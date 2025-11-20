ExOne and voxeljet Combine Global Service Teams to Support Industrial 3D Printers

ExOne and voxeljet, now both part of ExOne Global Holdings, have launched a unified global service network for their industrial binder jet 3D printers. The idea is to have one coordinated support system, faster help, and less downtime for customers. The two companies are also showcasing the new joint network together this week at Formnext 2025 in Frankfurt.

Under the new global Aftermarket Service and Support Network setup, anyone using ExOne or voxeljet machines will have access to the same pool of certified technicians, spare parts, and on-demand technical support. The network covers eight countries — the U.S., Germany, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Singapore, and France — and includes more than 45 factory-trained service staff.

A big part of this new endeavor is a larger spare parts hub in Detroit, which now holds over $1 million worth of components to speed up repairs and replacements. The goal is to keep printers running and shorten the time between a service request and an on-site visit.

“Industrial customers rely on our systems for mission-critical operations,” said Eric Bader, CEO of ExOne Global Holdings. “By uniting our aftermarket operations, we’re ensuring that every ExOne and voxeljet system, no matter where it is installed, receives the same level of proactive, professional support. This marks a major step toward a seamless, world-class customer experience.”

The combined network uses shared service procedures, remote diagnostics, and common quality and cybersecurity standards. Technicians are trained under a single curriculum that covers both ExOne S-Max systems and voxeljet VX-series printers.

Starting in early 2026, customers will also see “harmonized maintenance contracts, faster spare-parts logistics, and one integrated digital platform for service tickets and reporting.”

Mike Dougherty, Managing Director of voxeljet America, said the move will bring support and service closer to where customers actually operate.

“By expanding our local parts inventories and service capabilities, we’re reducing downtime and giving customers access to the expertise and components they need, right in their own regions,” he added.

The companies say this joint network will also help extend machine lifetimes through preventive maintenance and ongoing software updates. Customers interested in enrolling in the new service program or purchasing local spare parts inventory from the Detroit hub can contact their local ExOne or voxeljet representative, and expect deliveries to begin before the end of the year.

ExOne and voxeljet were combined into new parent company, ExOne Global Holdings, earlier this year. The two brands were officially brought together after U.S.-based industrial technology investment firm Anzu Partners acquired voxeljet through an asset deal valued at roughly €20 million, which was finalized in July 2025, and later acquired the German and Japanese operations of ExOne from Desktop Metal. Anzu then moved both brands under the new umbrella company, which now oversees their combined strategy and integration. With over 500 industrial printers installed worldwide, the two brands unite decades of experience in binder jetting and large-format sand printing, creating a consolidated industrial AM platform that is working to regain market momentum.

