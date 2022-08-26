Metal Binder Jetting
Automotive Polymers

3DPOD Episode 117: 3D Printing Software, DfAM, and More with Duann Scott, Bits to Atoms

49 mins by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D SoftwareEducation

Share this Article

Duann Scott is an industrial-designer-turned-business-development specialist who has worked for such illustrious firms as Shapeways, Autodesk, and nTopology. In our interview with him, he talks fluidly about his vision for the 3D printing software market and what is impeding additive manufacturing (AM) from moving forward. Duann is a firm believer in design for additive, working as an educator of these skills and assisting startups through his Bits to Atoms consultancy. Come hear what he has to say about software for a 3D printed world.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

MMX 2022: Celebrating 10 Years of America Makes & 3D Printing in Ohio

NASA Student Challenge Aims at Extracting Metal, 3D Printing Infrastructure on the Moon

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printers3D PrintingConstruction 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

NASA Funds Contour Crafting’s Material Transport Tech for Lunar Construction

We recently reported that NASA was funding more than 20 3D printing-related proposals as part of its 2022 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program....

June 24, 2022
3D Printers3D Printing3D Printing Materials3D Printing ResearchAdditive ManufacturingScience & TechnologySpace 3D Printing

NASA Funds 3D Printing Research in 2022 SBIR/STTR Awards

Out of 333 proposals that NASA is funding as part of its 2022 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) program, 24 are either creating new...

June 2, 2022
3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingSpace 3D Printing

NASA’s Artemis Thruster Redesigned with 3D Printing

As NASA pushes forward on at its Artemis missions to return to the moon, Aerojet Rocketdyne turned to VELO3D and nTolpology to redesign a 60 year old manifold for a...

April 11, 2022
Featured
3D Design3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsFeatured StoriesSpace 3D Printing

First Lunar E-Bike Concept Has 3D Printed “Balloon” Wheels 

German moto think tank Hookie has created the first Moon motorcycle concept, hoping NASA will take notice. Imagined for exploring the moon’s surface, the futuristic motorcycle dubbed Tardigrade has a...

October 25, 2021

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox Jawstec 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Craftcloud® Makelab 3DBGPRINT
Jawstec
Xometry
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Desktop Metal
3d systems
GE Additive
EOS
Flashforge
FacFox
ExOne
3ERP
Metal Binder Jetting
Commercial Space
Factory of the Future
Automotive
Aniwaa

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 7-9, 2023

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides