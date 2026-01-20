AMS 2026

3DPOD 289: 3D Printing Concrete with Andreas Gallmetzer, Progress Group

January 20, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsConstruction 3D Printing
In this episode of the 3DPOD, we sit down with Andreas Gallmetzer, Head of 3D Concrete Printing at Progress Maschinen & Automation AG. Gallmetzer shares his professional journey and offers a grounded, experience-driven look at the realities of 3D printed concrete, from Progress Group’s precast-focused approach to where large-scale construction additive manufacturing is genuinely delivering value today. The conversation goes beyond hype to explore what’s working, what needs improvement, and how concrete 3D printing is becoming a real business.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by Materialise, a global leader in 3D printed medical software and devices, and additive manufacturing software and services. With decades of expertise, Materialise supports highly regulated and high-demand sectors, from healthcare to aerospace and beyond.

