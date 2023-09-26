Flying on the Back of the 3D Printing Heron: An Interview with Caracol CMO Violetta Nespolo

I think it’s safe to say that 2023 is not the easiest time in history to run a startup. Alongside all the geopolitical volatility that was already present, the general tightening of credit markets across the globe in the last couple of years has made investors hypersensitive to any potential exposure to unpredictability, and far less willing to gamble on anything unproven.
On the other hand, the same context makes the companies that are still attracting investor interest stand out all the more, which helps bring clarity to an otherwise murky picture concerning where business innovation is headed in the future. Thus, news of the more than $11 million that the Italian-US additive manufacturing (AM) startup Caracol received in its Series A round this past March made it easy for me to keep the company in mind, and has kept me on the lookout for any updates on its activities.
Caracol produces the Heron, a platform for robotic arm pellet extrusion, which is an area of the AM sector that seems poised to grow very rapidly in the near future. The company had a very busy August, as it executed on plans to use its Series A funding to expand its global presence: Caracol’s North American headquarters in Austin, Texas is now officially operational, an announcement the company made at Formnext Forum’s inaugural event in North America.
I wanted to find out more about why a North American headquarters was such an important objective for Caracol to achieve, and how that fits into the company’s overall long-term plans, so I figured that Violetta Nespolo, the company’s chief marketing and strategy officer, was the perfect person to explain this to me. She’s been along for most of Caracol’s entire journey. The company was founded in 2017, and Nespolo joined the team in July 2019. Given the timeframe, she’s obviously seen Caracol endure and grow through some of the most chaotic macro conditions in recent memory. In the process, Nespolo has also helped guide the company through the fundamental transformation of its business model:
Nespolo explained to me how entering one new market, as long as it’s the right one and you do it successfully, can lead to a ripple effect:
In addition to the full range of transport sectors (aerospace, rail, automotive, and maritime), Caracol has also branched out into other areas of heavy industry, like decarbonization and renewable energy. This makes sense not only because automation of large format manufacturing will be so important to helping the supply chains supporting lower carbon economies off the ground, but also because recycling is especially feasible for pellet extrusion AM:
Caracol’s growing foothold into such a diverse range of the sectors that are interested in large format AM is probably the key factor explaining why establishing a North American headquarters was such a priority for the company. Over the last year, in no small part due to major industrial policy enacted by the Biden administration and the US Congress, companies from all over the world have suddenly found the US and the Western hemisphere, generally, attractive markets to manufacture in again: in fact, Mexico has (at least for now) taken a slight lead over China to become the US’s largest trading partner. Thus, Texas, in particular, may be the best bet for a company looking for central accessibility to the greatest variety of verticals:
One bright side to emerging in such an uncertain economic landscape, perhaps, is that it teaches you to only aim to grow as quickly as can be justified by the present realistic potential for revenue. Among other reasons, this is because it gives businesses the best chance to be at peak financial health when new conditions for organic growth emerge.
Caracol is one of those rare startups that seems to have grown exactly as quickly as it should have since it started, growing application by application, sector by sector, and market by market. In addition to North America, Caracol has also been increasing its focus on the Gulf region, a market that seems like it’s about to start growing exponentially.
Being able to use the same hardware to handle as many different product types as possible is possibly AM’s biggest selling point long-term. In retrospect, Caracol looks wise to have cultivated this asset as its primary strength, and the fact that it did so seems to have put the company in ideal position to grow at exactly the right time. This year has been big for Caracol, but the company has plenty of reasons to expect much bigger years ahead.
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing News Briefs, August 23, 2023: Sales & Distribution, Parametric Modeling, & More
In business news today, nano3Dprint announced its latest strategic distribution partnership in Asia, Snowbird Technologies is Meltio’s newest sales partner, and EOS North America launched its AMTurnkey Service. Continuing with...
3D Printing News Unpeeled: Specialized, Macro MEMS, Demining Boots & SAEKI Robotics
Hackaday points us to the lovely videos of Robert Murray-Smith, who is looking at 3D printed versions of one way ratchet gears used by Seiko to make self winding watches....
WASP Unveils Mass Production System for Ceramics 3D Printing
3D printing ceramics has come a long way. Pioneered by the likes of Unfold and Olivier van Herpt, the technology has gone from being capable of producing small objects to...
Concrete Dreams: 3D Printing for Military Construction Enables New Tactics, Pt. 2
The U.S. military is taking an extraordinary interest in 3D printing for construction, with the U.S. Army in particular looking at swarm 3D printing and making better concrete for additive...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.