printed drones in a span of just a few hours anywhere else. Register here now, to learn about a market opportunity that AM Research forecasts to be worth nearly a billion dollars by 2034.

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