3DPOD 289: 3D Printing Concrete with Andreas Gallmetzer, Progress Group

In this episode of the 3DPOD, we sit down with Andreas Gallmetzer, Head of 3D Concrete Printing at Progress Maschinen & Automation AG. Gallmetzer shares his professional journey and offers a grounded, experience-driven look at the realities of 3D printed concrete, from Progress Group’s precast-focused approach to where large-scale construction additive manufacturing is genuinely delivering value today. The conversation goes beyond hype to explore what’s working, what needs improvement, and how concrete 3D printing is becoming a real business.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Materialise, a global leader in 3D printed medical software and devices, and additive manufacturing software and services. With decades of expertise, Materialise supports highly regulated and high-demand sectors, from healthcare to aerospace and beyond.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.