3DPOD 277: Andrew Goldman, Formlabs Head of Hardware Engineering

Andrew Goldman had deep engineering and engineering management experience before he joined Formlabs. We talk about his role as the firm´s Head of Hardware Engineering. We mention culture, building teams, different personalities, and different ways of working. How, actually, do you innovate and develop a product? How do you work on very complex hardware solutions? What we get is a very open discussion about being agile with a lot of people and growing in a scrappy gumption-filled way with precision.

3D Printing Guides