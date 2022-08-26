3DPOD Episode 117: 3D Printing Software, DfAM, and More with Duann Scott, Bits to Atoms

Duann Scott is an industrial-designer-turned-business-development specialist who has worked for such illustrious firms as Shapeways, Autodesk, and nTopology. In our interview with him, he talks fluidly about his vision for the 3D printing software market and what is impeding additive manufacturing (AM) from moving forward. Duann is a firm believer in design for additive, working as an educator of these skills and assisting startups through his Bits to Atoms consultancy. Come hear what he has to say about software for a 3D printed world.
