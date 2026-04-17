AMS X

Nikon AM Synergy Secures DLA Contract for On-Demand Military Parts

April 17, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessGovernmentMilitary 3D Printing
AMR Applications Analysis

Share this Article

Nikon AM Synergy has gotten a DLA contract under the JAMA IV IDIQ Pilot Parts Program. The contract with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) is a step forward for Nikon in helping the US government produce more parts at scale with additive manufacturing. The DLA is one of the most important parts of the US military, managing any and all logistics, warehousing, delivery, and a lot of procurement of goods needed by the military. From recycling used bullet casings to buying fuel, the 26,000-strong agency is the one sourcing the uniforms, meals, and water for all US soldiers everywhere.

The work will be carried out at Nikon’s AM Technology Center in Long Beach, California, which focuses on naval, defense, aviation, and space applications.

Being part of this system, therefore, is not a science project but something that requires real parts used by real people all over the place. The JAMA IV program is an Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity one that,

“Seeks to establish an additive manufacturing (AM) supplier base by awarding multiple contracts to vendors capable of producing complex parts using various AM modalities, including Laser Powder Bed Fusion, Directed Energy Deposition, Material Extrusion, cold spray, and binder jetting.”

Across the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard, the contract in total (so also portions not allocated to Nikon) will be up to a maximum of $10 million. A lot has been going on around this program lately with requests, reviews, and definitions flying about. The program literally goes from ABS to Inconel and all the processes. The important thing here is that we’re essentially getting codified with processes, definitions of materials, definitions of process steps, definitions of pricing, and quantities being codified by the DLA. That means that if HIP is deemed an essential step and put in the system, it will be easy for people to add HIP-ing to part requests, and it will be easy to get this reimbursed. If it’s not defined, then it will be hard.

The award itself is therefore not going to be huge, with other monies going to desktop, cold spray, and other vendors. But this will really determine millions, or hundreds of millions, in follow-up business. So what gets entered into the system, literally, and what this organization understands will have lasting impacts. This is also a real achievement in the total of additive qualification, certification, and testing that’s been going on for years. This contract implies confidence and utility, which is a big achievement stemming from the efforts of many people.

Senior Contracting Officer Deborah Lombardi said:

“The DLA will utilize Nikon AM to conduct a part(s) production pilot, using Additive Manufacturing (AM) to establish the necessary processes and AM support base for the DLA towards our mission to drive and sustain warfighter readiness.”

While Dr. Behrang Poorganji, the Vice President of Technology at Nikon AM, stated,

“Nikon AM continues to build upon and accelerate our holistic approach to deliver vital advanced manufacturing and sustainment capabilities that are crucial to the United States and allied partners at speed. We are very proud to support the DLA by enabling agile, on-demand production of critical components and strengthening supply chain resilience for mission-ready operations.”

According to a social media post by Nikon, the contract will focus on pilot production of parts, helping the DLA build out its additive manufacturing supplier base and internal capabilities. The goal is to support more agile, on-demand production of critical components, especially in situations where traditional supply chains fall short. This fits into a broader push to strengthen supply chain resilience and ensure mission-ready operations across defense systems.

So this is a win for Nikon AM Synergy and the industry more broadly. Sometimes it may seem like we’re moving slowly. And it can often seem like we’re standing still. But this is a concrete milestone and actual progress. As JAMA continues, we will see more vendors and technologies being onboarded. In the years to come, this could end up being significant business in critical parts for many in the space.

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

RAPID Roundup 2026: New Machines and Market Moves

Bryson DeChambeau Moving Forward and Backward With 3D Printed Clubs

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing3D Printing EventsFeatured Stories

The Magic of AMUG as Reported by a First-Time Attendee

There’s a special kind of magic about AMUG. I’ve heard about it for years, but never experienced it myself until last week. It’s different than what you see at some...

March 27, 2026
Featured
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchExclusive InterviewsFeatured StoriesMetal 3D PrintingSports

Cobra’s 3D Printed Golf Clubs Reveal What the Technology Can Do for Sports

When 3DPrint.com attended the PGA Show in Orlando this January, one booth stood out for a reason that had nothing to do with marketing hype or big-name tour pros —...

March 12, 2026
3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsBusinessConsumer GoodsMetal 3D PrintingNorth AmericaSports

COBRA Golf Releases More 3D Printed Putters

COBRA Golf first used HP‘s BinderJet to make putters in 2020, releasing a line in 2021. The King series putters had 10 models and were made of 316L stainless steel...

January 20, 2026
3D Printing3DPrint.com ProSports

The Business of Customized Sports Equipment: How 3D Printing Is Changing Athletic Gear

For years, 3D printing in sports has been linked mostly with prototypes, concept shoes, and one-off experiments for elite athletes. Helmets, cleats, and footwear midsoles often took over the headlines,...

January 15, 2026
EOS
AM Ventures
The Barnes Global Advisors
Cantor
Stratasys
Lincoln Electric
Madde
nPower Technologies
Asimov Ventures
IMTS
Continuum Powders
AMR Applications Analysis
MADDE
HP
Formnext
AMR Polymer Extrusion
HP Filament RAPID
TCT 3Sixty
FacFox
AMR Software
AMR Dental
Design at Elevation
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 23-25, 2027

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides