Ceramics 3D printing experts Nanoe have worked with Orano Tricastin, a $6 billion revenue French Uranium enrichment firm, to make custom-bound filaments for the nuclear industry.

The nuclear industry has, for many years, been using and perfecting 3D printing techniques and materials for one of the most critical applications imaginable. This industry is, best of times, publicity shy, so it’s nice to be able to learn about this development. Furthermore, while a lot of attention has been focused on LPBF and a lot of hype on binder jet, bound filament has been a rather unloved part of our industry. But, in piggybacking off of the development of millions of desktop material extrusion 3D printing, it can use a well developed inexpensive technology to build parts. Combined with debinding and sintering, the real parts result. They may not be as detailed and fine as LPBF parts, but they are useful, relatively inexpensive, and available in very specific materials.

In this case, the duo has worked together on corrosion-resistant materials. This has led to the development of Zetamix filaments, including 304L and Monel 400. Coupled with settings and workflows, this leads to parts that can be used where few dare to go. Monel is a nickel and copper alloy (but not the ones we usually use) that is stronger than copper and more resistant to things like seawater and chemicals, while being very tough even at very low temperatures. Monel has been used by NASA in its LPBF and DED forms, but is rare in additive. More broadly, it is used in petrochemicals, petroleum processing, drilling equipment, and the Baby Alice Thumbguard, a wire frame meant to deter thumb sucking. The other material, 304L, is a common (not so in additive manufacturing) low-carbon, corrosion-resistant steel. 304L is widely used in GMP applications, including food containers and equipment, and in factories more generally. So that material could find purchase outside of the nuclear industry.

Orano uses Monel in nuclear fuel electrolysis, where water is split into hydrogen and oxygen. The company is reportedly looking to this filament and material for spare parts production to be used inside nuclear power plant electrolysis operations. Additionally, it will be used in R&D. The 304L will be used to make tanks.

Nanoe’s Guillaume de Calan explained,

“One of the main advantages of our Zetamix 3D printing technology is its ability to print a wide range of materials. We are very pleased to have been able to apply our skills and know-how to serve the French nuclear industry, which specifically requires dedicated materials whether metals or ceramics such as SiC. This is a great example of the kind of collaboration we can establish with industrial partners, thanks to our ‘Zetamix on demand’ offer.”

Meanwhile, Orano Tricastin’s Jeremy Paul-Joseph said,

“The ability to 3D print components directly in Monel opens up very interesting opportunities for Orano, both for prototyping, test bench manufacturing, and eventually for maintenance. The Nanoe–Orano partnership is a true catalyst for feasibility studies involving specific alloys, with controlled costs and lead times compared to other additive manufacturing technologies.”

We’ve previously looked at how Westinghouse has used additive in its operations, and how ORNL is using it to make LPBF containers, and others are doing work in E-Beam for nuclear. We also know that in Tokamaks and other future energy sources, 3D printing will play a role. But the focus has been on LPBF and perhaps DED, while we’ve not really realized the potential for bound filament.

Bound filament is inexpensive because of the huge number of material extrusion 3D printers out in the world. These are increasing in accuracy and speed, surpassing many industrial systems. We don’t think of a Nuclear component being made on a Prusa Research MK4S, but we should. For many components, desktop 3D printers are an inexpensive production method for many types of parts. In print farms, tens of thousands of parts can be made using desktop machines. Yes, we can get better detail with other processes, but coupled with bound filament desktop 3D printers, we can produce exacting industrial solutions at scale.

Bound filament is an incredible technology in terms of cost. But also, a wide range of parts and materials can be used with the process. Dialing in new geometries is hard, but once they have been set, workflows can make parts inexpensively at scale. Let this be an example of how we’ve paid insufficient attention to bound filament, and Nanoe, and how the wise will now pay attention to the millions of parts that can be made using this technology stack.

All images courtesy of Nanoe/Orano Tricastin

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.