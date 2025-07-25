ORNL Moves Forward with 3D Printed Steel Nuclear Parts

The nuclear industry has been working with additive for many years: Only recently have we been finding out about all of the components that are currently being used. The work going on in nuclear is extensive and increasing. Westinghouse is forging ahead, E-beam is being used, and Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) previously produced a specimen capsule for use in its HFIR reactor. These rabbit capsules (or irradiation vessels) are used extensively for testing at nuclear sites; they have to contain and transport nuclear materials. Now, ORNL researchers have furthered their work with capsules at the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR). There, they will play a role in the ORNL Accident Tolerant Fuel Neutron Irradiation Program, which aims to discover new cladding materials and test their safety. These materials are meant to be used for particle accelerators and nuclear reactors. The HFIR produces a lot of neutron flux—indeed, its reactor and flux trap have been so designed as to maximize this to enable testing of new materials. In this series of experiments, tensile strength, fracture toughness, and more will be tested for components in materials such as Kanthal (a rather exotic FeCrAl alloy used in high temperature applications, mainly in heating elements). The rabbit capsules are there to maintain the integrity of the experiment and the safety of staff.

First produced in January, these parts were tested for a month, and have now passed the relevant safety reviews and standards. Made in 316H, a high-carbon, high-temperature resistant, austenitic, high-strength steel in LPBF, hundreds of these may be used eventually. The hope is that through 3D printing, these capsules could be made more quickly and at lower cost. The DOE Office of Nuclear Energy’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies (AMMTO) is paying for the work, which is being carried out by AMMTO and ORNL’s Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF).

Ryan Dehoff, Director of the MDF at ORNL, said: