ExOne + voxeljet: Anzu Partners Brings Two 3D Printing Pioneers Together

Anzu Partners has officially brought together two of industrial 3D printing’s biggest names under one roof. ExOne and voxeljet have been combined under one new parent company called ExOne Global Holdings. The move unites decades of experience in binder jetting and large-format sand printing, creating a new powerhouse in industrial additive manufacturing.

A New Chapter Under Anzu

Under the new structure, ExOne Global Holdings will oversee both ExOne and voxeljet’s operations in Germany, the U.S., Japan, China, and India. Eric Bader, Managing Director of ExOne GmbH, becomes CEO of the combined holding, while Rudolf Franz, voxeljet’s long-time CEO, will step down at the end of the year and join the board. Whitney Haring-Smith, Managing Partner at Anzu Partners, will serve as Chair of the board.

According to Anzu, the merger will preserve local leadership while offering customers a broader product portfolio and a stronger support network. In fact, the managing directors of each country organization will remain the same.

Together, ExOne and voxeljet have over 500 industrial printers installed worldwide, serving customers across automotive, aerospace, foundry, and research sectors.

What Happened to voxeljet

The combination follows a turbulent year for voxeljet, one of Germany’s early 3D printing pioneers. Founded in 1999, voxeljet built a global reputation for large-format sand and investment casting systems, but faced financial challenges in recent years.

After delisting from the Nasdaq in 2024, voxeljet tried to sell itself to Anzu Partners in early 2025. However, when shareholders voted against the deal, the company turned to Germany’s corporate rescue law (StaRUG) to restructure. Under this process, voxeljet cancelled its existing shares, and Anzu Ventures II, an Anzu affiliate, became its main creditor and new owner.

The restructuring also included a €2.5 million capital injection, €3.5 million in debt forgiveness, and loan extensions until 2030–2031, giving voxeljet a fresh start. The plan was approved by a Munich court in July 2025, actually transferring control of voxeljet to Anzu Partners.

That move set the stage for today’s consolidation — a word we’re hearing a lot in 3D printing these days — officially bringing voxeljet under the same umbrella as ExOne.

ExOne’s Path to Anzu

ExOne, too, went through major changes before joining Anzu. Initially founded in 1995 as part of Extrude Hone, ExOne became a pioneer of binder jet 3D printing, producing machines for sand and metal casting applications.

In 2021, ExOne was acquired by Desktop Metal for about $575 million. The goal was to strengthen Desktop Metal’s position in industrial additive manufacturing. But as the market slowed and Desktop Metal faced growing financial pains, the company began selling off assets.

After a brief period under Nano Dimension‘s ownership, Desktop Metal went bankrupt and restructured in 2025 under investment firm Arc Impact Acquisition Corporation. Anzu Partners then acquired ExOne’s operations. Luckily, this acquisition kept ExOne’s workforce and facilities, and gave Anzu a strong position in binder jet technology.

Now, with voxeljet also under its control, Anzu has consolidated two cornerstone players in industrial 3D printing into one group.

Clearly, this move points to a major consolidation in the additive manufacturing industry. ExOne’s binder jet know-how, combined with voxeljet’s large-format sand printing systems, aims to offer broader product options, faster service, and deeper technical integration across global markets.

As Bader said: “Our customers and partners will experience ongoing stability and consistency as we move forward. In bringing together ExOne’s leadership in digital sand casting and voxeljet’s capabilities in large-format industrial printing supporting sand and investment casting, our focus is to leverage our joined strengths, preserve reliability, and deliver new growth.”

And as Rudolf Franz noted, the merger also reunites the “founders and pioneers of 3D sand printing,” bringing the technology full circle.

For Anzu, the deal creates a larger, more resilient player in industrial additive manufacturing, one focused on growth, shared R&D, and global reach.

