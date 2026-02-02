Inside TCT Asia 2026: Exploring a Full-Chain Additive Manufacturing Platform

As Asia’s largest additive manufacturing event, TCT Asia 2026 continues to position itself as a leading showcase of the entire additive manufacturing value chain — spanning equipment, materials, software, services, and industrial applications. While the show covers the full spectrum of 3D printing technologies, metal additive manufacturing is emerging as the most prominent focus, reflecting its growing industrial relevance and global competitiveness.

Metal AM at the Forefront

At TCT Asia 2026, metal additive manufacturing takes center stage, highlighting the technology’s evolution from prototyping to full-scale industrial production. Visitors can explore industrial-grade metal 3D printers, laser powder-bed fusion systems, aerospace-grade alloys, high-performance metal powders, AM software platforms, and automated production solutions — all of which demonstrate the increasing integration of metal AM into modern manufacturing workflows.

Leading companies in the metal AM ecosystem, including BLT, Farsoon Technologies, Eplus 3D, HAN’S MATRIX3D, Avimetal, HBD, UnionTech, ASEE, Materialise, and IPG, will showcase innovations across hardware, materials, process control, and digital manufacturing. These exhibitors illustrate how metal AM is not only a standalone technology but also a central driver within broader industrial applications.

View the full exhibitor list here: https://online.tctasia.cn/zh-cn/showroom-2026/institutions

Applications Across Industries

The focus on metal AM is underscored by its diverse applications across sectors. In aerospace and industrial manufacturing, companies will present high-performance structural components, precision parts, tooling, and molds designed for aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial production. Materials suppliers will highlight titanium alloys, stainless steels, aluminum alloys, and other critical AM powders, emphasizing performance, consistency, and readiness for industrial deployment.

Aerospace & Industrial Manufacturing

Companies such as BLT, Farsoon Technologies, HBD, Eplus 3D, Avimetal, HTZC, ASEE, AMmake, and LiM Laser will showcase printed high-performance structural components, precision parts, tooling, and molds, serving aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial manufacturing sectors.

Advanced Metal Materials

Exhibitors, including Kings 3D printing, Vilory, CNPC POWDER, Zhongyuan, and AmPro Innovations, will present titanium alloys, stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and other critical AM powders, with a strong focus on material performance and application readiness.

Digitalization & Intelligent Manufacturing

Materialise, Siemens, and other solution providers will demonstrate end-to-end AM software, digital workflows, simulation tools, and intelligent production systems — from design to final production.

View the full exhibitor Product: https://online.tctasia.cn/en/showroom-2026/products

Knowledge Exchange Beyond the Show Floor

Complementing the exhibition, TCT Asia 2026 provides a platform for technical forums and industry discussions. Presentations from universities, research institutes, and industrial R&D teams will address global market trends, industrialization strategies, and supply chain integration, offering insights into both near-term challenges and long-term development paths.

Specialized sessions, including aerospace-focused discussions, will cover applications such as aircraft structures, engine components, thermal management, and lightweight design, demonstrating the sector’s continued role as both a technology driver and early adopter.

The Growing Global Impact of Chinese Metal AM

For international observers, TCT Asia 2026 offers a window into the growing competitiveness of Chinese metal AM systems, which are increasingly recognized for their strong industrial performance, rapid development cycles, and attractive cost-to-performance ratios. These capabilities are drawing attention from manufacturers, integrators, and end users worldwide who are seeking scalable and commercially viable metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Overall, the exhibition underscores how metal AM is becoming more production-oriented, application-driven, and globally connected, signaling the technology’s next phase of industrial relevance.

Register Now

Secure your Fast Track Pack with free registration available before March. Visit https://en.tctasia.cn/ to complete the registration form accurately and get the most from TCT Asia. You’ll receive a confirmation email with your exclusive login.

TCT Asia 2026 Date & Venue

March 17: 09:00 – 17:30

March 18: 09:00 – 17:30

March 19: 09:00 – 15:00

National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), Halls 7.1 and 8.1

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.