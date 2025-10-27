3DPOD 277: Andrew Goldman, Formlabs Head of Hardware Engineering

Andrew Goldman had deep engineering and engineering management experience before he joined Formlabs. We talk about his role as the firm´s Head of Hardware Engineering. We mention culture, building teams, different personalities, and different ways of working. How, actually, do you innovate and develop a product? How do you work on very complex hardware solutions? What we get is a very open discussion about being agile with a lot of people and growing in a scrappy gumption-filled way with precision.
This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, leaders in industrial 3D printing. With multi-jet fusion and metal jet technology, HP delivers speed, design freedom, and cost efficiency at scale, empowering manufacturers to produce sustainable and end-use parts and transform how industries innovate.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Nike’s 3D Printed Air Max 95000 Revealed at ComplexCon
Nike has increased its branding emphasis on 3D printing across multiple releases this year: the latest was just announced at ComplexCon in Las Vegas. The new drop is the Air...
ExOne + voxeljet: Anzu Partners Brings Two 3D Printing Pioneers Together
Anzu Partners has officially brought together two of industrial 3D printing’s biggest names under one roof. ExOne and voxeljet have been combined under one new parent company called ExOne Global...
Stratasys’s Aerospace Push: How 3D Printing Is Powering Drones, Space, and Defense Readiness
When Foster Ferguson joined Stratasys after a long career in the U.S. Marine Corps, he brought with him a logistics mindset: every mission succeeds or fails on readiness. That same...
$40M Round Propels Caracol’s Large-Format 3D Printing Ambitions
Italian deep-tech manufacturer Caracol has raised $40 million in a Series B funding round to accelerate its international expansion and scale up its large-format 3D printing business. The investment marks...